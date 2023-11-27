Inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge Events Take Center Stage on ESPN Platforms, Tuesday-Thursday
- Men’s Challenge features eight teams in AP Top 25, including No. 8 Miami at No. 12 Kentucky and No. 10 Tennessee at No. 17 North Carolina
- Women’s Challenge features 11 in AP Top 25, including No. 1 South Carolina at No. 24 North Carolina, No. 9 Virginia Tech at No. 7 LSU, No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 20 Tennessee and No. 22 Louisville at No. 19 Ole Miss
The inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge events – matching the ACC and SEC men’s and women’s college basketball teams against one another, will be featured across ESPN platforms this week.
The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire will take place over consecutive days Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 28-29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra is slated for Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 29-30. Overall, the 28 Challenge games will air across five networks – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network
The Men’s Challenge features a total of eight teams ranked in the Top-25: Duke (No. 7), Miami (No. 8), and North Carolina (No. 17) from the ACC, and Tennessee (No. 10), Kentucky (No. 12), Texas A&M (No. 14), Mississippi State (No. 21) and Alabama (No. 23) from the SEC.
Tuesday’s marquee ESPN matchups include 2023 Final Four participant Miami at Kentucky (7:30 p.m.), followed by Alabama – the overall top seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, hosting Clemson (9:30 p.m.). On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Tennessee travels to Chapel Hill to face the Tar Heels (7:15 p.m.), followed by Duke at Arkansas (9:15 p.m.). Lead men’s analyst Jay Bilas will be on the call both nights, alongside Dave O’Brien and reporter Kris Budden for Miami-Kentucky, then he will join Dan Shulman and Kris Budden for Duke-Arkansas.
2023 ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge (Nov. 28-29):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Matchup
|Tue, Nov. 28
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
LSU at Syracuse
Kevin Brown and Chris Spatola
|7 p.m.
|ACC Network
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
No. 21 Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Wes Durham and Dan Bonner
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
Notre Dame at South Carolina
Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
No. 8 Miami at No. 12 Kentucky
Dave O’Brien, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
Missouri at Pittsburgh
Doug Sherman and Randolph Childress
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
NC State at Ole Miss
Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
Clemson at No. 23 Alabama
Jon Sciambi, Jay Williams and Angel Gray
|Wed, Nov. 29
|7:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
No. 10 Tennessee at No. 17 North Carolina
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Myron Medcalf
|7:15 p.m.
|ESPN2
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
No. 14 Texas A&M at Virginia
Dave Pasch and Cory Alexander
|7:15 p.m.
|ESPNU
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
Florida at Wake Forest
Anish Shroff and Richard Hendrix
|9:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
No. 7 Duke at Arkansas
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden
|9:15 p.m.
|ESPN2
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
Virginia Tech at Auburn
John Schriffen and Daymeon Fishback
|9:15 p.m.
|ACC Network
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
Georgia at Florida State
Pam Ward and Mark Wise
|9:15 p.m.
|SEC Network
|ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire
Boston College at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold
The Women’s Challenge features three Final Four teams from last season, including defending National Champion LSU and semifinalists South Carolina and Virginia Tech. In all, a combined 11 teams from the Top-25 will participate, including South Carolina (No. 1), LSU (No. 7), Ole Miss (No. 19), Tennessee (No. 20) and Mississippi State (No. 21) from the SEC, and NC State (No. 5), Virginia Tech (No. 9), Florida State (No. 15), Notre Dame (No. 18), Louisville (No. 22) and North Carolina (No. 24) from the ACC.
Matchups of note include Notre Dame at Tennessee (5 p.m., ESPN2) on Wednesday and a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thursday featuring South Carolina at North Carolina (7 p.m.) and Virginia Tech traveling to Baton Rouge to face the champion Tigers (9 p.m.).
The duo of Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli will be on the call twice during the women’s Challenge: Vanderbilt at NC State (Wed.) and South Carolina at UNC (Thurs.). Dave O’Brien and Rebecca Lobo are set to call the matchup of Women’s Final Four teams – Hokies vs. Tigers – in the marquee Thursday primetime window (9 p.m.) on ESPN.
2023 ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra (Nov. 29-30):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Matchup
|Wed, Nov 29
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 20 Tennessee
Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck
|5 p.m.
|ACCN
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
Florida at Georgia Tech
Wes Durham and Steffi Sorensen
|7:15 p.m.
|ACCN
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
Vanderbilt at No. 5 NC State
Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli
|7:15 p.m.
|SECN
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
Miami at No. 21 Mississippi State
Roy Philpott and Tamika Catchings
|9:15 p.m.
|ESPNU
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
No. 22 Louisville at No. 19 Ole Miss
Kevin Fitzgerald and Kelly Gramlich
|Thu, Nov 30
|5 p.m.
|ACCN
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
Missouri at Virginia
Jason Ross and Brooke Weisbrod
|5 p.m.
|SECN
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
Duke at Georgia
Roy Philpott and Aja Ellison
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
No. 1 South Carolina at No. 24 North Carolina
Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
Arkansas at No. 15 Florida State
Pam Ward and Stephanie White
|7 p.m.
|ACCN
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
Alabama at Syracuse
Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty
|7 p.m.
|SECN
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
Boston College at Kentucky
Mark Neely and Holly Warlick
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
No. 9 Virginia Tech at No. 7 LSU
Dave O’Brien, Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter
|9 p.m.
|ACCN
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
Texas A&M at Wake Forest
Anish Shroff and Jasmine Thomas
|9 p.m.
|SECN
|ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra
Clemson at Auburn
Sam Ravech and Tamika Catchings