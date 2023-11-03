ESPN to Exclusively Televise 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Baseball Tonight November 5

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Baseball Tonight this Sunday, November 5, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET. The show will emanate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Karl Ravech will host the telecast with analyst Doug Glanville.
The 20 Rawlings Gold Glove Award-winners will be revealed for all positions across the American League and the National League, plus a utility award per league. The finalists are listed by position below.
|Position
|American League
|National League
|Pitcher
|José Berríos, TOR
|Jesús Luzardo, MIA
|Sonny Gray, MIN
|Taijuan Walker, PHI
|Pablo López, MIN
|Zack Wheeler, PHI
|Catcher
|Jonah Heim, TEX
|Patrick Bailey, SF
|Alejandro Kirk, TOR
|Gabriel Moreno, AZ
|Adley Rutschman, BAL
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI
|First Base
|Nathaniel Lowe, TEX
|Freddie Freeman, LAD
|Ryan Mountcastle, BAL
|Carlos Santana, PIT/MIL
|Anthony Rizzo, NYY
|Christian Walker, AZ
|Second Base
|Mauricio Dubón, HOU
|Nico Hoerner, CHC
|Andrés Giménez, CLE
|Ha-Seong Kim, SD
|Marcus Semien, TEX
|Bryson Stott, PHI
|Third Base
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|Ke’Bryan Hayes, PIT
|Matt Chapman, TOR
|Ryan McMahon, COL
|José Ramírez, CLE
|Austin Riley, ATL
|Shortstop
|Carlos Correa, MIN
|Francisco Lindor, NYM
|Corey Seager, TEX
|Dansby Swanson, CHC
|Anthony Volpe, NYY
|Ezequiel Tovar, COL
|Left Field
|Daulton Varsho, TOR
|Ian Happ, CHC
|Austin Hays, BAL
|David Peralta, LAD
|Steven Kwan, CLE
|Eddie Rosario, ATL
|Center Field
|Kevin Kiermaier, TOR
|Brenton Doyle, COL
|Luis Robert Jr., CWS
|Michael Harris II, ATL
|Julio Rodríguez, SEA
|Alek Thomas, AZ
|Right Field
|Adolis García, TEX
|Mookie Betts, LAD
|Kyle Tucker, HOU
|Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
|Alex Verdugo, BOS
|Lane Thomas, WSH
|Utility
|Mauricio Dubón, HOU
|Mookie Betts, LAD
|Zach McKinstry, DET
|Tommy Edman, STL
|Taylor Walls, TB
|Ha-Seong Kim, SD
The 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show will also include interviews with winners, special appearances from Major League Baseball players and personnel and expert analysis and insights.
-30-
ESPN media contact: [email protected]