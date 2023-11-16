ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Continues Coverage, Spotlighting Best High School Basketball Talent in the Country
- Eight-Game Schedule Features 27 of the Nation’s Top High School Prospects
- Four Games Highlight Matchups Between Top-Ten Nationally Ranked Teams
The 2023-24 ESPN High School Basketball Showcase will feature an eight-game schedule including 27 ranked players from the ESPN 100 (’24), ESPN 60 (’25) and ESPN 25 (’26). These young phenoms are already committed to top college programs, including Alabama, Baylor, Duke, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers, St. Mary’s, UConn and USC.
Schedule Highlights:
- Participating prospects include the top-three ranked players in the senior class, the top-two ranked juniors, and the No. 1 ranked sophomore
- Hoophall Classic: ESPN2 and ESPNU will televise four games from the Hoophall Classic, held at Springfield College’s Blake Arena in Springfield, Mass. on Sunday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 15
2023-24 ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Schedule
*National Team Rankings Per SC Next/ESPN Recruiting
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Wed, Nov 22
|6 p.m.
|No. 4 Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. No. 3 Christopher Columbus HS (Fla.), From Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.)
|ESPNU
|Fri, Dec 1
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Christopher Columbus HS (Fla.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.), From Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|ESPN2
|Fri, Jan 5
|5:30 p.m.
|Thornton HS (Ill.) vs. Richmond Heights Secondary School (Oh), From La Porte Civic (Ind.)
|ESPN2
|Sun, Jan 14
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Archbishop Stepinac HS (N.Y.) vs. No. 23 Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), From Blake Arena (Mass.)
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.), From Blake Arena (Mass.)
|ESPN2
|Mon, Jan 15
|11 a.m.
|No. 20 Harvard Westlake HS (Calif.) vs. McEachern HS (Ga.), From Blake Arena (Mass.)
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|No. 3 Christopher Columbus HS (Fla.) vs. No. 7 Paul VI HS (Va.), From Blake Arena (Mass.)
|ESPNU
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|ESPNU
ESPN 100 Recruits in the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2024)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|College Commitment
|1
|Cooper Flagg
|SF
|Montverde Academy (Fla)
|Duke
|2
|Dylan Harper
|PG
|Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)
|3
|Airious Bailey
|SF
|McEachern (Ga.)
|Rutgers
|9
|Derrion Reid
|SF
|Prolific Prep (Calif.)
|11
|Asa Newell
|PF
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|Georgia
|13
|Liam McNeeley
|SF
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|Indiana
|15
|Derik Queen
|C
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|18
|Johnuel Fland
|PG
|Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
|Kentucky
|19
|Pat Ngongba
|C
|Paul VI (Va.)
|Duke
|21
|Aiden Sherrell
|C
|Prolific Prep (Calif.)
|Alabama
|25
|Zoom Diallo
|PG
|Prolific Prep (Calif.)
|28
|Jase Richardson
|PG
|Christopher Columbus (Fla.)
|Michigan State
|31
|Morez Johnson
|PF
|Thornton (Ill.)
|Illinois
|37
|Robert Wright III
|PG
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|Baylor
|42
|Trent Perry
|PG
|Harvard Westlake (Calif.)
|USC
|45
|Darren Harris
|SG
|Paul VI (Va.)
|Duke
|48
|Curtis Givens
|PG
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|LSU
|81
|Isaiah Abraham
|SF
|Paul VI (Va.)
|UConn
|83
|Mikey Lewis
|SG
|Prolific Prep (Calif.)
|St. Mary’s
ESPN 60 Recruits in the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2025)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|1
|AJ Dybantsa
|SF
|Prolific Prep (Calif.)
|2
|Cameron Boozer
|PF
|Christopher Columbus (Fla.)
|16
|Cayden Boozer
|PG
|Christopher Columbus (Fla.)
|39
|Dorian Jones
|SF
|Richmond Heights (Ohio)
ESPN 25 Recruits in the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase (Class of 2026)
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|1
|Tyran Stokes
|PF
|Prolific Prep (Calif.)
|6
|Caleb Gaskins
|PF
|Montverde Academy (Fla.)
|18
|Jordan Smith
|SG
|Paul VI (Va.)
|20
|TJ Crumble
|PF
|Richmond Heights (Ohio)
