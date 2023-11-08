ESPN Platforms Present First Round Coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, Nov. 10-12

ESPN Platforms Present First Round Coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, Nov. 10-12

Christine Calcagno
  • Defending National Champion UCLA Bruins begin title defense Friday
  • Undefeated Florida State searching for a second National Championship
  • Fifth-seeded Texas hosts Lamar University on Longhorn Network Friday
  • All games streaming live on ESPN+

First round coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament is set for ESPN platforms, with the majority of the first round streaming exclusively on ESPN+ beginning Friday, Nov. 10.

All four top seeds will play on Friday, bookended with undefeated Florida State against Morehead St. at 5 p.m. ET, and defending champion Reilyn Turner and UCLA kicking off vs. UC Irvine at 9 p.m. Top-seeded BYU faces off against Utah State at 8 p.m. and Clemson takes on Radford at 7 p.m.

Second seeds in action Friday feature No. 2 Arkansas facing Grambling (Fri at 7:30 p.m.), No. 2 Penn State hosting Central Conn. State (6 p.m.), No. 2 Texas Tech and Florida Gulf Coast matching up at 7 p.m., and Stanford taking on Pepperdine (9 p.m.). At 7 p.m. Friday, No. 5 Texas will face Lamar University on Longhorn Network.

Saturday’s schedule is highlighted by a trio of No. 3 seeds taking to the pitch, including Georgetown hosting Old Dominion (3 p.m.), Brown taking on Quinnipiac (4 p.m.) and Notre Dame going head-to-head with Valparaiso (6 p.m.).

ESPNU will showcase the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s College Cup, with the national semifinals on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The 2023 National Championship game is set for Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

A full schedule is available below. For information on the full NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.

NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament – First Round Schedule
*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Game Platform
Fri, Nov 10 4 p.m. Georgia vs. Liberty ESPN+
5 p.m. Southern California vs. Grand Canyon ESPN+
Florida St. vs. Morehead St. ESPN+
6 p.m. Michigan St. vs. Ohio ESPN+
North Carolina vs. Towson ESPN+
South Carolina vs. James Madison ESPN+
Alabama vs. Western Carolina ESPN+
Penn St. vs. Central Conn St. ESPN+
7 p.m. Texas Tech vs. FGCU ESPN+
Princeton vs. Michigan ESPN+
Clemson vs. Radford ESPN+
Texas vs. Lamar University Longhorn Network/
ESPN+
Iowa vs. Bucknell ESPN+
7:30 p.m. Arkansas vs. Grambling ESPN+
8 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Colorado ESPN+
Wisconsin vs. Milwaukee ESPN+
Saint Louis vs. Indiana ESPN+
BYU vs. Utah St. ESPN+
8:05 p.m. Nebraska vs. South Dakota ESPN+
9 p.m. UCLA vs. UC Irvine ESPN+
Stanford vs. Pepperdine ESPN+
Sat, Nov 11 Noon Georgetown vs. Old Dominion ESPN+
2 p.m. Mississippi St. vs. Providence ESPN+
4 p.m.

 

 Santa Clara vs. Arizona St. ESPN+
Brown vs. Quinnipiac ESPN+
Xavier vs. Tennessee ESPN+
5 p.m. Harvard vs. Maine ESPN+
6 p.m. Notre Dame vs. Valparaiso ESPN+
7 p.m.

 

 Pittsburgh vs. Ohio St. ESPN+
Gonzaga vs. Idaho ESPN+
8 p.m. Memphis vs. LSU ESPN+
Sun, Nov 12 Noon Columbia vs. Rutgers ESPN+

-30-

