Inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge Events Take Center Stage on ESPN Platforms, Tuesday-Thursday

Photo of Katie Callahan Katie Callahan1 day ago

  • Men’s Challenge features eight teams in AP Top 25, including No. 8 Miami at No. 12 Kentucky and No. 10 Tennessee at No. 17 North Carolina
  • Women’s Challenge features 11 in AP Top 25, including No. 1 South Carolina at No. 24 North Carolina, No. 9 Virginia Tech at No. 7 LSU, No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 20 Tennessee and No. 22 Louisville at No. 19 Ole Miss

The inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge events – matching the ACC and SEC men’s and women’s college basketball teams against one another, will be featured across ESPN platforms this week.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire will take place over consecutive days Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 28-29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra is slated for Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 29-30. Overall, the 28 Challenge games will air across five networks – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network

The Men’s Challenge features a total of eight teams ranked in the Top-25: Duke (No. 7), Miami (No. 8), and North Carolina (No. 17) from the ACC, and Tennessee (No. 10), Kentucky (No. 12), Texas A&M (No. 14), Mississippi State (No. 21) and Alabama (No. 23) from the SEC.

Tuesday’s marquee ESPN matchups include 2023 Final Four participant Miami at Kentucky (7:30 p.m.), followed by Alabama – the overall top seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, hosting Clemson (9:30 p.m.). On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Tennessee travels to Chapel Hill to face the Tar Heels (7:15 p.m.), followed by Duke at Arkansas (9:15 p.m.). Lead men’s analyst Jay Bilas will be on the call both nights, alongside Dave O’Brien and reporter Kris Budden for Miami-Kentucky, then he will join Dan Shulman and Kris Budden for Duke-Arkansas.

2023 ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge (Nov. 28-29): 

Date Time (ET) Platform Matchup
Tue, Nov. 28

 

 

 7 p.m.

 

 

 ESPN2

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

LSU at Syracuse

Kevin Brown and Chris Spatola
7 p.m.

 

 

 ACC Network

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

No. 21 Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

Wes Durham and Dan Bonner
  7 p.m.

 

 

 

 SEC Network

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

Notre Dame at South Carolina

Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw

  7:30 p.m.

 

 

 

 ESPN

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

No. 8 Miami at No. 12 Kentucky

Dave O’Brien, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden

  7:30 p.m.

 

 

 

 ESPNU

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

Missouri at Pittsburgh

Doug Sherman and Randolph Childress
  9 p.m.

 

 

 

 ESPN2

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

NC State at Ole Miss

Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter
  9:30 p.m.

 

 

 

 ESPN

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

Clemson at No. 23 Alabama

Jon Sciambi, Jay Williams and Angel Gray

Wed, Nov. 29

 

 

 7:15 p.m.

 

 

 

 ESPN

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

No. 10 Tennessee at No. 17 North Carolina

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Myron Medcalf
  7:15 p.m.

 

 

 

 ESPN2

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

No. 14 Texas A&M at Virginia

Dave Pasch and Cory Alexander
  7:15 p.m.

 

 

 

 ESPNU

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

Florida at Wake Forest

Anish Shroff and Richard Hendrix
  9:15 p.m.

 

 

 

 ESPN

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

No. 7 Duke at Arkansas

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden
  9:15 p.m.

 

 

 

 ESPN2

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

Virginia Tech at Auburn

John Schriffen and Daymeon Fishback
  9:15 p.m.

 

 

 

 ACC Network

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

Georgia at Florida State

Pam Ward and Mark Wise

9:15 p.m.

 

 

 SEC Network

 

 

 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire

Boston College at Vanderbilt

Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold

The Women’s Challenge features three Final Four teams from last season, including defending National Champion LSU and semifinalists South Carolina and Virginia Tech. In all, a combined 11 teams from the Top-25 will participate, including South Carolina (No. 1), LSU (No. 7), Ole Miss (No. 19), Tennessee (No. 20) and Mississippi State (No. 21) from the SEC, and NC State (No. 5), Virginia Tech (No. 9), Florida State (No. 15), Notre Dame (No. 18), Louisville (No. 22) and North Carolina (No. 24) from the ACC.

Matchups of note include Notre Dame at Tennessee (5 p.m., ESPN2) on Wednesday and a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thursday featuring South Carolina at North Carolina (7 p.m.) and Virginia Tech traveling to Baton Rouge to face the champion Tigers (9 p.m.).

The duo of Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli will be on the call twice during the women’s Challenge: Vanderbilt at NC State (Wed.) and South Carolina at UNC (Thurs.). Dave O’Brien and Rebecca Lobo are set to call the matchup of Women’s Final Four teams – Hokies vs. Tigers – in the marquee Thursday primetime window (9 p.m.) on ESPN.

 2023 ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra (Nov. 29-30):

Date Time (ET) Platform Matchup
Wed, Nov 29 5 p.m. ESPN2 ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 20 Tennessee

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck

5 p.m. ACCN ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

Florida at Georgia Tech

Wes Durham and Steffi Sorensen
  7:15 p.m. ACCN ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

Vanderbilt at No. 5 NC State

Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli 

  7:15 p.m. SECN ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

Miami at No. 21 Mississippi State

Roy Philpott and Tamika Catchings 

  9:15 p.m. ESPNU ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

No. 22 Louisville at No. 19 Ole Miss

Kevin Fitzgerald and Kelly Gramlich
Thu, Nov 30 5 p.m. ACCN ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

Missouri at Virginia

Jason Ross and Brooke Weisbrod 

  5 p.m. SECN ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

Duke at Georgia

Roy Philpott and Aja Ellison 

  7 p.m. ESPN ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 24 North Carolina

Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli 

  7 p.m. ESPN2 ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

Arkansas at No. 15 Florida State

Pam Ward and Stephanie White 

  7 p.m. ACCN ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

Alabama at Syracuse

Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty 

  7 p.m. SECN ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

Boston College at Kentucky

Mark Neely and Holly Warlick 

  9 p.m. ESPN ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

No. 9 Virginia Tech at No. 7 LSU

Dave O’Brien, Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter
  9 p.m. ACCN ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

Texas A&M at Wake Forest

Anish Shroff and Jasmine Thomas 

9 p.m. SECN ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra

Clemson at Auburn

Sam Ravech and Tamika Catchings

