ESPN Platforms Present Every Match of the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

  • First and Second Rounds exclusively on ESPN+, Regional Rounds on ESPN2/ESPNU, National Semifinals to air on ESPN
  • Championship Match slated to air on ABC for the first time ever on Dec. 17
  • The 5th Set whip-around show returns for second season

ESPN platforms will exclusively present the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in its entirety, Nov. 30 – Dec. 17. The First and Second Rounds (Nov. 30 – Dec. 2) will be available exclusively on ESPN+, while the Regional Rounds (Dec. 7-9) will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU. The National Semifinals (Dec. 14) will be available on ESPN and for the first time ever, the National Championship match (Dec. 17) is set to air on ABC. All rounds will also simulcast on ESPN+.

For the second straight year, ESPN’s championship coverage will feature The 5th Set – a volleyball whip-around show. The unique offering will be available on ESPN+ during the First and Seconds Rounds, providing viewers with the opportunity to keep up with multiple matches at once. The show will begin at 4 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, with Saturday’s show slated for a 6 p.m. start. Sam Gore will host, joined by commentators Kevin Barnett, Nicole Branagh, Jennifer Hoffman and Paul Sunderland. Fans can also watch The 5th Set on ESPNU Friday between the NCAA Women’s Soccer semifinals and Saturday from 8-11 p.m.

First and Second Round matches are hosted at the campus sites of the Top-16 seeds in the tournament:

No. 1 Seed Hosts: Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Wisconsin
No. 2 Seed Hosts: Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon and Texas
No. 3 Seed Hosts: Arkansas, Creighton, Purdue and Tennessee
No. 4 Seed Hosts: BYU, Florida, Kansas and Washington St.

Full Bracket

The 2023 season was the most-watched women’s college volleyball season ever on ESPN platforms, with viewers watching 466 million total minutes across the 35 matches on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. This season also included the two most-watched regular season matches on record across ESPN platforms, with Nebraska-Stanford garnering 466,000 viewers and Kentucky-Louisville bringing in 318,000 viewers in September.

Reigning national champion Texas begins its title defense on Thursday, Nov. 30 against Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on Longhorn Network and ESPN+. All matches from the Austin Regional in which Texas is playing will be simulcast on LHN.

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball First and Second Round Schedule:

Site: Louisville (Louisville, Ky.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Thu, Nov. 30 4 p.m. Western Michigan vs. Auburn  ESPN+
  7 p.m. Wright State vs. Louisville  ESPN+
Second Round
Fri, Dec. 1  7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches  ESPN+

Site: Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Thu, Nov. 30 4:30 p.m. South Alabama vs. Georgia Tech ESPN+
  7 p.m. FGCU vs. Florida  ESPN+
Second Round
Fri, Dec. 1  7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches   ESPN+

Site: Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Thu, Nov. 30 4:30 p.m. Baylor vs. James Madison ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Wofford vs. Kentucky   ESPN+
Second Round
Fri, Dec. 1  7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 Site: Purdue (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Thu, Nov. 30 4:30 p.m. Eastern Illinois vs. Marquette  ESPN+
  7 p.m. Fairfield vs. Purdue  ESPN+
Second Round
Fri, Dec. 1  7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches  ESPN+

 Site: Texas (Austin, Texas)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Thu, Nov. 30 5 p.m. Texas State vs. SMU ESPN+
  7 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Texas  ESPN+/LHN
Second Round
Fri, Dec. 1  8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches  ESPN+/LHN

 Site: Kansas (Lawrence, Kan.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Thu, Nov. 30 5:30 p.m. Yale vs. Penn State  ESPN+
  8 p.m. Omaha vs. Kansas  ESPN+
Second Round
Fri, Dec. 1  6:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches  ESPN+

 Site: Wisconsin (Madison, Wisc.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Thu, Nov. 30 6 p.m. Miami (FL) vs. UNI  ESPN+
  8:30 p.m. Jackson State vs. Wisconsin  ESPN+
Second Round
Fri, Dec. 1  8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches  ESPN+

 Site: Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Thu, Nov. 30 7 p.m. Hawaii vs. Iowa State  ESPN+
  10 p.m. Southeastern La. vs. Oregon  ESPN+
Second Round
Fri, Dec. 1  10 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches  ESPN+

 Site: Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Fri, Dec. 1  4 p.m. UMBC vs. Southern California  ESPN+
  7 p.m. Coppin St. vs. Pittsburgh  ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec. 2  7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches  ESPN+

 Site: Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Fri, Dec. 1  4:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina vs. Western Ky.  ESPN+
  6:30 p.m. High Point vs. Tennessee  ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec. 2  6 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches  ESPN+

 Site: Creighton (Omaha, Neb.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Fri, Dec. 1  5 p.m. Minnesota vs. Utah State  ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. Colgate vs. Creighton ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec. 2  7:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches  ESPN+

 Site: Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Fri, Dec. 1  5:30 p.m. Delaware vs. Missouri  ESPN+
  8 p.m. LIU vs. Nebraska ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec. 2  8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches  ESPN+

 Site: Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Fri, Dec. 1 5:30 p.m. TCU vs. Florida State ESPN+
  8 p.m. SFA vs. Arkansas  ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec. 2  8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches   ESPN+

Site: BYU (Provo, Utah)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Fri, Dec. 1  6:30 p.m. Georgia vs. Arizona State ESPN+
  9 p.m. Weber State vs. BYU  ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec. 2  9 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 Site: Washington State (Pullman, Wash.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Fri, Dec. 1  7 p.m. Pepperdine vs. Dayton ESPN+
  10 p.m. Grand Canyon vs. Washington St ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec. 2  10 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches   ESPN+

 Site: Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
First Round
Fri, Dec. 1  7:30 p.m. UC Santa Barbara vs. Houston  ESPN+
  10 p.m. Fresno State vs. Stanford  ESPN+
Second Round
Sat, Dec. 2  9 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

 

