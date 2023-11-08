ESPN’s Hubie Brown Begins 50th NBA Season Tonight as Victor Wembanyama Makes Madison Square Garden Debut

Hubie Brown, the legendary Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, begins his 50th season in the NBA tonight – Wednesday, November 8 – as he serves as game analyst for ESPN’s exclusive, national San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks broadcast. It marks rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama’s Madison Square Garden debut.

Brown will be joined by fellow Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen to call the action. Katie George will serve as sideline reporter. The action begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and is also available on the ESPN App.

Brown and Breen have been regular broadcast partners on ESPN for the past 20 seasons and called the 2006 NBA Finals together. Brown has served as game analyst for 18 NBA Finals when combining television and radio – the most by an analyst. Breen has also called 18 NBA Finals – all on television – which is a record for a national play-by-play voice.

NBA Countdown Presented by Door Dash, hosted by Malika Andrews, will precede the game on ESPN at 7 p.m. Andrews is joined by analysts Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson and Chiney Ogwumike as well as Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

