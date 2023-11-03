ESPN to Exclusively Televise 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Baseball Tonight November 5

ESPN to Exclusively Televise 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Baseball Tonight November 5

Ronce Rajan

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Baseball Tonight this Sunday, November 5, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET. The show will emanate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Karl Ravech will host the telecast with analyst Doug Glanville.

The 20 Rawlings Gold Glove Award-winners will be revealed for all positions across the American League and the National League, plus a utility award per league. The finalists are listed by position below.

Position American League National League
Pitcher José Berríos, TOR Jesús Luzardo, MIA
  Sonny Gray, MIN Taijuan Walker, PHI
  Pablo López, MIN Zack Wheeler, PHI
Catcher Jonah Heim, TEX Patrick Bailey, SF
  Alejandro Kirk, TOR Gabriel Moreno, AZ
  Adley Rutschman, BAL J.T. Realmuto, PHI
First Base Nathaniel Lowe, TEX Freddie Freeman, LAD
  Ryan Mountcastle, BAL Carlos Santana, PIT/MIL
  Anthony Rizzo, NYY Christian Walker, AZ
Second Base Mauricio Dubón, HOU Nico Hoerner, CHC
  Andrés Giménez, CLE Ha-Seong Kim, SD
  Marcus Semien, TEX Bryson Stott, PHI
Third Base Alex Bregman, HOU Ke’Bryan Hayes, PIT
  Matt Chapman, TOR Ryan McMahon, COL
  José Ramírez, CLE Austin Riley, ATL
Shortstop Carlos Correa, MIN Francisco Lindor, NYM
  Corey Seager, TEX Dansby Swanson, CHC
  Anthony Volpe, NYY Ezequiel Tovar, COL
Left Field Daulton Varsho, TOR Ian Happ, CHC
  Austin Hays, BAL David Peralta, LAD
  Steven Kwan, CLE Eddie Rosario, ATL
Center Field Kevin Kiermaier, TOR Brenton Doyle, COL
  Luis Robert Jr., CWS Michael Harris II, ATL
  Julio Rodríguez, SEA Alek Thomas, AZ
Right Field Adolis García, TEX Mookie Betts, LAD
  Kyle Tucker, HOU Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
  Alex Verdugo, BOS Lane Thomas, WSH
Utility Mauricio Dubón, HOU Mookie Betts, LAD
  Zach McKinstry, DET Tommy Edman, STL
  Taylor Walls, TB Ha-Seong Kim, SD

The 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show will also include interviews with winners, special appearances from Major League Baseball players and personnel and expert analysis and insights.

