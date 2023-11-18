ESPN+ To Exclusively Stream Third Round Coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Soccer Tournaments This Weekend

Women’s No. 1 seed BYU to battle No. 5 Michigan State tonight at 8 p.m.

Defending national champion and No. 1 Florida State faces No. 5 Texas on Sunday

Men’s No. 1 seed Marshall continues quest for first National Championship since 2020 on Sunday

All matches stream exclusively on ESPN+





NCAA Women’s Soccer third round coverage continues on ESPN+ tonight and Sunday, Nov. 18-19.

This weekend’s schedule is highlighted by a trio of No. 1 seeds taking to the pitch – No. 1 seed BYU will play No. 5 Michigan State on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, No. 1 Clemson will battle No. 4 Georgia on Sunday at 2 p.m., and undefeated No. 1 Florida State goes head-to-head with No. 5 Texas on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Three No. 2 seeds will be in action Sunday, including Penn State vs. No. 6 Saint Louis (1 p.m.), Texas Tech taking on No. 3 North Carolina (2 p.m.) and Stanford hosting No. 6 Mississippi State (4 p.m.).

The quarterfinals will be played on Nov. 24 or 25, followed by the two single-elimination semifinal games on Dec 1. The 2023 Women’s National Championship game is set for Monday, Dec. 4.

A full schedule is available below. For more information on the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament – Third Round Schedule

*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, Nov 18 8 p.m. No. 5 Michigan St. vs. No. 1 BYU ESPN+ Sun, Nov 19 1 p.m. No. 6 Saint Louis vs. No. 2 Penn State ESPN+ 2 p.m. No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Clemson ESPN+ UC Irvine vs. No. 5 Nebraska ESPN+ No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Texas Tech ESPN+ 4 p.m. No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 2 Stanford ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. No. 5 Texas vs. No. 1 Florida State ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 7 Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 Memphis ESPN+

The third round of the Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament will stream exclusively on ESPN+ on Sunday, Nov. 19, beginning at noon when No. 4 seed and 2019 national champion Georgetown will face James Madison, followed by top-seed Marshall going head-to-head with California Baptist (1 p.m.).

No. 2 seed and 2013 national champion Notre Dame will play Kentucky (5 p.m.), and third-seeded and two-time national champion North Carolina will host Memphis (5 p.m.).

The quarterfinals will be contested Dec. 1 or 2, followed by the Men’s College Cup on Dec. 8. The 2023 Men’s National Championship game is set for Monday, Dec. 11.

A full schedule is available below. For more information on the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.

2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament – Third Round Schedule

*Subject to change

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sun, Nov 19 Noon James Madison vs. No. 4 Georgetown ESPN+ 1 p.m. California Baptist vs. No. 1 Marshall ESPN+ Florida International vs. No. 7 Virginia ESPN+ Western Michigan vs. No. 15 Duke ESPN+

2 p.m. Louisville vs. No. 5 West Virginia ESPN+ Syracuse vs. No. 8 New Hampshire ESPN+ 5 p.m. Kentucky vs. No. 2 Notre Dame ESPN+ Indiana vs. No. 10 Wake Forest ESPN+ Memphis vs. No. 3 North Carolina ESPN+ 6 p.m. Vermont vs. No. 12 UCF ESPN+ Yale vs. No. 14 Hofstra ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Charlotte vs. No. 9 Clemson ESPN+ 8 p.m. Loyola Marymount vs. No. 13 UCLA ESPN+ Denver vs. No. 6 SMU ESPN+ Oregon State vs. No. 11 Portland ESPN+ Missouri State vs. No. 16 Stanford ESPN+