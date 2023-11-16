ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Continues Coverage, Spotlighting Best High School Basketball Talent in the Country

Eight-Game Schedule Features 27 of the Nation’s Top High School Prospects

Four Games Highlight Matchups Between Top-Ten Nationally Ranked Teams

The 2023-24 ESPN High School Basketball Showcase will feature an eight-game schedule including 27 ranked players from the ESPN 100 (’24), ESPN 60 (’25) and ESPN 25 (’26). These young phenoms are already committed to top college programs, including Alabama, Baylor, Duke, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers, St. Mary’s, UConn and USC.

Schedule Highlights:

Participating prospects include the top-three ranked players in the senior class, the top-two ranked juniors, and the No. 1 ranked sophomore

Hoophall Classic: ESPN2 and ESPNU will televise four games from the Hoophall Classic, held at Springfield College’s Blake Arena in Springfield, Mass. on Sunday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 15

2023-24 ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Schedule

*National Team Rankings Per SC Next/ESPN Recruiting

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Wed, Nov 22 6 p.m. No. 4 Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. No. 3 Christopher Columbus HS (Fla.), From Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) ESPNU Fri, Dec 1 5:30 p.m. No. 3 Christopher Columbus HS (Fla.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.), From Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPN2 Fri, Jan 5 5:30 p.m. Thornton HS (Ill.) vs. Richmond Heights Secondary School (Oh), From La Porte Civic (Ind.) ESPN2 Sun, Jan 14 5:30 p.m. No. 16 Archbishop Stepinac HS (N.Y.) vs. No. 23 Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) ESPN2 7:30 p.m. No. 4 Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) ESPN2 Mon, Jan 15 11 a.m. No. 20 Harvard Westlake HS (Calif.) vs. McEachern HS (Ga.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) ESPNU 1 p.m. No. 3 Christopher Columbus HS (Fla.) vs. No. 7 Paul VI HS (Va.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) ESPNU TBA TBA TBA ESPNU

ESPN 100 Recruits in the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2024)

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 1 Cooper Flagg SF Montverde Academy (Fla) Duke 2 Dylan Harper PG Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 3 Airious Bailey SF McEachern (Ga.) Rutgers 9 Derrion Reid SF Prolific Prep (Calif.) 11 Asa Newell PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Georgia 13 Liam McNeeley SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Indiana 15 Derik Queen C Montverde Academy (Fla.) 18 Johnuel Fland PG Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) Kentucky 19 Pat Ngongba C Paul VI (Va.) Duke 21 Aiden Sherrell C Prolific Prep (Calif.) Alabama 25 Zoom Diallo PG Prolific Prep (Calif.) 28 Jase Richardson PG Christopher Columbus (Fla.) Michigan State 31 Morez Johnson PF Thornton (Ill.) Illinois 37 Robert Wright III PG Montverde Academy (Fla.) Baylor 42 Trent Perry PG Harvard Westlake (Calif.) USC 45 Darren Harris SG Paul VI (Va.) Duke 48 Curtis Givens PG Montverde Academy (Fla.) LSU 81 Isaiah Abraham SF Paul VI (Va.) UConn 83 Mikey Lewis SG Prolific Prep (Calif.) St. Mary’s

ESPN 60 Recruits in the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2025)

Rank Player Position High School 1 AJ Dybantsa SF Prolific Prep (Calif.) 2 Cameron Boozer PF Christopher Columbus (Fla.) 16 Cayden Boozer PG Christopher Columbus (Fla.) 39 Dorian Jones SF Richmond Heights (Ohio)

ESPN 25 Recruits in the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2026)

Rank Player Position High School 1 Tyran Stokes PF Prolific Prep (Calif.) 6 Caleb Gaskins PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 18 Jordan Smith SG Paul VI (Va.) 20 TJ Crumble PF Richmond Heights (Ohio)

SportsCenter Next:

For in-depth coverage of the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase, including highlights and exclusive content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram and @SCNext on Twitter.