ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 9 Finishes Up 38% Year-Over-Year with More than 14.5 Million Viewers

Photo of Derek Volner Derek Volner Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

  • Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Generates an Audience North of One Million Viewers for 24th Consecutive Episode

ESPN’s Monday Night Football featuring Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets (November 6, 8:15 p.m. ET) delivered a MNF’s Week 9 multi-year viewership high, while driving nearly a 40% audience increase year-over-year.

The Chargers-Jets audience of 14,532,000 viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL+) is up 38% year-over-year (Ravens-Saints) and MNF’s highest Week 9 game since 2019. Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2) delivered an audience of 1,028,000 viewers, the alternate telecasts 24th consecutive episode with more than a one million viewers.

Across all of television, Monday Night Football was the most-watched telecast of the night overall and across all key demos.

Monday Night Football Up 14% Year-Over-Year
Season-to-date, Monday Night Football is averaging 15.4 million, up 14% inclusive of all linear games (11 games vs. 10 games), despite the Week 3 presentation of two games vs. last season’s singular game in the same week. Excluding this year’s Week 3, Monday Night Football would be up 21% year-over-year, averaging 16.3 million viewers.

In Week 3 this season, Monday Night Football had two games, with staggered kick off times on ABC and ESPN (7:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.). In 2022 Week 3, Monday Night Football had Cowboys-Giants on ABC and ESPN. In both seasons’ Week 2, Monday Night Football had two games with staggered start times.

