ESPN Platforms Present Every Match of the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship
- First and Second Rounds exclusively on ESPN+, Regional Rounds on ESPN2/ESPNU, National Semifinals to air on ESPN
- Championship Match slated to air on ABC for the first time ever on Dec. 17
- The 5th Set whip-around show returns for second season
ESPN platforms will exclusively present the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in its entirety, Nov. 30 – Dec. 17. The First and Second Rounds (Nov. 30 – Dec. 2) will be available exclusively on ESPN+, while the Regional Rounds (Dec. 7-9) will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU. The National Semifinals (Dec. 14) will be available on ESPN and for the first time ever, the National Championship match (Dec. 17) is set to air on ABC. All rounds will also simulcast on ESPN+.
For the second straight year, ESPN’s championship coverage will feature The 5th Set – a volleyball whip-around show. The unique offering will be available on ESPN+ during the First and Seconds Rounds, providing viewers with the opportunity to keep up with multiple matches at once. The show will begin at 4 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, with Saturday’s show slated for a 6 p.m. start. Sam Gore will host, joined by commentators Kevin Barnett, Nicole Branagh, Jennifer Hoffman and Paul Sunderland. Fans can also watch The 5th Set on ESPNU Friday between the NCAA Women’s Soccer semifinals and Saturday from 8-11 p.m.
First and Second Round matches are hosted at the campus sites of the Top-16 seeds in the tournament:
No. 1 Seed Hosts: Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Wisconsin
No. 2 Seed Hosts: Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon and Texas
No. 3 Seed Hosts: Arkansas, Creighton, Purdue and Tennessee
No. 4 Seed Hosts: BYU, Florida, Kansas and Washington St.
The 2023 season was the most-watched women’s college volleyball season ever on ESPN platforms, with viewers watching 466 million total minutes across the 35 matches on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. This season also included the two most-watched regular season matches on record across ESPN platforms, with Nebraska-Stanford garnering 466,000 viewers and Kentucky-Louisville bringing in 318,000 viewers in September.
Reigning national champion Texas begins its title defense on Thursday, Nov. 30 against Texas A&M at 7 p.m. on Longhorn Network and ESPN+. All matches from the Austin Regional in which Texas is playing will be simulcast on LHN.
2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball First and Second Round Schedule:
Site: Louisville (Louisville, Ky.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Nov. 30
|4 p.m.
|Western Michigan vs. Auburn
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Wright State vs. Louisville
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Florida (Gainesville, Fla.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Nov. 30
|4:30 p.m.
|South Alabama vs. Georgia Tech
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|FGCU vs. Florida
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Nov. 30
|4:30 p.m.
|Baylor vs. James Madison
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Wofford vs. Kentucky
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Purdue (West Lafayette, Ind.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Nov. 30
|4:30 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois vs. Marquette
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Fairfield vs. Purdue
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Texas (Austin, Texas)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Nov. 30
|5 p.m.
|Texas State vs. SMU
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M vs. Texas
|ESPN+/LHN
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+/LHN
Site: Kansas (Lawrence, Kan.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Nov. 30
|5:30 p.m.
|Yale vs. Penn State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Omaha vs. Kansas
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|6:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Wisconsin (Madison, Wisc.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Nov. 30
|6 p.m.
|Miami (FL) vs. UNI
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Jackson State vs. Wisconsin
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Nov. 30
|7 p.m.
|Hawaii vs. Iowa State
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Southeastern La. vs. Oregon
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|10 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|4 p.m.
|UMBC vs. Southern California
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Coppin St. vs. Pittsburgh
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 2
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|4:30 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina vs. Western Ky.
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|High Point vs. Tennessee
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 2
|6 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Creighton (Omaha, Neb.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|5 p.m.
|Minnesota vs. Utah State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Colgate vs. Creighton
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|5:30 p.m.
|Delaware vs. Missouri
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|LIU vs. Nebraska
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 2
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|5:30 p.m.
|TCU vs. Florida State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|SFA vs. Arkansas
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 2
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: BYU (Provo, Utah)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|6:30 p.m.
|Georgia vs. Arizona State
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Weber State vs. BYU
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 2
|9 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Washington State (Pullman, Wash.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|7 p.m.
|Pepperdine vs. Dayton
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Grand Canyon vs. Washington St
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 2
|10 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|UC Santa Barbara vs. Houston
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Fresno State vs. Stanford
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 2
|9 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+