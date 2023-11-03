ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Makes Second Visit This Season to Tuscaloosa for No. 13 LSU at No. 8 Alabama SEC Showdown

College football’s premier pregame show returns to Alabama for second visit of the season, 18th all time

GameDay’s 12th trip to LSU-Bama, tied for the most visited rivalry game

Special guests include Nick Saban (Alabama) and comedian Nate Bargatze joins the show as guest picker; Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) will remotely join while Chris Klieman (Kansas State) provides exclusive access from earlier this week

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for the top-15 SEC showdown between No. 13 LSU and No. 8 Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 4. The premier pregame show will be live from Denny Chimes on Alabama’s campus from 9 a.m. – noon ET on ESPN & ESPNU.

The Week 10 stop marks GameDay’s 18th all-time visit to Alabama, following the Week 2 trip earlier this season for the Texas game. The Crimson Tide and Tigers matchup has played host to the show 12 times – tied with Ohio State-Penn State as the most-visited rivalry in GameDay’s 30-year history of road shows.

Host and Alabama alum Rece Davis will be joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin.

For onsite information, please visit College GameDay’s Hub HERE.

Show Highlights & Guests

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will make a return visit to the GameDay set during Saturday’s show. Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss) will join from Vaught Hemingway Stadium ahead of the Rebels’ clash with Texas A&M, and Chris Klieman (Kansas State) will provide exclusive access to GameDay before the Wildcats’ top-25 showdown against No. 7 Texas.

Following his Saturday Night Live host appearance last week, comedian will join the show for the first time as Week 10’s guest picker. Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest – GameDay will once again offer an exclusive contest during the live show, Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest. One fan will be chosen from the ‘pit’ onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. If the contestant successfully completes the kick, he/she will be awarded $80,000 from McAfee. Full details, including official rules, can be found here.

Additional guests will be announced ahead of Saturday’s show on ESPN PR’s Twitter and College GameDay’s Twitter.

Features:

Staying Power – In late 2021, with a new coach coming in and plenty of changes throughout Washington’s program, Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze had a decision to make… stay or go? His trust in the vision for the program and his ability to thrive in its system has made him one of the best receivers in college football, helping to lead an undefeated team. Jen Lada

– In late 2021, with a new coach coming in and plenty of changes throughout Washington’s program, Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze had a decision to make… stay or go? His trust in the vision for the program and his ability to thrive in its system has made him one of the best receivers in college football, helping to lead an undefeated team. Kicking Into History – Growing up, Leilani Armenta excelled on the soccer field. But during a sports placement camp a coach noticed she may be a fit for a different sport – football. Years later, and after a pair of injuries to Jackson State’s kickers, Armenta had her name called and made history last week as the first female to score in an HBCU football game. Quinton Zielke

– Growing up, Leilani Armenta excelled on the soccer field. But during a sports placement camp a coach noticed she may be a fit for a different sport – football. Years later, and after a pair of injuries to Jackson State’s kickers, Armenta had her name called and made history last week as the first female to score in an HBCU football game. Family Matters – Forget About Me I Love You, FAMILY. That is the mantra that Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe leaned on after being benched earlier this season. As it turns out, that benching may have been the best thing for Milroe and this year’s Crimson Tide. Now, he’s back at the helm of the Tide offense and hoping to carry on the legacy of the Bama quarterbacks who came before him. Marty Smith

Forget About Me I Love You, FAMILY. That is the mantra that Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe leaned on after being benched earlier this season. As it turns out, that benching may have been the best thing for Milroe and this year’s Crimson Tide. Now, he’s back at the helm of the Tide offense and hoping to carry on the legacy of the Bama quarterbacks who came before him. Goodbye to Bedlam – Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have played every year since 1910, but this season’s game may be the last for the foreseeable future. GameDay looks back through the years, with appreciation, at a rivalry that has lived up to its name and delivered Bedlam time after time. Ryan McGee

ESPN’s Expanded Digital Coverage

ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Presented by Dr Pepper, will be live from Tuscaloosa for the Week 10 SEC showdown. Hosts Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. will breakdown the games of the week, while Douglas and Lyles Jr., continue the season-long ‘One-Minute Drill,’ segment competing head-to-head with fans from both schools.

The show is available across ESPN on YouTube, X/Twitter, Facebook and the ESPN App at 8:30 a.m. every Saturday during the season.

On Site in Tuscaloosa

Also hitting the road for Week 10 is ESPN’s College Football Live from Tuscaloosa on Friday. Hosted by Lada and joined by Howard, Coughlin and Thamel the show will be live at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

-30-