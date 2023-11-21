2023 PFL World Championship | Friday, Nov. 24

8 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event | 5 p.m.: ESPN+ Prelims

Subscribe to ESPN+ Here

ESPN’s 2023 Professional Fighters League coverage culminates with the PFL Championship, live from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV for $49.99. The live Pre-Show and five Prelim bouts will be available on ESPN+, beginning at 5 p.m.

ESPN will also be showcasing a full schedule of special programming this week on ESPNEWS for fans to enjoy leading up to the championship, including Road to the 2023 PFL Championship, PFL Championship Journey, PFL Battle Lines with Dan Hardy and PFL 2023 Top Finishes. Visit ESPN.com for the full schedule.

The anticipated MMA event will feature finalists facing off for six world titles and six $1 million champion’s purses

Main Card Highlights:

The Main Card is headlined by the PFL Lightweight Championship, where Olivier Aubin-Mercier tries to secure back-to-back titles against 2021 PFL semifinalist “Cassius” Clay Collard. Collard looks to add the 2022 champion to his impressive resume which includes PFL victories over Anthony Pettis, Jeremy Stephens and Shane Burgos.

The Main Card also features four additional championship fights, as well as two-time PFL Champion and two-time U.S. Olympic Judo Gold Medalist Kayla Harrison taking on former UFC veteran Aspen Ladd.

Prelims Highlights:

Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, will take on Joel Lopez in an amateur bout. Ali Walsh is 4-0 in the PFL with four highlight-reel knockouts for the former Cal and UNLV running back.

The Prelims also feature undefeated Gabriel Braga (12-0 MMA record) taking on Jesus Pinedo at featherweight in the event’s sixth championship contest.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App PFL Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)

8:00 PM Feature Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard Lightweight Championship 11 Denis Goltsov vs. Renan Ferreira Heavyweight Championship 10 Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina Women’s Featherweight Championship 9 Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov Welterweight Championship 8 Joshua Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay Light Heavyweight Championship 7 Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd Women’s Featherweight 6 Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson Middleweight 5:00 PM* Feature Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo Featherweight Championship 4 Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez Lightweight 3 Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade Featherweight 2 Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa Bantamweight 1 Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden Featherweight

*Includes Pre-Fight Show

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league world-wide. PFL has five live fight franchises, offering year-round content: PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Leagues, and Bellator. Founded in 2018, PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sport business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

ABOUT ESPN+

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]