7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Undercard

To Subscribe to ESPN+ Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

UFC action resumes this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 7, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

The main event features top ranked contender Grant Dawson (20-1-1) clashing with fan-favorite Bobby Green (30-14-1). Dawson attempts to defend his spot in the top 10, as Green, with 10 knockout wins, looks to gain another showstopping finish.

Co-Main Event

Dangerous strikers Joe Pyfer (11-2) and Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5) go head-to-head in the co-main event. Pyfer, with six first-round finishes, intends to continue his winning streak in emphatic fashion as Alhassan aims to get the best of Pyfer and deliver a highlight finish adding to his 12 knockout wins.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the call

John Gooden will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)

Programming (All times ET)

Fri, 10/6 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dawson vs. Green ESPN+ Sat, 10/7 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dawson vs. Green ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 PM Main Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green Co-Main Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan Undercard Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley Undercard Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn Undercard Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo 4 PM Feature Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba Undercard Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita Undercard Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca Undercard Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata Undercard Aoriqileng vs. Johnny Munoz Undercard Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]

UFC

Dave Lockett: [email protected]