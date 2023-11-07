Five of Top 10 Teams in Action on ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 11 – No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia Leads Loaded Lineup

With only three weeks remaining in the regular season, college football contenders will look to separate themselves from the pack in Week 11. ESPN platforms welcome 10 ranked squads and more than 50 matchups in Week 11 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

Leading the way in Week 11 is a top-10 showdown between No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 2 Georgia. The undefeated Bulldogs could wrap up a spot in the SEC Championship Game with a win between the hedges, while Ole Miss will look to play spoiler and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. ESPN’s lead commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the ESPN clash at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11. ESPN Radio will also have the call with the lead radio crew of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the broadcast. The Rebels/Bulldogs battle is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week and College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will originate from Athens from 9 a.m. – noon on ESPN and ESPNU.

Other top 10 teams in action on ESPN platforms Saturday include No. 8 Alabama taking on Kentucky from Kroger Field on ESPN. Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George will be live from Lexington at noon. No. 4 Florida State hosts Miami at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, featuring Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the ACC action. In primetime on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 7 Texas takes on CFP runner-up TCU on the road. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill will team up for the all-Texas tussle at 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Louisville kicks off ranked action across ESPN platforms on Thursday when the Cards host Virginia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The regular Thursday trio of Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr. share the mic for the primetime production. No. 14 LSU hosts SEC East foe Florida on SEC Saturday Night on SEC Network. Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Alyssa Lang have the call from Death Valley, with Mike Couzens and Tom Ramsey providing commentary on ESPN Radio. No. 22 Oklahoma State is on the road at UCF at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, as Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden announce the Big 12 matchup. In American action, No. 24 Tulane hosts Tulsa at noon on ESPN2 featuring Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones and Taylor McGregor on the call.

ABC kicks off afternoon action Saturday with Clemson looking to capitalize off their upset win in Week 10 as the Tigers host ACC rival Georgia Tech at noon. Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich are set for the broadcast call.

ESPN+ Highlights – Week 11

Nearly 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 11, including a Big 12 blockbuster between Baylor and No. 23 Kansas State at 3 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (Noah Reed, Barrett Brooks, Tori Petry), and the majority of the FCS Top 25. In a Veterans Day salute, the Secretaries’ Cup featuring Merchant Marine Academy at Coast Guard Academy is live on ESPN+ with Robert Lee and Craig Haubert on the noon call. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Tue, Nov 7 7 p.m. Central Michigan at Western Michigan

Clay Matvick, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Ohio at Buffalo

Jay Alter, Tom Luginbill, Lericia Harris ESPN2 Wed, Nov 8 7 p.m. Akron at Miami (Ohio)

Mike Corey, Dustin Fox ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Toledo

John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 Thu, Nov 9 7:30 p.m. Virginia at No. 13 Louisville

Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN 7:30 p.m. Southern Miss at Louisiana

Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason ESPNU Fri, Nov 10 9 p.m. North Texas at SMU

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 9 p.m. Grambling at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Lowell Galindo, Marcus Ray ESPNU Sat, Nov 11 Noon Georgia Tech at Clemson

Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich ABC Noon No. 8 Alabama at Kentucky

Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George ESPN Noon Tulsa at No. 24 Tulane

Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 Noon Yale at Princeton

Eric Frede, Jack Ford ESPNU Noon Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Taylor Davis SEC Network Noon Virginia Tech at Boston College

Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne ACC Network Noon Secretaries’ Cup: Merchant Marine Academy at Coast Guard Academy

Robert Lee, Craig Haubert ESPN+ Noon Temple at South Florida

Ted Emrich, Patrick Murray ESPN+ 1 p.m. SIAC Championship: Albany State vs. Benedict

Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly ESPN+* 1 p.m. Old Dominion at Liberty ESPN+ 2 p.m. Memphis at Charlotte

Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue, Morgan Uber ESPN+ 2 p.m. UConn at James Madison ESPN+ 2 p.m. Troy at UL Monroe ESPN+ 2 p.m. Appalachian State at Georgia State ESPN+ 3 p.m. Baylor at No. 23 Kansas State

Noah Reed, Barrett Brooks, Tori Petry Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3 p.m. Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Miami at No. 4 Florida State

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 22 Oklahoma State at UCF

Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden ESPN 3:30 p.m. North Carolina Central at Howard

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse (from Yankee Stadium)

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Florida International at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. New Mexico State at Western Kentucky ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Texas State at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 4 p.m. Washington State at California

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN2 4 p.m. Auburn at Arkansas

Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Alex Chappell SEC Network 4 p.m. East Carolina at Florida Atlantic

James Westling, Leger Douzable, Smacker Miles ESPN+ 5 p.m. Arkansas State at South Alabama ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio 7:30 p.m. No. 7 Texas at TCU

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ABC 7:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Rice at UTSA

Drew Carter, Dustin Fox ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Florida at No. 14 LSU

TV: Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang

Radio: Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey SEC Network/ESPN Radio 8 p.m. Duke at North Carolina

Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum ACC Network 10:15 p.m. Iowa State at BYU

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton ESPN

*Tape-delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m.