ESPN to Exclusively Televise 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Baseball Tonight November 5

ESPN will exclusively televise the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show on Baseball Tonight this Sunday, November 5, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET. The show will emanate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Karl Ravech will host the telecast with analyst Doug Glanville.

The 20 Rawlings Gold Glove Award-winners will be revealed for all positions across the American League and the National League, plus a utility award per league. The finalists are listed by position below.

Position American League National League Pitcher José Berríos, TOR Jesús Luzardo, MIA Sonny Gray, MIN Taijuan Walker, PHI Pablo López, MIN Zack Wheeler, PHI Catcher Jonah Heim, TEX Patrick Bailey, SF Alejandro Kirk, TOR Gabriel Moreno, AZ Adley Rutschman, BAL J.T. Realmuto, PHI First Base Nathaniel Lowe, TEX Freddie Freeman, LAD Ryan Mountcastle, BAL Carlos Santana, PIT/MIL Anthony Rizzo, NYY Christian Walker, AZ Second Base Mauricio Dubón, HOU Nico Hoerner, CHC Andrés Giménez, CLE Ha-Seong Kim, SD Marcus Semien, TEX Bryson Stott, PHI Third Base Alex Bregman, HOU Ke’Bryan Hayes, PIT Matt Chapman, TOR Ryan McMahon, COL José Ramírez, CLE Austin Riley, ATL Shortstop Carlos Correa, MIN Francisco Lindor, NYM Corey Seager, TEX Dansby Swanson, CHC Anthony Volpe, NYY Ezequiel Tovar, COL Left Field Daulton Varsho, TOR Ian Happ, CHC Austin Hays, BAL David Peralta, LAD Steven Kwan, CLE Eddie Rosario, ATL Center Field Kevin Kiermaier, TOR Brenton Doyle, COL Luis Robert Jr., CWS Michael Harris II, ATL Julio Rodríguez, SEA Alek Thomas, AZ Right Field Adolis García, TEX Mookie Betts, LAD Kyle Tucker, HOU Fernando Tatis Jr., SD Alex Verdugo, BOS Lane Thomas, WSH Utility Mauricio Dubón, HOU Mookie Betts, LAD Zach McKinstry, DET Tommy Edman, STL Taylor Walls, TB Ha-Seong Kim, SD

The 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show will also include interviews with winners, special appearances from Major League Baseball players and personnel and expert analysis and insights.

