No. 7 Washington Clashes Against No. 8 Oregon in Electrifying Border Battle on ABC – 10 Top 25 Teams Featured on ESPN Platforms in Week 7

A high-octane showdown between No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon – the top offenses in college football, each led by a Heisman hopeful – highlights ESPN’s Week 7 slate. The Pac-12 presentation is set for ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, one of two ranked-vs.-ranked matchups on ABC this week. In total, 10 Top 25 squads will be showcased across ESPN platforms in Week 7, including on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are set for the Cascade Clash on ABC. Earlier in the day, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot kicks off the Saturday slate from Seattle (9 a.m. | ESPN, ESPNU).

On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 12 North Carolina plays host to No. 25 Miami, featuring Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call at 7:30 p.m. ABC starts the day with Syracuse looking to play spoiler at undefeated and fourth-ranked Florida State. Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden will be on the noon ABC call, and the broadcast will be supplemented with a Command Center on ACC Network. The Orange/Seminoles showcase is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

On ESPN, the top two teams in the SEC West welcome division foes to face off in Tuscaloosa and Baton Rouge, respectively. At noon, No. 11 Alabama welcomes Arkansas to Bryant-Denny Stadium with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the call as the Razorbacks. The Razorbacks/Crimson Tide tussle will be supplemented with a Command Center on SEC Network. At 7 p.m. on ESPN, Auburn faces No. 22 LSU in a Tiger battle, as Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George team up for the primetime presentation. The commentating crew of Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton shifts from their usual late-night spot to afternoon action as the trio calls BYU at CFP runner-up TCU at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Friday night on ESPN features a pair of conference clashes, including two of the top teams in the American facing off at 7 p.m. Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra are on the call for Tulane at Memphis on ESPN, leading into a Pac-12 showdown between Stanford and Colorado. A familiar trio is commentating the action at Colorado, with Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich on the mic. Jones, Riddick and Kessenich called the Rocky Mountain matchup between the Buffs and Colorado State earlier this season.

College Networks Notch Top 25 Teams in Week 7

A duo of ranked squads will be featured on ESPN’s college networks this Saturday. On SEC Saturday Night, No. 24 Kentucky hosts Missouri at 7:30 p.m., as Mizzou alum and Columbia native Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic are on the call from CoMo. On ACC Network Primetime Football, Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum will team up for No. 17 Duke facing off against in-state rival NC State at 8 p.m.

ESPN+ Highlights – Week 7

Nearly 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 7, including more than half of the FCS Top 25. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Avocados from Mexico Tailgate Week Featured Across ESPN Platforms

To celebrate the pageantry and passion surrounding college football, Avocados from Mexico is presenting Tailgate Week across ESPN platforms. In select matchups throughout Week 7, ESPN will highlight the great tailgating scenes throughout the country, spotlighting the atmosphere in showdowns such as SMU at East Carolina on Thursday, Tulane/Memphis and Stanford/Colorado on Friday, Syracuse at Florida State and Oregon at Washington on ABC on Saturday, BYU at TCU and Auburn at LSU on ESPN, and Georgia Southern at James Madison on ESPN2.

Additional Spotlighted Matchups

The Sun Belt kicks off its midweek matchups in Week 7. First up is Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with Taylor Zarzour, Tom Luginbill and Abby Labar on the ESPN2 call.

Saturday Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee: 3 p.m. | ESPN Radio Commentators: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons FCS No. 16 Montana at FCS No. 3 Idaho: 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Commentators: Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne



For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.