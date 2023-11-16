ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Continues Coverage, Spotlighting Best High School Basketball Talent in the Country

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago

 

  • Eight-Game Schedule Features 27 of the Nation’s Top High School Prospects
  • Four Games Highlight Matchups Between Top-Ten Nationally Ranked Teams

The 2023-24 ESPN High School Basketball Showcase will feature an eight-game schedule including 27 ranked players from the ESPN 100 (’24), ESPN 60 (’25) and ESPN 25 (’26). These young phenoms are already committed to top college programs, including Alabama, Baylor, Duke, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers, St. Mary’s, UConn and USC.

Schedule Highlights:

  • Participating prospects include the top-three ranked players in the senior class, the top-two ranked juniors, and the No. 1 ranked sophomore
  • Hoophall Classic: ESPN2 and ESPNU will televise four games from the Hoophall Classic, held at Springfield College’s Blake Arena in Springfield, Mass. on Sunday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 15

2023-24 ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Schedule
*National Team Rankings Per SC Next/ESPN Recruiting

 Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Wed, Nov 22 6 p.m. No. 4 Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. No. 3 Christopher Columbus HS (Fla.), From Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) ESPNU
Fri, Dec 1 5:30 p.m. No. 3 Christopher Columbus HS (Fla.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.), From Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPN2
Fri, Jan 5 5:30 p.m. Thornton HS (Ill.) vs. Richmond Heights Secondary School (Oh), From La Porte Civic (Ind.) ESPN2
Sun, Jan 14 5:30 p.m. No. 16 Archbishop Stepinac HS (N.Y.) vs. No. 23 Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) ESPN2
  7:30 p.m. No. 4 Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) ESPN2
Mon, Jan 15 11 a.m. No. 20 Harvard Westlake HS (Calif.) vs. McEachern HS (Ga.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) ESPNU
  1 p.m. No. 3 Christopher Columbus HS (Fla.) vs. No. 7 Paul VI HS (Va.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) ESPNU
TBA TBA TBA ESPNU

ESPN 100 Recruits in the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2024)

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment
1 Cooper Flagg SF Montverde Academy (Fla) Duke
2 Dylan Harper PG Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)
3 Airious Bailey SF McEachern (Ga.) Rutgers
9 Derrion Reid SF Prolific Prep (Calif.)
11 Asa Newell PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Georgia
13 Liam McNeeley SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Indiana
15 Derik Queen C Montverde Academy (Fla.)
18 Johnuel Fland PG Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) Kentucky
19 Pat Ngongba C Paul VI (Va.) Duke
21 Aiden Sherrell C Prolific Prep (Calif.) Alabama
25 Zoom Diallo PG Prolific Prep (Calif.)
28 Jase Richardson PG Christopher Columbus (Fla.) Michigan State
31 Morez Johnson PF Thornton (Ill.) Illinois
37 Robert Wright III PG Montverde Academy (Fla.) Baylor
42 Trent Perry PG Harvard Westlake (Calif.) USC
45 Darren Harris SG Paul VI (Va.) Duke
48 Curtis Givens PG Montverde Academy (Fla.) LSU
81 Isaiah Abraham SF Paul VI (Va.) UConn
83 Mikey Lewis SG Prolific Prep (Calif.) St. Mary’s

ESPN 60 Recruits in the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2025)

Rank Player Position High School
1 AJ Dybantsa SF Prolific Prep (Calif.)
2 Cameron Boozer PF Christopher Columbus (Fla.)
16 Cayden Boozer PG Christopher Columbus (Fla.)
39 Dorian Jones SF Richmond Heights (Ohio)

ESPN 25 Recruits in the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2026)

Rank Player Position High School
1 Tyran Stokes PF Prolific Prep (Calif.)
6 Caleb Gaskins PF Montverde Academy (Fla.)
18 Jordan Smith SG Paul VI (Va.)
20 TJ Crumble PF Richmond Heights (Ohio)

SportsCenter Next:
For in-depth coverage of the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase, including highlights and exclusive content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram and @SCNext on Twitter.

