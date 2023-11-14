ESPN+ To Exclusively Stream First and Second Round Coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament Beginning Thursday
- 1 seed Marshall begins quest for first National Championship since 2020 on Sunday
- Defending champion Syracuse hosts Boston University on Thursday
- NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Second Round streams exclusively on ESPN+
The first round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament will stream exclusively on ESPN+ beginning Thursday, Nov 16. Thirty-two teams take to the pitch for the chance to advance and play one of the 16 national seeds on Sunday, Nov. 19.
Thursday’s schedule is highlighted by 2022 national champion Syracuse taking on Boston University (6 p.m. ET). Top-seed Marshall (17-2) will kick off second round action on Sunday (1 p.m.) against the winner of Thursday’s San Diego vs. California Baptist match.
No. 2 seed and 2013 national champion Notre Dame (11-2-4) will play either Xavier or Kentucky (5 p.m.), and third-seeded and two-time national champion North Carolina (10-3-6) will face the winner of Memphis vs. SIU-Edwardsville (5 p.m.). No. 4 seed and 2019 national champion Georgetown (13-2-3) will battle either Pittsburgh or James Madison for a chance to advance to the third round on Nov. 25 or 26. The quarterfinals will be contested Dec. 1 or 2, followed by the Men’s College Cup on Dec. 8. The 2023 Men’s National Championship game is set for Monday, Dec. 11.
A full schedule is available below. For more information on the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament – First Round Schedule
*Subject to change
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu, Nov 16
|1 p.m.
|Wisconsin-Green Bay vs. Western Michigan
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Long Island University vs. Denver
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Yale vs. Bryant University
|ESPN+
|Lipscomb vs. Indiana
|ESPN+
|Boston University vs. Syracuse
|ESPN+
|Rider vs. Vermont
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|High Point vs. Charlotte
|ESPN+
|Mercer vs. Florida International
|ESPN+
|Dayton vs. Louisville
|ESPN+
|James Madison vs. Pittsburgh
|ESPN+
|Kentucky vs. Xavier
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Omaha vs. Missouri State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|SIU-Edwardsville vs. Memphis
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Seattle vs. Oregon State
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|UC Irvine vs. Loyola Marymount
|ESPN+
|California Baptist vs. San Diego
|ESPN+
|
Sun, Nov 19
|Noon
|No. 4 Georgetown vs. winner of Pittsburgh/James Madison
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|No. 1 Marshall vs. winner of San Diego/California Baptist
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|No. 7 Virginia vs. winner of Florida International/Mercer
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|No. 15 Duke vs. winner of Western Michigan/Wisconsin-Green Bay
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 West Virginia vs. winner of Louisville/Dayton
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 New Hampshire vs. winner of Syracuse/Boston University
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|No. 2 Notre Dame vs. winner of Xavier/Kentucky
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|No. 10 Wake Forest vs. winner of Indiana/Lipscomb
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|No. 3 North Carolina vs. winner of Memphis/SIU-Edwardsville
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|No. 12 UCF vs. winner of Vermont/Rider
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|No. 14 Hofstra vs. winner of Bryant/Yale
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Clemson vs. winner of Charlotte/High Point
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|No. 13 UCLA vs. winner of Loyola Marymount/UC Irvine
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|No. 6 SMU vs. winner of Denver/Long Island
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|No. 11 Portland vs. winner of Oregon State/Seattle
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|No. 16 Stanford vs. winner of Missouri State/Omaha
|ESPN+
NCAA Women’s Soccer second round coverage continues on ESPN+ on Thursday and Friday Nov. 16-17, followed by third round action this weekend (Nov. 18-19).
Two of the three remaining top seeds will play Friday at 5:30 p.m. – undefeated Florida State against No. 8 Texas A&M and Clemson vs. Columbia, while No. 1 seed BYU faces USC at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
All four No. 2 seeds will be in action Friday, including Penn State vs. Santa Clara (6 p.m.), Texas Tech going head-to-head with Princeton(7 p.m.), Arkansas facing Pittsburgh (7:30 p.m.), and Stanford taking on South Carolina (9 p.m.).
A full schedule is available below. For more information on the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.
2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament – Second Round Schedule
*Subject to change
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Thu, Nov 16
|6 p.m.
|No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Harvard
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|No. 8 USC vs. No. 1 BYU
|ESPN+
|Fri, Nov 17
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 Texas vs. No. 4 Wisconsin
|ESPN+
|No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 4 Georgia
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|No. 6 Saint Louis vs. No. 3 Georgetown
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 North Carolina
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|No. 6 Memphis vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|UC Irvine vs. No. 8 Gonzaga
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Florida State
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Columbia vs. No. 1 Clemson
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 2 Penn State
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 3 Brown
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Princeton vs. No. 2 Texas Tech
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Pittsburgh vs. No. 2 Arkansas
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Tennessee vs. No. 5 Nebraska
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Stanford
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 18
|Third Round Coverage
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 19
–30-
