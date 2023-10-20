Soccer on ESPN Platforms: FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club on ESPN, ESPN+ and more

Bundesliga’s key matches – Borussia Dortmund-Werder Bremen and FSV Mainz-FC Bayern München

Exclusive interview with Athletic Club’s Nico Williams on ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA

LALIGA: Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid – currently first in the LALIGA standings – will travel to Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to face Sevilla FC on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., ESPN+ will stream João Félix and FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club in English and Spanish from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona. ESPN will simulcast the match in English.

LALIGA Matchday 10 Schedule :

*Subject to change

La Peña de LALIGA: Exclusive interview with Athletic Club star Nico Williams and more

ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA continues this week with host Cristina Alexander, reporters Gemma Soler and Moises Llorens, and analyst Rodrigo Faez on Friday at 2 p.m., leading into the network’s presentation of Osasuna vs. Granada at 3 p.m. ET from Pamplona, Spain.

La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:

Diario de Bicicleta featuring former Athletic Club player Ander Herrera ahead of the team’s match at FC Barcelona

“A Pie de Campo” focusing on Real Mallorca manager Javier Aguirre

“LALIGA en Numeros’’ with Mister Chip previewing next week’s ElClásico

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen and FSV Mainz vs. FC Bayern München in Bundesliga’s key matchups

On Friday at 2:30 p.m., forward Niclas Füllkrug and Borussia Dortmund host Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Iduna Park in Dortmund. FSV Mainz host forward Harry Kane and FC Bayern München at MEWA Arena in Mainz, Germany on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Both games are available exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m., will whip around key matches – 1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Vfl Bochum 1848, SV Darmstadt 98 vs. RB Leipzig and TSG Hoffenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bundesliga Matchday 8 Schedule:

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV Eindhoven and No. 2 AZ Alkmaar in action Saturday

Eredivisie’s top two teams – No. 1 PSV Eindhoven and No. 2 AZ Alkmaar – head into Matchday 9 contests without a loss this season. Saturday at 12:45 p.m., PSV hosts Fortuna Sittard at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands; and at 3 p.m., AZ Alkmaar hosts Heerenveen at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar. Both matches are exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie Matchday 9 Schedule:

*Subject to change

