Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, Oct. 14, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation

7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Undercard

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 14 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.

Main Event

The main event features a featherweight clash, as No. 11 UFC ranked contender Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) collides with No. 13 Edson Barboza (23-11). Dana White’s Contender Series grad Yusuff returns to the Octagon for the first time in over a year with a two-fight winning streak and ready to ascend the rankings. Veteran Barboza returns to action planning to show that he can still compete with the best in the division and set himself up for a Top 10 bout in 2024.

Co-Main Event

In the co-main event, former UFC title challenger and No. 9 ranked flyweight contender Jennifer Maia (21-9) looks to secure the longest win streak of her UFC career against No. 10 Viviane Araujo (11-5).

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Brandon Moreno and Victor Davila will have the call on ESPN Deportes.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 10/13 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Yusuff vs. Barboza ESPN+ Sat. 10/14 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Yusuff vs. Barboza ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7:00 PM Main Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza Co-Main Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo Undercard Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez Undercard Andre Petroski vs. Michel Pereira Undercard Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda Undercard Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman 4:00 PM Feature Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown Undercard Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira Undercard Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte Undercard Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon Undercard Chris Gutierrez vs. Alatengheili Undercard Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote

