Nearly Half of AP Top 25 Showcased on ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 8
An all-ACC clash highlights ESPN’s Week 8 slate, as No. 16 Duke looks to play spoiler against No. 4 Florida State in Tallahassee on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. In total, 11 Top 25 squads and nearly 100 matchups are slated to be showcased across ESPN platforms in Week 8, including on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
The Blue Devils/Seminoles showdown is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe announcing the ACC action, which also serves as this week’s 4K Game of the Week. ABC’s Saturday lineup also includes No. 6 Oklahoma hosting UCF at noon, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the call, and No. 9 Oregon welcoming Pac-12 foe Washington State to Autzen Stadium at 3:30 p.m., as Bob Wischusen, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath present Pac-12 play.
ESPN is slated for a quartet of conference contests Saturday, including No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn in primetime as Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George have the 7 p.m. call on ESPN. Week 8 action starts on ESPN Saturday with Mississippi State at Arkansas at noon. Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich will team up for the Bulldogs/Razorbacks matchup, which will be supplemented with a Command Center on SEC Network. At 3:30 p.m., Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden give voice to a Big 12 battle between Oklahoma State and West Virginia on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton return to Pac-12 After Dark action on ESPN, with No. 25 UCLA on the road at Stanford at 10:30 p.m.
A trio of ranked squads are set for league matchups at home Saturday. At 3:30 p.m. No. 23 Tulane takes on North Texas in American action on ESPN2, featuring Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony on the mic. SEC Network has No. 19 LSU and No. 20 Missouri on its air Saturday, in addition to the noon Command Center. The 19th-ranked Tigers line up against Army at 7:30 p.m. on SECN, with the SEC Saturday Night crew of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic calling from Baton Rouge. At 3:30 p.m., the Battle of the Columbias is set for SECN, with South Carolina taking on 20th-ranked Mizzou as Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Gamecock alum Alyssa Lang team up for the CoMo call.
Action on ESPN kicks off in Week 8 with undefeated James Madison at Sun Belt rival Marshall on Thursday. Matt Barrie, Roddy Jones and Harry Lyles Jr. are slated for the 7 p.m. call from Huntington, W.Va.
ESPN+ Highlights – Week 8
Nearly 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 8, including Baylor at Cincinnati on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and more than half of the FCS Top 25. Full ESPN+ schedule.
Additional Spotlighted Matchups
- Friday
- SMU at Temple: 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- Commentators: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
- Saturday
- No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Radio
- Commentators: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
- FCS No. 2 Montana State at FCS No. 4 Sacramento State: 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- Commentators: John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Oct 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss at South Alabama
Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State
Dave Neal, Derek Mason
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 18
|9 p.m.
|New Mexico State at UTEP
John Schriffen, Cole Cubelic, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 19
|7 p.m.
|James Madison at Marshall
Matt Barrie, Roddy Jones, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Rice at Tulsa
Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia, Lericia Harris
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at Morgan State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 20
|7 p.m.
|SMU at Temple
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 21
|Noon
|UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ABC
|Noon
|Mississippi State at Arkansas
Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN/SEC Network
|Noon
|Memphis at UAB
Brian Custer, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Norfolk State at Howard
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Boston College at Georgia Tech
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Baylor at Cincinnati
Shawn Kenney, Barrett Brooks, Tori Petry
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Charlotte at East Carolina
James Westling, Leger Douzable
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Akron at Bowling Green
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Washington State at No. 9 Oregon
Bob Wischusen, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|North Texas at No. 23 Tulane
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois
Doug Sherman, Forest Conoly
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Ball State
Jim Barbar, Charles Arbuckle
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Buffalo at Kent State
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Toledo at Miami (Ohio)
Drew Carter, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|UTSA at Florida Atlantic
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|TCU at Kansas State
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Army at No. 19 LSU
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|8 p.m.
|Georgia State at Louisiana
Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Clemson at Miami
Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum
|ACC Network
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 25 UCLA at Stanford
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|FCS No. 2 Montana State at FCS No. 4 Sacramento State
John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2