ACC Network to Offer Extensive Coverage of 2023 ACC Football Championship Game from Charlotte

Previews of No. 14 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State throughout the week

ACC PM and ACC Huddle live from Uptown Charlotte on Friday and Saturday

Two-hour ACC Huddle: Selection Day SpecialSunday at 6 p.m. previews ACC teams participating in Bowl Season

ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to Atlantic Coast Conference sports, will offer extensive coverage surrounding the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game all week, including live onsite coverage from Charlotte, N.C. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2.

ACCN’s signature studio shows, ACC Huddle and ACC PM, will both be live on location Friday and Saturday in advance of the matchup between No. 14 Louisville and No. 4 Florida State for the conference crown. The ACC Football Championship game on Saturday will air in primetime on ABC and ACC Network (Command Center presentation) at 8 p.m. ET, as well as ESPN Radio. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George – a former Louisville volleyball standout – will call the action on ABC, while Mark Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will handle the radio broadcast.

The Cardinals vs. Seminoles matchup is a first for the ACC Football Championship Game. FSU is making its sixth trip to the title game – and first appearance since 2014 when the Noles captured their third straight ACC crown. This is Louisville’s first-ever ACC Championship Game.

A special one-hour ACC Huddle: Championship Preview kicks off ACCN’s on-site coverage from Uptown Charlotte on Friday at 3 p.m. Kelsey Riggs hosts from ACC Fan Fest at Romare Bearden Park with ACC Huddle analysts Eric Mac Lain, legendary FSU quarterback EJ Manuel, Mark Richt – the former Seminoles QB coach and offensive coordinator who was part of seven ACC title teams and two National Championships, and Eddie Royal, plus college football insiders Andrea Adelson and David Hale.

A 4 p.m., Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum will host ACC PM from ACC Fan Fest covering all the storylines leading into the Cardinals-Noles showdown. The three-hour ACC Championship edition will include ACC Primetime Football analyst Tim Hasselbeck, Royal, Mac Lain, Richt, Adelson and Hale.

On Saturday, Tannenbaum, Hasselbeck and Nothing But Net analyst Joel Berry II will be live from Romare Bearden Park during halftime of ACC Network’s men’s college basketball games at 2 p.m. (Florida State at North Carolina) and 4 p.m. (NC State at Boston College).

At 6 p.m. ACC Huddle’s two-hour pregame show will get fans ready for the Cards-Noles championship matchup from multiple set locations. Riggs and the ACC Huddle team will be live from Bank of America Stadium, while Packer, Tannebaum and Hasselbeck will join the show from the ACC Fan Fest.

After the conference champion is crowned, ACC Huddle returns for an hour of postgame coverage, instant analysis and interviews with the winning head coach and student-athletes.

ACC Huddle: Bowl Selection Special

Riggs, Mac Lain, Manuel and Royal will be back together on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., for a two-hour ACC Huddle: Bowl Selection Special. The show will highlight the ACC’s 11 bowl-bound teams with analysis and insight on each bowl matchup.

Adelson and Hale will also analyze and discuss the ACC bowl season schedule on Monday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. on All ACC.

All-ACC Teams and awards announced on ACC PM

The 2023 ACC football individual award winners are being announced live this week (Nov. 27-30), exclusively on ACC PM. On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Packer and Tannebaum will unveil the ACC Players and Rookies of the Year at 4 p.m., while the ACC Coach of the Year will be revealed on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m.

In addition, ACCN will televise the conference’s annual ACC Football Honors on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. The 90-minute awards show will feature members of the ACC Football Honors class as well as the 2023 individual award winners who will be recognized on December 1 in Charlotte. ACCN’s Wes Durham, Riggs and Manuel host the event.

ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from the ACC Football Championship Game weekend. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Tik Tok, X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

ACCN Coverage of 2023 ACC Football Championship Game:

Date Time (ET) Program Network Fri, Dec. 1 3 p.m. ACC Huddle: Championship Preview *Live from Fan Fest/Romare Bearden Park Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal, Andrea Adelson and David Hale ACCN 4 p.m. ACC PM *Live from Fan Fest/Romare Bearden Park Mark Packer, Taylor Tannebaum, Tim Hasselbeck, Royal, Mac Lain, Richt, Adelson and Hale ACCN Sat, Dec. 2 8 a.m. SportsCenter (segment) Manuel ESPN 2 & 4 p.m. ACC men’s college basketball (halftime wraps) *Live from Fan Fest/Romare Bearden Park Tannebaum, Hasselbeck and Joel Berry ACCN 6 p.m. ACC Huddle Bank of America Stadium: Riggs, Mac Lain, Manuel, Richt and Royal; Fan Fest/Romare Bearden Park: Packer, Tannebaum and Hasselbeck ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Football Championship Game No. 14 Louisville vs No. 4 Florida State ABC: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ACCN: Command Center presentation ESPN Radio: Mark Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ABC/ACCN/ESPN Radio Postgame ACC Huddle Bank of America Stadium: Riggs, Mac Lain, Manuel, Richt and Royal ACCN Sun, Dec. 3 6 p.m. ACC Huddle: Bowl Selection Special Riggs, Mac Lain, Manuel and Royal ACCN Mon, Dec. 4 7 p.m. All ACC Adelson and Hale ACCN Fri, Dec. 15 7 p.m. ACC Honors Wes Durham, Riggs and Manuel ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

-30-