ESPN+ To Exclusively Stream Third Round Coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Soccer Tournaments This Weekend
- Women’s No. 1 seed BYU to battle No. 5 Michigan State tonight at 8 p.m.
- Defending national champion and No. 1 Florida State faces No. 5 Texas on Sunday
- Men’s No. 1 seed Marshall continues quest for first National Championship since 2020 on Sunday
- All matches stream exclusively on ESPN+
NCAA Women’s Soccer third round coverage continues on ESPN+ tonight and Sunday, Nov. 18-19.
This weekend’s schedule is highlighted by a trio of No. 1 seeds taking to the pitch – No. 1 seed BYU will play No. 5 Michigan State on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, No. 1 Clemson will battle No. 4 Georgia on Sunday at 2 p.m., and undefeated No. 1 Florida State goes head-to-head with No. 5 Texas on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Three No. 2 seeds will be in action Sunday, including Penn State vs. No. 6 Saint Louis (1 p.m.), Texas Tech taking on No. 3 North Carolina (2 p.m.) and Stanford hosting No. 6 Mississippi State (4 p.m.).
The quarterfinals will be played on Nov. 24 or 25, followed by the two single-elimination semifinal games on Dec 1. The 2023 Women’s National Championship game is set for Monday, Dec. 4.
A full schedule is available below. For more information on the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.
2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament – Third Round Schedule
*Subject to change
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, Nov 18
|8 p.m.
|No. 5 Michigan St. vs. No. 1 BYU
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 19
|1 p.m.
|No. 6 Saint Louis vs. No. 2 Penn State
|ESPN+
|
2 p.m.
|No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Clemson
|ESPN+
|UC Irvine vs. No. 5 Nebraska
|ESPN+
|No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Texas Tech
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Stanford
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Texas vs. No. 1 Florida State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 Memphis
|ESPN+
The third round of the Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament will stream exclusively on ESPN+ on Sunday, Nov. 19, beginning at noon when No. 4 seed and 2019 national champion Georgetown will face James Madison, followed by top-seed Marshall going head-to-head with California Baptist (1 p.m.).
No. 2 seed and 2013 national champion Notre Dame will play Kentucky (5 p.m.), and third-seeded and two-time national champion North Carolina will host Memphis (5 p.m.).
The quarterfinals will be contested Dec. 1 or 2, followed by the Men’s College Cup on Dec. 8. The 2023 Men’s National Championship game is set for Monday, Dec. 11.
A full schedule is available below. For more information on the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament – Third Round Schedule
*Subject to change
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Game
|
Platform
|
Sun, Nov 19
|
Noon
|
James Madison vs. No. 4 Georgetown
|
ESPN+
|
1 p.m.
|
California Baptist vs. No. 1 Marshall
|
ESPN+
|
Florida International vs. No. 7 Virginia
|
ESPN+
|
Western Michigan vs. No. 15 Duke
|
ESPN+
|
|
Louisville vs. No. 5 West Virginia
|
ESPN+
|
Syracuse vs. No. 8 New Hampshire
|
ESPN+
|
5 p.m.
|
Kentucky vs. No. 2 Notre Dame
|
ESPN+
|
Indiana vs. No. 10 Wake Forest
|
ESPN+
|
Memphis vs. No. 3 North Carolina
|
ESPN+
|
6 p.m.
|
Vermont vs. No. 12 UCF
|
ESPN+
|
Yale vs. No. 14 Hofstra
|
ESPN+
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Charlotte vs. No. 9 Clemson
|
ESPN+
|
8 p.m.
|
Loyola Marymount vs. No. 13 UCLA
|
ESPN+
|
Denver vs. No. 6 SMU
|
ESPN+
|
Oregon State vs. No. 11 Portland
|
ESPN+
|
Missouri State vs. No. 16 Stanford
|
ESPN+
