UFC action resumes this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 7, on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.
Main Event
- The main event features top ranked contender Grant Dawson (20-1-1) clashing with fan-favorite Bobby Green (30-14-1). Dawson attempts to defend his spot in the top 10, as Green, with 10 knockout wins, looks to gain another showstopping finish.
Co-Main Event
- Dangerous strikers Joe Pyfer (11-2) and Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5) go head-to-head in the co-main event. Pyfer, with six first-round finishes, intends to continue his winning streak in emphatic fashion as Alhassan aims to get the best of Pyfer and deliver a highlight finish adding to his 12 knockout wins.
On the call
- John Gooden will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri, 10/6
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook
|ESPN2
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dawson vs. Green
|ESPN+
|Sat, 10/7
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green (Main Card)
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dawson vs. Green
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7 PM
|Main
|Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
|Co-Main
|Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Undercard
|Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley
|Undercard
|Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
|Undercard
|Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo
|4 PM
|Feature
|Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba
|Undercard
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita
|Undercard
|Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca
|Undercard
|Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata
|Undercard
|Aoriqileng vs. Johnny Munoz
|Undercard
|Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich
