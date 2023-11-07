Five of Top 10 Teams in Action on ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 11 – No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia Leads Loaded Lineup

ACC NetworkCollege FootballSEC Network

Five of Top 10 Teams in Action on ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 11 – No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia Leads Loaded Lineup

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 1 day ago

With only three weeks remaining in the regular season, college football contenders will look to separate themselves from the pack in Week 11. ESPN platforms welcome 10 ranked squads and more than 50 matchups in Week 11 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

Leading the way in Week 11 is a top-10 showdown between No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 2 Georgia. The undefeated Bulldogs could wrap up a spot in the SEC Championship Game with a win between the hedges, while Ole Miss will look to play spoiler and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. ESPN’s lead commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the ESPN clash at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11. ESPN Radio will also have the call with the lead radio crew of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the broadcast. The Rebels/Bulldogs battle is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week and College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will originate from Athens from 9 a.m. – noon on ESPN and ESPNU.

Other top 10 teams in action on ESPN platforms Saturday include No. 8 Alabama taking on Kentucky from Kroger Field on ESPN. Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George will be live from Lexington at noon. No. 4 Florida State hosts Miami at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, featuring Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the ACC action. In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 7 Texas takes on CFP runner-up TCU on the road. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill will team up for the all-Texas tussle at 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Louisville kicks off ranked action across ESPN platforms on Thursday when the Cards host Virginia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The regular Thursday trio of Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr. share the mic for the primetime production. No. 14 LSU hosts SEC East foe Florida on SEC Saturday Night on SEC Network. Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Alyssa Lang have the call from Death Valley, with Mike Couzens and Tom Ramsey providing commentary on ESPN Radio. No. 22 Oklahoma State is on the road at UCF at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, as Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden announce the Big 12 matchup. In American action, No. 24 Tulane hosts Tulsa at noon on ESPN2 featuring Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones and Taylor McGregor on the call.

ABC kicks off afternoon action Saturday with Clemson looking to capitalize off their upset win in Week 10 as the Tigers host ACC rival Georgia Tech at noon. Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich are set for the broadcast call.

ESPN+ Highlights – Week 11
Nearly 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 11, including a Big 12 blockbuster between Baylor and No. 23 Kansas State at 3 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (Noah Reed, Barrett Brooks, Tori Petry), and the majority of the FCS Top 25. In a Veterans Day salute, the Secretaries’ Cup featuring Merchant Marine Academy at Coast Guard Academy is live on ESPN+ with Robert Lee and Craig Haubert on the noon call. Full ESPN+ schedule.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com. All rankings utilized are from the Oct. 31 edition of the College Football Playoff Top 25.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Tue, Nov 7 7 p.m. Central Michigan at Western Michigan
Clay Matvick, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Ohio at Buffalo
Jay Alter, Tom Luginbill, Lericia Harris		 ESPN2
Wed, Nov 8 7 p.m. Akron at Miami (Ohio)
Mike Corey, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Toledo
John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
Thu, Nov 9 7:30 p.m. Virginia at No. 13 Louisville
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
  7:30 p.m. Southern Miss at Louisiana
Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason		 ESPNU
Fri, Nov 10 9 p.m. North Texas at SMU
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
  9 p.m. Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Lowell Galindo, Marcus Ray		 ESPNU
Sat, Nov 11 Noon Georgia Tech at Clemson
Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich		 ABC
Noon No. 8 Alabama at Kentucky
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George		 ESPN
Noon Tulsa at No. 24 Tulane
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN2
Noon Yale at Princeton
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
Noon Vanderbilt at South Carolina
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Taylor Davis		 SEC Network
Noon Virginia Tech at Boston College
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne		 ACC Network
Noon Secretaries’ Cup: Merchant Marine Academy at Coast Guard Academy
Robert Lee, Craig Haubert		 ESPN+
Noon Temple at South Florida
Ted Emrich, Patrick Murray		 ESPN+
1 p.m. SIAC Championship: Albany State vs. Benedict
Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly		 ESPN+*
1 p.m. Old Dominion at Liberty ESPN+
2 p.m. Memphis at Charlotte
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue, Morgan Uber		 ESPN+
2 p.m. UConn at James Madison ESPN+
2 p.m. Troy at UL Monroe ESPN+
2 p.m. Appalachian State at Georgia State ESPN+
3 p.m. Baylor at No. 23 Kansas State
Noah Reed, Barrett Brooks, Tori Petry		 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
3 p.m. Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Miami at No. 4 Florida State
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC
3:30 p.m. No. 22 Oklahoma State at UCF
Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Howard
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse (from Yankee Stadium)
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Florida International at Middle Tennessee ESPN+
3:30 p.m. New Mexico State at Western Kentucky ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Texas State at Coastal Carolina ESPN+
4 p.m. Washington State at California
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN2
4 p.m. Auburn at Arkansas
Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Alex Chappell		 SEC Network
4 p.m. East Carolina at Florida Atlantic
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles		 ESPN+
5 p.m. Arkansas State at South Alabama ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN/ESPN Radio
7:30 p.m. No. 7 Texas at TCU
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill		 ABC
7:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Rice at UTSA
Drew Carter, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
7:30 p.m. Florida at No. 14 LSU
TV: Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang
Radio: Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey		 SEC Network/ESPN Radio
8 p.m. Duke at North Carolina
Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum		 ACC Network
10:15 p.m. Iowa State at BYU
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton		 ESPN

*Tape-delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m.

Tags
Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 1 day ago
Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Director of Communications for ESPN College Football, SEC Network and Longhorn Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN platforms. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Guardians fan.
Back to top button