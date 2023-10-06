Top Teams in LALIGA and Bundesliga on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

LALIGA’s No. 1 Real Madrid vs. Osasuna, Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET

On Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET, Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid host Osasuna on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes at Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain. ESPN commentators Adrian Healey, Alejandro Moreno (English), Ricardo Ortiz, and Hugo Sánchez (Spanish) will call the match. Martin Ainstein will report pitch-side (Spanish).

On Sunday, Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona travel to Nuevo Los Cármenes to face Granada CF at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson will call the match in English, and Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes will provide Spanish match commentary. Pitch-side coverage will feature reporters Sid Lowe (English) and Moises Llorens (Spanish).

Chess Player Sara Kahdem in Special Edition of “Diarios de Bicicleta” on La Peña de LALIGA Today at 2 p.m.

Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez welcomed Iranian chess player Sara Kahdem at the Bernabeu in December. Today, Kahdem lives in Spain and was granted Spanish nationality by Spain’s minister of justice in July. She self-exiled from Iran after the government issued a warrant for her arrest for competing in an international tournament without a hijab – joining anti-government protests last September triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police. Wearing a hijab in public is mandatory in Iran.

Today’s special edition of Diarios de Bicicleta, debuting on ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA at 2 p.m., the 26-year-old Kahdem shares her journey with ESPN’s Martin Ainstein. Topics Kahdem addressed include her decision to play a world championship without a veil, the fallout, Iran after the death of Amini, the protests that followed, and more. View the episode in English or Spanish.

Also available on demand via ESPN+, the one-hour La Peña de LALIGA with host Cristina Alexander will feature Spain-based reporters Moises Llorens and Rodrigo Faez.

A Pie De Campo features Sergio Ramos, one of the most celebrated players in Spanish soccer

features Sergio Ramos, one of the most celebrated players in Spanish soccer LALIGA en numeros – Mister Chip focuses on Xavi’s first 100 games as Barcelona head coach

– Mister Chip focuses on Xavi’s first 100 games as Barcelona head coach Locos Por LALIGA features Ricardo Balbuena, a Valencia fan who lives in New York City.



LALIGA Matchday 9 Schedule:

FC Bayern München vs. SC Freiburg; Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Union Berlin on Matchday 7 in Bundesliga

On Sunday, forward Harry Kane and FC Bayern München host SC Freiburg at Allianz Arena, München, Germany at 11:30 a.m. ET. On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund hosts 1. FC Union Berlin at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK in Dortmund, Germany, available exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET, featuring four key matches – Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, RB Leipzig vs. Vfl Bochum 1848, VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg and FC Augsburg vs. SV Darmstadt 98.

Bundesliga Matchday 7 Schedule:

Eredivisie Matchday 8: No. 1 PSV Eindhoven and No. 2 AZ Alkmaar in Action

PSV Eindhoven heads into Matchday 8 with a perfect score of seven wins, and AZ Alkmaar has six wins. Sunday, AZ Alkmaar travels to Johan Cruijff Arena to face Ajax Amsterdam at 8:30 a.m. ET, and at 10:45 a.m. ET, No. 1 PSV Eindhoven travels to Sparta-Stadion Het Kasteel to take on Sparta Rotterdam. Both matches are available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie Matchday 7 Schedule:

