ESPN Platforms Present Every Match of the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

First and Second Rounds exclusively on ESPN+, Regional Rounds on ESPN2/ESPNU, National Semifinals to air on ESPN

Championship Match slated to air on ABC for the first time ever on Dec. 17

The 5th Set whip-around show returns for second season

ESPN platforms will exclusively present the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in its entirety, Nov. 30 – Dec. 17. The First and Second Rounds (Nov. 30 – Dec. 2) will be available exclusively on ESPN+, while the Regional Rounds (Dec. 7-9) will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU. The National Semifinals (Dec. 14) will be available on ESPN and for the first time ever, the National Championship match (Dec. 17) is set to air on ABC. All rounds will also simulcast on ESPN+.

For the second straight year, ESPN’s championship coverage will feature The 5th Set – a volleyball whip-around show. The unique offering will be available on ESPN+ during the First and Seconds Rounds, providing viewers with the opportunity to keep up with multiple matches at once. The show will begin at 4 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, with Saturday’s show slated for a 6 p.m. start. Sam Gore will host, joined by commentators Kevin Barnett, Nicole Branagh, Jennifer Hoffman and Paul Sunderland. Fans can also watch The 5th Set on ESPNU Friday between the NCAA Women’s Soccer semifinals and Saturday from 8-11 p.m.

First and Second Round matches are hosted at the campus sites of the Top-16 seeds in the tournament:

No. 1 Seed Hosts: Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Wisconsin

No. 2 Seed Hosts: Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon and Texas

No. 3 Seed Hosts: Arkansas, Creighton, Purdue and Tennessee

No. 4 Seed Hosts: BYU, Florida, Kansas and Washington St.

Full Bracket

The 2023 season was the most-watched women’s college volleyball season ever on ESPN platforms, with viewers watching 466 million total minutes across the 35 matches on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. This season also included the two most-watched regular season matches on record across ESPN platforms, with Nebraska-Stanford garnering 466,000 viewers and Kentucky-Louisville bringing in 318,000 viewers in September.

Reigning national champion Texas begins its title defense on Thursday, Nov. 30 against Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on Longhorn Network and ESPN+. All matches from the Austin Regional in which Texas is playing will be simulcast on LHN.

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball First and Second Round Schedule:

Site: Louisville (Louisville, Ky.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Nov. 30 4 p.m. Western Michigan vs. Auburn ESPN+ 7 p.m. Wright State vs. Louisville ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 1 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Nov. 30 4:30 p.m. South Alabama vs. Georgia Tech ESPN+ 7 p.m. FGCU vs. Florida ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 1 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Nov. 30 4:30 p.m. Baylor vs. James Madison ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Wofford vs. Kentucky ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 1 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Purdue (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Nov. 30 4:30 p.m. Eastern Illinois vs. Marquette ESPN+ 7 p.m. Fairfield vs. Purdue ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 1 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Texas (Austin, Texas)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Nov. 30 5 p.m. Texas State vs. SMU ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Texas ESPN+/LHN Second Round Fri, Dec. 1 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+/LHN

Site: Kansas (Lawrence, Kan.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Nov. 30 5:30 p.m. Yale vs. Penn State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Omaha vs. Kansas ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 1 6:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Wisconsin (Madison, Wisc.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Nov. 30 6 p.m. Miami (FL) vs. UNI ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Jackson State vs. Wisconsin ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 1 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Nov. 30 7 p.m. Hawaii vs. Iowa State ESPN+ 10 p.m. Southeastern La. vs. Oregon ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 1 10 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Fri, Dec. 1 4 p.m. UMBC vs. Southern California ESPN+ 7 p.m. Coppin St. vs. Pittsburgh ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 2 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Fri, Dec. 1 4:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina vs. Western Ky. ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. High Point vs. Tennessee ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 2 6 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Creighton (Omaha, Neb.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Fri, Dec. 1 5 p.m. Minnesota vs. Utah State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Colgate vs. Creighton ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Fri, Dec. 1 5:30 p.m. Delaware vs. Missouri ESPN+ 8 p.m. LIU vs. Nebraska ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 2 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Fri, Dec. 1 5:30 p.m. TCU vs. Florida State ESPN+ 8 p.m. SFA vs. Arkansas ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 2 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: BYU (Provo, Utah)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Fri, Dec. 1 6:30 p.m. Georgia vs. Arizona State ESPN+ 9 p.m. Weber State vs. BYU ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 2 9 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Washington State (Pullman, Wash.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Fri, Dec. 1 7 p.m. Pepperdine vs. Dayton ESPN+ 10 p.m. Grand Canyon vs. Washington St ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 2 10 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)