College Football’s Week 12 Welcomes 11 Top 25 Squads Across ESPN Platforms – No. 5 Washington and No. 12 Oregon State Clash in Corvallis on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One

In the penultimate week of the college football regular season, 11 ranked teams are slated to play on ESPN platforms, with more than 50 matchups on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio in Week 12.

A powerhouse Pac-12 showdown is set for ABC and ESPN Radio in primetime, as undefeated No. 5 Washington cruises into Corvallis to crash into No. 12 Oregon State at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN’s lead commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe have the ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One call, with ESPN Radio’s top college football crew of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the broadcast.

Other conference clashes on ABC include No. 11 Louisville at Miami at noon, featuring Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the ACC action. The ABC broadcast will be supplemented by a Command Center offering on ACC Network. At 3:30 p.m., Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill team up for a Pac-12 afternoon presentation as cross-town rivals UCLA and USC battle for the Victory Bell. Mike Couzens and Max Starks will also provide commentary on ESPN Radio.

A trio of ranked teams is in action on ESPN, highlighted by No. 14 Missouri hosting SEC East foe Florida. The Tigers are coming off a big win in Week 11, and Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George have the CoMo call. Kicking off ESPN’s Saturday slate is 17th-ranked Oklahoma on the road at BYU. Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich are slated for the noon Sooners/Cougars commentary. At 3:30 p.m., No. 24 North Carolina dips down to Death Valley to take on Clemson. Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden are set to announce the ACC action.

ESPN2 welcomes a pair of Top 25 teams on Saturday, starting with No. 15 Oklahoma State on the road at Houston. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton team up for the 4 p.m. telecast. At 8 p.m., No. 19 LSU hosts Georgia State, featuring Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones and Taylor McGregor on the call. Also in ranked action Saturday, No. 9 Ole Miss plays host to UL Monroe with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang providing commentary at noon on SEC Network.

ESPNU ushers in a pair of rivalry games Saturday starting with the 139th edition of “The Game” showcasing the second-oldest college football rivalry between FCS No. 19 Harvard and Yale. Eric Frede and Jack Ford are set to call the Ivy League clash at noon. At 3:30 p.m., the Florida Classic features Bethune-Cookman and FCS No. 7 Florida A&M from Orlando, with Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker teaming up for the HBCU action.

ESPN+ Highlights – Week 12

Nearly 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 12, including a trio of SEC squads led by No. 8 Alabama on Senior Day against Chattanooga. Texas A&M and Mississippi State are also in action on the platform Saturday, with all three matchups simulcast on SEC Network+. No. 23 Tulane is on the road at Florida Atlantic on ESPN+ at noon, and 2023 CFP runner-up TCU hosts Big 12 rival Baylor at 3:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Undefeated James Madison and unbeaten Liberty are also on ESPN+ in Week 12, with the Dukes squaring off against App State at 2 p.m. after hosting College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (9a-noon, ESPN) and the Flames welcoming UMass at 1 p.m. Full ESPN+ schedule.

FCS Selection Show

The 2023 FCS championship selection show, which will unveil the complete tournament field and official bracket, is set for Sunday, Nov. 19 at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Matt Schick, Rene Ingoglia and Jay Walker will be on the desk for the show as 24 teams will be selected for the championships, with 10 automatically qualifying and the remaining 14 teams earning at-large bids. The FCS Championship Game will be broadcast on ABC at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 and all games in the FCS postseason will be streamed live on ESPN+.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com. All rankings utilized are from the Nov. 7 edition of the College Football Playoff Top 25.