ESPN+ To Exclusively Stream NCAA Division I Soccer: Men’s Third Round and Women’s Quarterfinals starting Friday
- Women’s No. 1 seed BYU clashes with No. 3 North Carolina on Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Defending national champion and No. 1 Florida State faces No. 7 Pittsburgh on Friday
- Men’s No. 1 seed Marshall continues quest for first National Championship since 2020 on Sunday
- All matches stream exclusively on ESPN+
The quarterfinals of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament – featuring four teams from the ACC including Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh – will stream exclusively on ESPN+ on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24-25, beginning at 5 p.m. ET.
A full schedule is available below. For more information on the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.
2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament – Quarterfinal Schedule
*Subject to change
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, Nov 24
|5 p.m.
|No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 2 Stanford
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Pittsburgh vs. No. 1 Florida St.
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 1 BYU
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 25
|1 p.m.
|No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 1 Clemson
|ESPN+
The third round of the Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament continues exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25-26, beginning at 4 p.m. when No. 5 seed West Virginia faces Vermont, followed by six-seeded SMU going head-to-head with Oregon State (8 p.m.). At 10 p.m., James Madison travels to Sullivan Field in Los Angeles to play Loyola Marymount.
A full schedule is available below. For more information on the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament – Third Round Schedule
*Subject to change
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, Nov 25
|4 p.m.
|Vermont vs. No. 5 West Virginia
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Oregon State vs. No. 6 SMU
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|James Madison vs. Loyola Marymount
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 26
|1 p.m.
|No. 16 Stanford vs. No. 1 Marshall
|ESPN+
|Indiana vs. No. 7 Virginia
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 New Hampshire
|ESPN+
|No. 14 Hofstra vs. No. 3 North Carolina
|ESPN+
|Western Michigan vs. No. 2 Notre Dame
|ESPN+
