ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Added to December 1 Slate

ESPN today announced an update to its 2023-24 NBA game schedule. On Friday, December 1, ESPN will televise a collision of Eastern Conference heavyweights as the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum host the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The 76ers vs. Celtics matchup replaces the originally selected Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks game.

In the nightcap of ESPN’s December 1 NBA doubleheader, the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant host the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić at 10 p.m.

NBA Countdown will precede the doubleheader on ESPN at 7 p.m. All NBA games and studio shows are also available on the ESPN App. For the complete ESPN NBA game schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

