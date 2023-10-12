Combat SportsESPN+MMAUFC
UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, Oct. 14, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Undercard
To Subscribe to ESPN+ Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 14 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 4 p.m.
Main Event
- The main event features a featherweight clash, as No. 11 UFC ranked contender Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) collides with No. 13 Edson Barboza (23-11). Dana White’s Contender Series grad Yusuff returns to the Octagon for the first time in over a year with a two-fight winning streak and ready to ascend the rankings. Veteran Barboza returns to action planning to show that he can still compete with the best in the division and set himself up for a Top 10 bout in 2024.
Co-Main Event
- In the co-main event, former UFC title challenger and No. 9 ranked flyweight contender Jennifer Maia (21-9) looks to secure the longest win streak of her UFC career against No. 10 Viviane Araujo (11-5).
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives
- Expert picks and best bets: Sizing up Yusuff vs. Barboza
- ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’: Season 7 results
- Makhachev-Volkanovski 2: UFC 294 has a new main event with just days to spare … now what?
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.
- Brandon Moreno and Victor Davila will have the call on ESPN Deportes.
@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 10/13
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook
|ESPN2
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Yusuff vs. Barboza
|ESPN+
|Sat. 10/14
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza (Main Card)
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Yusuff vs. Barboza
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7:00 PM
|Main
|Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza
|Co-Main
|Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo
|Undercard
|Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez
|Undercard
|Andre Petroski vs. Michel Pereira
|Undercard
|Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
|Undercard
|Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman
|4:00 PM
|Feature
|Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown
|Undercard
|Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira
|Undercard
|Terrance McKinney vs. Brendon Marotte
|Undercard
|Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon
|Undercard
|Chris Gutierrez vs. Alatengheili
|Undercard
|Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote
-30-