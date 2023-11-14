ESPN+ To Exclusively Stream First and Second Round Coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament Beginning Thursday

1 seed Marshall begins quest for first National Championship since 2020 on Sunday

Defending champion Syracuse hosts Boston University on Thursday

NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Second Round streams exclusively on ESPN+

The first round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament will stream exclusively on ESPN+ beginning Thursday, Nov 16. Thirty-two teams take to the pitch for the chance to advance and play one of the 16 national seeds on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Thursday’s schedule is highlighted by 2022 national champion Syracuse taking on Boston University (6 p.m. ET). Top-seed Marshall (17-2) will kick off second round action on Sunday (1 p.m.) against the winner of Thursday’s San Diego vs. California Baptist match.

No. 2 seed and 2013 national champion Notre Dame (11-2-4) will play either Xavier or Kentucky (5 p.m.), and third-seeded and two-time national champion North Carolina (10-3-6) will face the winner of Memphis vs. SIU-Edwardsville (5 p.m.). No. 4 seed and 2019 national champion Georgetown (13-2-3) will battle either Pittsburgh or James Madison for a chance to advance to the third round on Nov. 25 or 26. The quarterfinals will be contested Dec. 1 or 2, followed by the Men’s College Cup on Dec. 8. The 2023 Men’s National Championship game is set for Monday, Dec. 11.

A full schedule is available below. For more information on the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.

2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament – First Round Schedule

*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu, Nov 16 1 p.m. Wisconsin-Green Bay vs. Western Michigan ESPN+ 5 p.m. Long Island University vs. Denver ESPN+ 6 p.m. Yale vs. Bryant University ESPN+ Lipscomb vs. Indiana ESPN+ Boston University vs. Syracuse ESPN+ Rider vs. Vermont ESPN+ 7 p.m. High Point vs. Charlotte ESPN+ Mercer vs. Florida International ESPN+ Dayton vs. Louisville ESPN+ James Madison vs. Pittsburgh ESPN+ Kentucky vs. Xavier ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Omaha vs. Missouri State ESPN+ 8 p.m. SIU-Edwardsville vs. Memphis ESPN+ 9 p.m. Seattle vs. Oregon State ESPN+ 10 p.m. UC Irvine vs. Loyola Marymount ESPN+ California Baptist vs. San Diego ESPN+ Sun, Nov 19 Noon No. 4 Georgetown vs. winner of Pittsburgh/James Madison ESPN+ 1 p.m. No. 1 Marshall vs. winner of San Diego/California Baptist ESPN+ 1 p.m. No. 7 Virginia vs. winner of Florida International/Mercer ESPN+ 1 p.m. No. 15 Duke vs. winner of Western Michigan/Wisconsin-Green Bay ESPN+ 2 p.m. No. 5 West Virginia vs. winner of Louisville/Dayton ESPN+ 2 p.m. No. 8 New Hampshire vs. winner of Syracuse/Boston University ESPN+ 5 p.m. No. 2 Notre Dame vs. winner of Xavier/Kentucky ESPN+ 5 p.m. No. 10 Wake Forest vs. winner of Indiana/Lipscomb ESPN+ 5 p.m. No. 3 North Carolina vs. winner of Memphis/SIU-Edwardsville ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 12 UCF vs. winner of Vermont/Rider ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 14 Hofstra vs. winner of Bryant/Yale ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. No. 9 Clemson vs. winner of Charlotte/High Point ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 13 UCLA vs. winner of Loyola Marymount/UC Irvine ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 6 SMU vs. winner of Denver/Long Island ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 11 Portland vs. winner of Oregon State/Seattle ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 16 Stanford vs. winner of Missouri State/Omaha ESPN+

NCAA Women’s Soccer second round coverage continues on ESPN+ on Thursday and Friday Nov. 16-17, followed by third round action this weekend (Nov. 18-19).

Two of the three remaining top seeds will play Friday at 5:30 p.m. – undefeated Florida State against No. 8 Texas A&M and Clemson vs. Columbia, while No. 1 seed BYU faces USC at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

All four No. 2 seeds will be in action Friday, including Penn State vs. Santa Clara (6 p.m.), Texas Tech going head-to-head with Princeton(7 p.m.), Arkansas facing Pittsburgh (7:30 p.m.), and Stanford taking on South Carolina (9 p.m.).

A full schedule is available below. For more information on the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament – Second Round Schedule

*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu, Nov 16 6 p.m. No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Harvard ESPN+ 9 p.m. No. 8 USC vs. No. 1 BYU ESPN+ Fri, Nov 17 2 p.m. No. 5 Texas vs. No. 4 Wisconsin ESPN+ No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 4 Georgia ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 6 Saint Louis vs. No. 3 Georgetown ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 North Carolina ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 6 Memphis vs. No. 3 Notre Dame ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. UC Irvine vs. No. 8 Gonzaga ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Florida State ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. No. 8 Columbia vs. No. 1 Clemson ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 2 Penn State ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 3 Brown ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 7 Princeton vs. No. 2 Texas Tech ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 7 Pittsburgh vs. No. 2 Arkansas ESPN+ 8 p.m. Tennessee vs. No. 5 Nebraska ESPN+ 9 p.m. No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Stanford ESPN+ Sat, Nov 18 Third Round Coverage ESPN+ Sun, Nov 19

