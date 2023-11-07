Five of Top 10 Teams in Action on ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 11 – No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia Leads Loaded Lineup
With only three weeks remaining in the regular season, college football contenders will look to separate themselves from the pack in Week 11. ESPN platforms welcome 10 ranked squads and more than 50 matchups in Week 11 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
Leading the way in Week 11 is a top-10 showdown between No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 2 Georgia. The undefeated Bulldogs could wrap up a spot in the SEC Championship Game with a win between the hedges, while Ole Miss will look to play spoiler and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. ESPN’s lead commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the ESPN clash at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11. ESPN Radio will also have the call with the lead radio crew of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the broadcast. The Rebels/Bulldogs battle is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week and College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will originate from Athens from 9 a.m. – noon on ESPN and ESPNU.
Other top 10 teams in action on ESPN platforms Saturday include No. 8 Alabama taking on Kentucky from Kroger Field on ESPN. Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George will be live from Lexington at noon. No. 4 Florida State hosts Miami at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, featuring Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the ACC action. In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 7 Texas takes on CFP runner-up TCU on the road. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill will team up for the all-Texas tussle at 7:30 p.m.
No. 13 Louisville kicks off ranked action across ESPN platforms on Thursday when the Cards host Virginia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The regular Thursday trio of Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr. share the mic for the primetime production. No. 14 LSU hosts SEC East foe Florida on SEC Saturday Night on SEC Network. Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Alyssa Lang have the call from Death Valley, with Mike Couzens and Tom Ramsey providing commentary on ESPN Radio. No. 22 Oklahoma State is on the road at UCF at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, as Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden announce the Big 12 matchup. In American action, No. 24 Tulane hosts Tulsa at noon on ESPN2 featuring Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones and Taylor McGregor on the call.
ABC kicks off afternoon action Saturday with Clemson looking to capitalize off their upset win in Week 10 as the Tigers host ACC rival Georgia Tech at noon. Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich are set for the broadcast call.
ESPN+ Highlights – Week 11
Nearly 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 11, including a Big 12 blockbuster between Baylor and No. 23 Kansas State at 3 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (Noah Reed, Barrett Brooks, Tori Petry), and the majority of the FCS Top 25. In a Veterans Day salute, the Secretaries’ Cup featuring Merchant Marine Academy at Coast Guard Academy is live on ESPN+ with Robert Lee and Craig Haubert on the noon call. Full ESPN+ schedule.
For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com. All rankings utilized are from the Oct. 31 edition of the College Football Playoff Top 25.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Nov 7
|7 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Western Michigan
Clay Matvick, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Ohio at Buffalo
Jay Alter, Tom Luginbill, Lericia Harris
|ESPN2
|Wed, Nov 8
|7 p.m.
|Akron at Miami (Ohio)
Mike Corey, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Toledo
John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|Thu, Nov 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 13 Louisville
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Louisiana
Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason
|ESPNU
|Fri, Nov 10
|9 p.m.
|North Texas at SMU
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Lowell Galindo, Marcus Ray
|ESPNU
|Sat, Nov 11
|Noon
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich
|ABC
|Noon
|No. 8 Alabama at Kentucky
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George
|ESPN
|Noon
|Tulsa at No. 24 Tulane
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Yale at Princeton
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Vanderbilt at South Carolina
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Taylor Davis
|SEC Network
|Noon
|Virginia Tech at Boston College
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Secretaries’ Cup: Merchant Marine Academy at Coast Guard Academy
Robert Lee, Craig Haubert
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Temple at South Florida
Ted Emrich, Patrick Murray
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|SIAC Championship: Albany State vs. Benedict
Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+*
|1 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Liberty
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Memphis at Charlotte
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue, Morgan Uber
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|UConn at James Madison
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Troy at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Appalachian State at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 23 Kansas State
Noah Reed, Barrett Brooks, Tori Petry
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami at No. 4 Florida State
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 22 Oklahoma State at UCF
Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at Howard
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse (from Yankee Stadium)
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida International at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Western Kentucky
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas State at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Washington State at California
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Auburn at Arkansas
Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Alex Chappell
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|East Carolina at Florida Atlantic
James Westling, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Arkansas State at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Texas at TCU
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Texas A&M
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Rice at UTSA
Drew Carter, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Florida at No. 14 LSU
TV: Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang
Radio: Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey
|SEC Network/ESPN Radio
|8 p.m.
|Duke at North Carolina
Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum
|ACC Network
|10:15 p.m.
|Iowa State at BYU
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton
|ESPN
*Tape-delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m.