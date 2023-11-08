ESPN Platforms Present First Round Coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, Nov. 10-12

Defending National Champion UCLA Bruins begin title defense Friday

Undefeated Florida State searching for a second National Championship

Fifth-seeded Texas hosts Lamar University on Longhorn Network Friday

All games streaming live on ESPN+

First round coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament is set for ESPN platforms, with the majority of the first round streaming exclusively on ESPN+ beginning Friday, Nov. 10.

All four top seeds will play on Friday, bookended with undefeated Florida State against Morehead St. at 5 p.m. ET, and defending champion Reilyn Turner and UCLA kicking off vs. UC Irvine at 9 p.m. Top-seeded BYU faces off against Utah State at 8 p.m. and Clemson takes on Radford at 7 p.m.

Second seeds in action Friday feature No. 2 Arkansas facing Grambling (Fri at 7:30 p.m.), No. 2 Penn State hosting Central Conn. State (6 p.m.), No. 2 Texas Tech and Florida Gulf Coast matching up at 7 p.m., and Stanford taking on Pepperdine (9 p.m.). At 7 p.m. Friday, No. 5 Texas will face Lamar University on Longhorn Network.

Saturday’s schedule is highlighted by a trio of No. 3 seeds taking to the pitch, including Georgetown hosting Old Dominion (3 p.m.), Brown taking on Quinnipiac (4 p.m.) and Notre Dame going head-to-head with Valparaiso (6 p.m.).

ESPNU will showcase the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s College Cup, with the national semifinals on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The 2023 National Championship game is set for Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

A full schedule is available below. For information on the full NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.

NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament – First Round Schedule

*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, Nov 10 4 p.m. Georgia vs. Liberty ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southern California vs. Grand Canyon ESPN+ Florida St. vs. Morehead St. ESPN+ 6 p.m. Michigan St. vs. Ohio ESPN+ North Carolina vs. Towson ESPN+ South Carolina vs. James Madison ESPN+ Alabama vs. Western Carolina ESPN+ Penn St. vs. Central Conn St. ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas Tech vs. FGCU ESPN+ Princeton vs. Michigan ESPN+ Clemson vs. Radford ESPN+ Texas vs. Lamar University Longhorn Network/

ESPN+ Iowa vs. Bucknell ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Arkansas vs. Grambling ESPN+ 8 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Colorado ESPN+ Wisconsin vs. Milwaukee ESPN+ Saint Louis vs. Indiana ESPN+ BYU vs. Utah St. ESPN+ 8:05 p.m. Nebraska vs. South Dakota ESPN+ 9 p.m. UCLA vs. UC Irvine ESPN+ Stanford vs. Pepperdine ESPN+ Sat, Nov 11 Noon Georgetown vs. Old Dominion ESPN+ 2 p.m. Mississippi St. vs. Providence ESPN+ 4 p.m. Santa Clara vs. Arizona St. ESPN+ Brown vs. Quinnipiac ESPN+ Xavier vs. Tennessee ESPN+ 5 p.m. Harvard vs. Maine ESPN+ 6 p.m. Notre Dame vs. Valparaiso ESPN+ 7 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Ohio St. ESPN+ Gonzaga vs. Idaho ESPN+ 8 p.m. Memphis vs. LSU ESPN+ Sun, Nov 12 Noon Columbia vs. Rutgers ESPN+

-30-