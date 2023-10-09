No. 7 Washington Clashes Against No. 8 Oregon in Electrifying Border Battle on ABC – 10 Top 25 Teams Featured on ESPN Platforms in Week 7
A high-octane showdown between No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon – the top offenses in college football, each led by a Heisman hopeful – highlights ESPN’s Week 7 slate. The Pac-12 presentation is set for ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, one of two ranked-vs.-ranked matchups on ABC this week. In total, 10 Top 25 squads will be showcased across ESPN platforms in Week 7, including on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are set for the Cascade Clash on ABC. Earlier in the day, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot kicks off the Saturday slate from Seattle (9 a.m. | ESPN, ESPNU).
On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 12 North Carolina plays host to No. 25 Miami, featuring Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call at 7:30 p.m. ABC starts the day with Syracuse looking to play spoiler at undefeated and fourth-ranked Florida State. Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden will be on the noon ABC call, and the broadcast will be supplemented with a Command Center on ACC Network. The Orange/Seminoles showcase is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.
On ESPN, the top two teams in the SEC West welcome division foes to face off in Tuscaloosa and Baton Rouge, respectively. At noon, No. 11 Alabama welcomes Arkansas to Bryant-Denny Stadium with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the call as the Razorbacks. The Razorbacks/Crimson Tide tussle will be supplemented with a Command Center on SEC Network. At 7 p.m. on ESPN, Auburn faces No. 22 LSU in a Tiger battle, as Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George team up for the primetime presentation. The commentating crew of Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton shifts from their usual late-night spot to afternoon action as the trio calls BYU at CFP runner-up TCU at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Friday night on ESPN features a pair of conference clashes, including two of the top teams in the American facing off at 7 p.m. Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra are on the call for Tulane at Memphis on ESPN, leading into a Pac-12 showdown between Stanford and Colorado. A familiar trio is commentating the action at Colorado, with Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich on the mic. Jones, Riddick and Kessenich called the Rocky Mountain matchup between the Buffs and Colorado State earlier this season.
College Networks Notch Top 25 Teams in Week 7
A duo of ranked squads will be featured on ESPN’s college networks this Saturday. On SEC Saturday Night, No. 24 Kentucky hosts Missouri at 7:30 p.m., as Mizzou alum and Columbia native Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic are on the call from CoMo. On ACC Network Primetime Football, Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum will team up for No. 17 Duke facing off against in-state rival NC State at 8 p.m.
ESPN+ Highlights – Week 7
Nearly 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 7, including more than half of the FCS Top 25. Full ESPN+ schedule.
Avocados from Mexico Tailgate Week Featured Across ESPN Platforms
To celebrate the pageantry and passion surrounding college football, Avocados from Mexico is presenting Tailgate Week across ESPN platforms. In select matchups throughout Week 7, ESPN will highlight the great tailgating scenes throughout the country, spotlighting the atmosphere in showdowns such as SMU at East Carolina on Thursday, Tulane/Memphis and Stanford/Colorado on Friday, Syracuse at Florida State and Oregon at Washington on ABC on Saturday, BYU at TCU and Auburn at LSU on ESPN, and Georgia Southern at James Madison on ESPN2.
Additional Spotlighted Matchups
- The Sun Belt kicks off its midweek matchups in Week 7. First up is Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with Taylor Zarzour, Tom Luginbill and Abby Labar on the ESPN2 call.
- Saturday
- Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee: 3 p.m. | ESPN Radio
- Commentators: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
- FCS No. 16 Montana at FCS No. 3 Idaho: 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- Commentators: Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Oct 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State
Taylor Zarzour, Tom Luginbill, Abby Labar
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Liberty at Jacksonville State
Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray
|ESPNU
|Wed, Oct 11
|7:30 p.m.
|UTEP at Florida International
John Schriffen, Cole Cubelic
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 12
|7:30 p.m.
|SMU at East Carolina
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Fort Valley State at Benedict
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 13
|7 p.m.
|Tulane at Memphis
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Stanford at Colorado
Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 14
|Noon
|Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State
Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden
|ABC/ACC Network
|Noon
|Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ESPN/SEC Network
|Noon
|Georgia Southern at James Madison
John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Temple at North Texas
Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Toledo at Ball State
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Navy at Charlotte
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue, Morgan Uber
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|BYU at TCU
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at South Florida
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida at South Carolina
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan
Michael Reghi, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Akron at Central Michigan
Dan Gutowsky, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Buffalo
Doug Sherman, Je’Rod Cherry
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Ohio at Northern Illinois
Drew Carter, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 22 LSU
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Marshall at Georgia State
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Texas State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|UAB at UTSA
Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|NC State at No. 17 Duke
Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum
|ACC Network
|10:30 p.m.
|Montana at Idaho
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne
|ESPN2