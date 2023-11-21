ESPN+ To Exclusively Stream NCAA Division I Soccer: Men’s Third Round and Women’s Quarterfinals starting Friday

Women’s No. 1 seed BYU clashes with No. 3 North Carolina on Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Defending national champion and No. 1 Florida State faces No. 7 Pittsburgh on Friday

Men’s No. 1 seed Marshall continues quest for first National Championship since 2020 on Sunday

All matches stream exclusively on ESPN+

The quarterfinals of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament – featuring four teams from the ACC including Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh – will stream exclusively on ESPN+ on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24-25, beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

A full schedule is available below. For more information on the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament – Quarterfinal Schedule

*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, Nov 24 5 p.m. No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 2 Stanford ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. No. 7 Pittsburgh vs. No. 1 Florida St. ESPN+ 8 p.m. No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 1 BYU ESPN+ Sat, Nov 25 1 p.m. No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 1 Clemson ESPN+

The third round of the Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament continues exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25-26, beginning at 4 p.m. when No. 5 seed West Virginia faces Vermont, followed by six-seeded SMU going head-to-head with Oregon State (8 p.m.). At 10 p.m., James Madison travels to Sullivan Field in Los Angeles to play Loyola Marymount.

A full schedule is available below. For more information on the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.

2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament – Third Round Schedule

*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, Nov 25 4 p.m. Vermont vs. No. 5 West Virginia ESPN+ 8 p.m. Oregon State vs. No. 6 SMU ESPN+ 10 p.m. James Madison vs. Loyola Marymount ESPN+ Sun, Nov 26 1 p.m. No. 16 Stanford vs. No. 1 Marshall ESPN+ Indiana vs. No. 7 Virginia ESPN+ 5 p.m. No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 8 New Hampshire ESPN+ No. 14 Hofstra vs. No. 3 North Carolina ESPN+ Western Michigan vs. No. 2 Notre Dame ESPN+