Nearly Half of AP Top 25 Showcased on ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 8

Amanda Brooks

An all-ACC clash highlights ESPN’s Week 8 slate, as No. 16 Duke looks to play spoiler against No. 4 Florida State in Tallahassee on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. In total, 11 Top 25 squads and nearly 100 matchups are slated to be showcased across ESPN platforms in Week 8, including on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

The Blue Devils/Seminoles showdown is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe announcing the ACC action, which also serves as this week’s 4K Game of the Week. ABC’s Saturday lineup also includes No. 6 Oklahoma hosting UCF at noon, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the call, and No. 9 Oregon welcoming Pac-12 foe Washington State to Autzen Stadium at 3:30 p.m., as Bob Wischusen, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath present Pac-12 play.

ESPN is slated for a quartet of conference contests Saturday, including No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn in primetime as Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George have the 7 p.m. call on ESPN. Week 8 action starts on ESPN Saturday with Mississippi State at Arkansas at noon. Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich will team up for the Bulldogs/Razorbacks matchup, which will be supplemented with a Command Center on SEC Network. At 3:30 p.m., Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden give voice to a Big 12 battle between Oklahoma State and West Virginia on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton return to Pac-12 After Dark action on ESPN, with No. 25 UCLA on the road at Stanford at 10:30 p.m.

A trio of ranked squads are set for league matchups at home Saturday. At 3:30 p.m. No. 23 Tulane takes on North Texas in American action on ESPN2, featuring Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony on the mic. SEC Network has No. 19 LSU and No. 20 Missouri on its air Saturday, in addition to the noon Command Center. The 19th-ranked Tigers line up against Army at 7:30 p.m. on SECN, with the SEC Saturday Night crew of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic calling from Baton Rouge. At 3:30 p.m., the Battle of the Columbias is set for SECN, with South Carolina taking on 20th-ranked Mizzou as Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Gamecock alum Alyssa Lang team up for the CoMo call.

Action on ESPN kicks off in Week 8 with undefeated James Madison at Sun Belt rival Marshall on Thursday. Matt Barrie, Roddy Jones and Harry Lyles Jr. are slated for the 7 p.m. call from Huntington, W.Va.

ESPN+ Highlights – Week 8
Nearly 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 8, including Baylor at Cincinnati on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and more than half of the FCS Top 25. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Additional Spotlighted Matchups

  • Friday
    • SMU at Temple: 7 p.m. | ESPN2
      • Commentators: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
  • Saturday
    • No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Radio
      • Commentators: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
    • FCS No. 2 Montana State at FCS No. 4 Sacramento State: 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
      • Commentators: John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Tue, Oct 17 7:30 p.m. Southern Miss at South Alabama
Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State
Dave Neal, Derek Mason		 ESPNU
Wed, Oct 18 9 p.m. New Mexico State at UTEP
John Schriffen, Cole Cubelic, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
Thu, Oct 19 7 p.m. James Madison at Marshall
Matt Barrie, Roddy Jones, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
  7 p.m. Rice at Tulsa
Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia, Lericia Harris		 ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Morgan State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
Fri, Oct 20 7 p.m. SMU at Temple
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
Sat, Oct 21 Noon UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill		 ABC
  Noon Mississippi State at Arkansas
Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN/SEC Network
  Noon Memphis at UAB
Brian Custer, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
  Noon Norfolk State at Howard
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
  Noon Boston College at Georgia Tech
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss		 ACC Network
  Noon Baylor at Cincinnati
Shawn Kenney, Barrett Brooks, Tori Petry		 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  2 p.m. Charlotte at East Carolina
James Westling, Leger Douzable		 ESPN+
  2 p.m. Akron at Bowling Green
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
  2 p.m. UL Monroe at Georgia Southern ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Washington State at No. 9 Oregon
Bob Wischusen, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC
  3:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden		 ESPN
  3:30 p.m. North Texas at No. 23 Tulane
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN2
  3:30 p.m. South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
  3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne		 ACC Network
  3:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois
Doug Sherman, Forest Conoly		 ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Central Michigan at Ball State
Jim Barbar, Charles Arbuckle		 ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Buffalo at Kent State
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
  4 p.m. Toledo at Miami (Ohio)
Drew Carter, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
  6 p.m. UTSA at Florida Atlantic
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue		 ESPN+
  7 p.m. No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George		 ESPN
  7 p.m. TCU at Kansas State
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC
  7:30 p.m. Army at No. 19 LSU
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
  7:30 p.m. No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN Radio
  8 p.m. Georgia State at Louisiana
Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason		 ESPNU
  8 p.m. Clemson at Miami
Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum		 ACC Network
  10:30 p.m. No. 25 UCLA at Stanford
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton		 ESPN
  10:30 p.m. FCS No. 2 Montana State at FCS No. 4 Sacramento State
John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2

 

