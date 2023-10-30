Two Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

Toronto Maple Leafs Face the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu

The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

38 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+, including Blackhawks 2023 #1 Draft Pick Connor Bedard vs. Coyotes #3 Pick Logan Cooley on Monday

The NHL season continues Tuesday, Oct. 31, when the Toronto Maple Leafs – in the first of two exclusive games this week on ESPN platforms – and Auston Matthews host the Los Angeles Kings and Kevin Fiala in an interconference matchup from Scotia Bank Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu, the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Atlantic Division leading Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak, who leads his team in goals and points, in an early-season game between two of the best in the division.

ESPN’s NHL studio show, The Point, returns Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+, and will be hosted by Steve Levy alongside analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban. In this week’s show, the team checks out some of the best Halloween costumes from around the league, Emily Kaplan joins with league updates and Maple Leafs’ captain John Tavares hits the ice with ESPN’s Blake Bolden.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tue, Oct 31 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point, hosted by Steve Levy and joined by analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban, cover top storylines from around the league, including some of the best Halloween costumes from around the league and ESPN’s Blake Bolden hitting the ice with Maple Leafs captain John Tavares. Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 8 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs The Kings (4-2-2) and Kevin Fiala, who leads the team in assists and points, hit the road to take on the Maple Leafs (5-2-1) and its points leader William Nylander. Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban Thu, Nov 1 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins The Maple Leafs (5-2-1) and assists leader John Tavares make their second exclusive appearance this week as they take on their division rival Bruins (7-0-1) and newly-minted team captain Brand Marchand at TD Garden. Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – available to all ESPN+ subscribers – throughout the season. On Monday, the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk travel to the Boston to take on the Bruins for the first matchup since the postseason-ending upset in the 2022-2023 Stanley Cup Playoff series. Later that evening, Blackhawks rookie sensation and number-one overall draft pick Connor Bedard head to the desert to take on the Arizona Coyotes and Clayton Keller, the Coyotes’ goals and points leader.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

