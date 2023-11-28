ESPN Platforms Present NCAA Division I Soccer: Men’s Quarterfinals and Women’s Semifinals starting Friday

Two top seeds – defending national champion Florida State and Clemson – clash on Friday at 6 p.m. ET in women’s NCAA Semifinals

Women’s No. 1 seed BYU faces No. 2 Stanford on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

2 Notre Dame and No. 3 North Carolina seek to punch their tickets to the Men’s Semifinals on Saturday

All Men’s Quarterfinal matches stream exclusively on ESPN+

The four semifinalists of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament – including No. 1 seeds Clemson, Florida State and BYU – will take to the pitch on ESPNU and ESPN+ on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET for a chance to advance to the 2023 National Championship game on Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. (ESPNU, ESPN+) from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

At 6 p.m., Makenna Morris and top-seeded No. 1 Clemson take on ACC rivals Florida State. At 8:30 p.m., Bella Folino and No. 1 BYU face off against second-seeded Stanford – after defeating No. 3 UNC in one of the most memorable second-half comebacks in championship history.

ESPN’s Jenn Hildreth (play-by-play), former US Women’s National Team midfielder Lori Lindsey (analyst) and Marion Crowder (field analyst) will call both games.

A full schedule is below. For more information on the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament – Semifinal Schedule

*Subject to change



Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, Dec 1 6 p.m. No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 1 Florida St. Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey and Marion Crowder ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 1 BYU Hildreth, Lindsey and Crowder ESPN+

The quarterfinals of the Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament continue exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday, Dec. 2, beginning at 2 p.m. ET, when all eight teams take to the field and seek to advance to the NCAA Men’s College Cup, which will be played Dec. 8 and 11 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Three ACC teams – Clemson, North Carolina and Notre Dame – advanced to the quarterfinals.

Third-seeded North Carolina will go head-to-head with Oregon State (5 p.m.) and No. 2 Notre Dame welcomes Indiana (5 p.m.), marking the fifth straight season in which three ACC programs reached the quarterfinal round. Clemson was crowned in 2021, and ACC’s Syracuse in 2022.

A full schedule is available below. For more information on the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.

2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament – Quarterfinal Schedule

*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, Dec 2 2 p.m. LMU vs. No. 5 West Virginia ESPN+ 5 p.m. Oregon State vs. No. 3 North Carolina ESPN+ 5 p.m. Indiana vs. No. 2 Notre Dame ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 16 Stanford vs. No. 9 Clemson ESPN+

-30-