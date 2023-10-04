PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Fall Season Continues at Sanderson Farms Championship

Coverage starts tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET from Jackson, Miss.

Featured Groups include Åberg, Batia, Dahmen, more

Also three former Sanderson Farms Championship winners in one group: Stallings, Champ, Hughes

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present exclusive, live coverage of the Sanderson Farms Championship from The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., beginning tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second of four PGA TOUR events this fall that will stream on ESPN+, available only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage of the TOUR's fall events on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include one feed showcasing complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

Featured Groups this week include rising star Ludvig Åberg, the former No. 1 world amateur who helped Europe win the Ryder Cup last week, and three winners of the Sanderson Farms Championship playing together in the same group: Scott Stallings (2012), Cameron Champ (2018) and defending champion Mackenzie Hughes.

The tournament field includes 73 TOUR winners, three major champions and seven previous winners of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Featured Groups | Thursday, October 5

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

8:44 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Tom Hoge – TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

– TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) Kevin Kisner – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner H. Lee – Two-time TOUR winner (2022, 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson)

8:55 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Mackenzie Hughes – Two-time TOUR winner, defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner

– Two-time TOUR winner, defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner Cameron Champ – Three-time TOUR winner, 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship winner

– Three-time TOUR winner, 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship winner Scott Stallings – Three-time TOUR winner, 2012 Sanderson Farms Championship winner

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

1:28 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Erik van Rooyan – TOUR winner (2021 Barracuda Championship)

– TOUR winner (2021 Barracuda Championship) Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

– TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship) Brandt Snedeker – Nine-time TOUR winner, 2012 FedExCup champion, 2007 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

1:50 p.m. ET | 1st tee

Akshay Batia – TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship)

– TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship) Adam Svensson – TOUR winner (2022 RSM Classic)

– TOUR winner (2022 RSM Classic) Ludvig Åberg – Won European Masters in September for first win on DP World Tour, helped Europe win the Ryder Cup last week with a 2-2-0 record, former world No. 1 amateur, earned PGA TOUR membership in May 2023 by finishing No. 1 inS. national university ranking at Texas Tech

Featured Groups | Friday, October 6

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

8:33 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Erik van Rooyen / Joel Dahmen / Brandt Snedeker

8:55 a.m. ET | 10th Tee

Akshay Bhatia / Adam Svensson / Ludvig Åberg

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

1:39 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Tom Hoge / Kevin Kisner / K.H. Lee

1:50 p.m. ET | 1st Tee

Mackenzie Hughes / Cameron Champ / Scott Stallings

Remaining Fall Schedule of Exclusive Coverage | PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Dates Event Venue Coverage Start Time (ET) October 5-6 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. 8 a.m. October 12-13 Shriners Children’s Open TPC Summerlin Las Vegas 9:30 a.m. November 16-17 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) St. Simons Island, Ga. 9:30 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ has presented fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com..

