2023 PFL World Championship | Friday, Nov. 24
Available on ESPN+ PPV
8 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event | 5 p.m.: ESPN+ Prelims
ESPN’s 2023 Professional Fighters League coverage culminates with the PFL Championship, live from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV for $49.99. The live Pre-Show and five Prelim bouts will be available on ESPN+, beginning at 5 p.m.
ESPN will also be showcasing a full schedule of special programming this week on ESPNEWS for fans to enjoy leading up to the championship, including Road to the 2023 PFL Championship, PFL Championship Journey, PFL Battle Lines with Dan Hardy and PFL 2023 Top Finishes. Visit ESPN.com for the full schedule.
The anticipated MMA event will feature finalists facing off for six world titles and six $1 million champion’s purses
Main Card Highlights:
The Main Card is headlined by the PFL Lightweight Championship, where Olivier Aubin-Mercier tries to secure back-to-back titles against 2021 PFL semifinalist “Cassius” Clay Collard. Collard looks to add the 2022 champion to his impressive resume which includes PFL victories over Anthony Pettis, Jeremy Stephens and Shane Burgos.
The Main Card also features four additional championship fights, as well as two-time PFL Champion and two-time U.S. Olympic Judo Gold Medalist Kayla Harrison taking on former UFC veteran Aspen Ladd.
Prelims Highlights:
Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, will take on Joel Lopez in an amateur bout. Ali Walsh is 4-0 in the PFL with four highlight-reel knockouts for the former Cal and UNLV running back.
The Prelims also feature undefeated Gabriel Braga (12-0 MMA record) taking on Jesus Pinedo at featherweight in the event’s sixth championship contest.
|8:00 PM
|Feature
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard
|Lightweight
|Championship
|11
|Denis Goltsov vs. Renan Ferreira
|Heavyweight
|Championship
|10
|Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
|Women’s Featherweight
|Championship
|9
|Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov
|Welterweight
|Championship
|8
|Joshua Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay
|Light Heavyweight
|Championship
|7
|Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Featherweight
|6
|Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|5:00 PM*
|Feature
|Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo
|Featherweight
|Championship
|4
|Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez
|Lightweight
|3
|Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade
|Featherweight
|2
|Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa
|Bantamweight
|1
|Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden
|Featherweight
*Includes Pre-Fight Show
