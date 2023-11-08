ESPN Platforms Present First Round Coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, Nov. 10-12
- Defending National Champion UCLA Bruins begin title defense Friday
- Undefeated Florida State searching for a second National Championship
- Fifth-seeded Texas hosts Lamar University on Longhorn Network Friday
- All games streaming live on ESPN+
First round coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament is set for ESPN platforms, with the majority of the first round streaming exclusively on ESPN+ beginning Friday, Nov. 10.
All four top seeds will play on Friday, bookended with undefeated Florida State against Morehead St. at 5 p.m. ET, and defending champion Reilyn Turner and UCLA kicking off vs. UC Irvine at 9 p.m. Top-seeded BYU faces off against Utah State at 8 p.m. and Clemson takes on Radford at 7 p.m.
Second seeds in action Friday feature No. 2 Arkansas facing Grambling (Fri at 7:30 p.m.), No. 2 Penn State hosting Central Conn. State (6 p.m.), No. 2 Texas Tech and Florida Gulf Coast matching up at 7 p.m., and Stanford taking on Pepperdine (9 p.m.). At 7 p.m. Friday, No. 5 Texas will face Lamar University on Longhorn Network.
Saturday’s schedule is highlighted by a trio of No. 3 seeds taking to the pitch, including Georgetown hosting Old Dominion (3 p.m.), Brown taking on Quinnipiac (4 p.m.) and Notre Dame going head-to-head with Valparaiso (6 p.m.).
ESPNU will showcase the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s College Cup, with the national semifinals on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The 2023 National Championship game is set for Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.
A full schedule is available below. For information on the full NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.
NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament – First Round Schedule
*Subject to change
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, Nov 10
|4 p.m.
|Georgia vs. Liberty
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Southern California vs. Grand Canyon
|ESPN+
|Florida St. vs. Morehead St.
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Michigan St. vs. Ohio
|ESPN+
|North Carolina vs. Towson
|ESPN+
|South Carolina vs. James Madison
|ESPN+
|Alabama vs. Western Carolina
|ESPN+
|Penn St. vs. Central Conn St.
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas Tech vs. FGCU
|ESPN+
|Princeton vs. Michigan
|ESPN+
|Clemson vs. Radford
|ESPN+
|Texas vs. Lamar University
|Longhorn Network/
ESPN+
|Iowa vs. Bucknell
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Arkansas vs. Grambling
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Texas A&M vs. Colorado
|ESPN+
|Wisconsin vs. Milwaukee
|ESPN+
|Saint Louis vs. Indiana
|ESPN+
|BYU vs. Utah St.
|ESPN+
|8:05 p.m.
|Nebraska vs. South Dakota
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|UCLA vs. UC Irvine
|ESPN+
|Stanford vs. Pepperdine
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 11
|Noon
|Georgetown vs. Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Mississippi St. vs. Providence
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Santa Clara vs. Arizona St.
|ESPN+
|Brown vs. Quinnipiac
|ESPN+
|Xavier vs. Tennessee
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Harvard vs. Maine
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Notre Dame vs. Valparaiso
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh vs. Ohio St.
|ESPN+
|Gonzaga vs. Idaho
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Memphis vs. LSU
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 12
|Noon
|Columbia vs. Rutgers
|ESPN+
