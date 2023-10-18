SEC Tipoff ’24 Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Live on SEC Network and SEC Network+, Oct. 18-19

SEC Network will be live from Birmingham, Ala. for SEC Tipoff ’24 Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, set for Wednesday and Thursday, October 18-19. Televised coverage begins with SEC Now: SEC Tipoff Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors at 11:30 a.m. ET both days, with The Paul Finebaum Show providing additional studio coverage from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios at 3 p.m. All head coach press conferences will be streaming in their entirety on SEC Network+ and the ESPN App.

Peter Burns will host the two-day media showcase, joined by analysts Daymeon Fishback and Pat Bradley on Wednesday and Steffi Sorensen on Thursday. Reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi will contribute both days with player interviews from the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Birmingham.

The student-athletes attending #SECTipoff24 from each school can be found on SECSports.com.

Date Time (ET) Programming Platform Wed, Oct 18 10 a.m. Coach Todd Golden Press Conference SEC Network+ 10:35 a.m. Coach Rick Barnes Press Conference SEC Network+ 11:10 a.m. Coach Lamont Paris Press Conference SEC Network+ 11:30 a.m. SEC Now: SEC Tipoff Presented by

Academy Sports + Outdoors SEC Network 11:45 a.m. Coach Chris Beard Press Conference SEC Network+ 12:20 p.m. Coach Mike White Press Conference SEC Network+ 12:55 p.m. Coach John Calipari Press Conference SEC Network+ 1:45 p.m. Coach Buzz Williams Press Conference SEC Network+ 2:05 p.m. Coach Nate Oats Press Conference SEC Network+ 2:25 p.m. Coach Eric Musselman Press Conference SEC Network+ 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show SEC Network 3:15 p.m. Coach Jerry Stackhouse Press Conference SEC Network+ 3:40 p.m. Coach Dennis Gates Press Conference SEC Network+ 4 p.m. Coach Bruce Pearl Press Conference SEC Network+ 5:50 p.m. Coach Matt McMahon Press Conference SEC Network+ 6:40 p.m. Coach Chris Jans Press Conference SEC Network+ Thu, Oct 19 10 a.m. Coach Kristy Curry Press Conference SEC Network+ 10:20 a.m. Coach Sam Purcell Press Conference SEC Network+ 10:40 a.m. Coach Kellie Harper Press Conference SEC Network+ 11:30 a.m. SEC Now: SEC Tipoff Presented by

Academy Sports + Outdoors SEC Network 1 p.m. Coach Shea Ralph Press Conference SEC Network+ 1:20 p.m. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin Press Conference SEC Network+ 1:40 p.m. Coach Joni Taylor Press Conference SEC Network+ 2:15 p.m. Coach Robin Pingeton Press Conference SEC Network+ 3 p.m. Coach Kelly Finley Press Conference SEC Network+ 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Coach Dawn Staley Press Conference SEC Network+ 4:05 p.m. Coach Kyra Elzy Press Conference SEC Network+ 4:35 p.m. Coach Mike Neighbors Press Conference SEC Network+ 5:05 p.m. Coach Kim Mulkey Press Conference SEC Network+ 5:35 p.m. Coach Johnnie Harris Press Conference SEC Network+ 5:55 p.m. Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson Press Conference SEC Network+