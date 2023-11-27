Inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge Events Take Center Stage on ESPN Platforms, Tuesday-Thursday

Men’s Challenge features eight teams in AP Top 25, including No. 8 Miami at No. 12 Kentucky and No. 10 Tennessee at No. 17 North Carolina

Women’s Challenge features 11 in AP Top 25, including No. 1 South Carolina at No. 24 North Carolina, No. 9 Virginia Tech at No. 7 LSU, No. 18 Notre Dame at No. 20 Tennessee and No. 22 Louisville at No. 19 Ole Miss

The inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge events – matching the ACC and SEC men’s and women’s college basketball teams against one another, will be featured across ESPN platforms this week.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire will take place over consecutive days Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 28-29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra is slated for Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 29-30. Overall, the 28 Challenge games will air across five networks – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network

The Men’s Challenge features a total of eight teams ranked in the Top-25: Duke (No. 7), Miami (No. 8), and North Carolina (No. 17) from the ACC, and Tennessee (No. 10), Kentucky (No. 12), Texas A&M (No. 14), Mississippi State (No. 21) and Alabama (No. 23) from the SEC.

Tuesday’s marquee ESPN matchups include 2023 Final Four participant Miami at Kentucky (7:30 p.m.), followed by Alabama – the overall top seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, hosting Clemson (9:30 p.m.). On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Tennessee travels to Chapel Hill to face the Tar Heels (7:15 p.m.), followed by Duke at Arkansas (9:15 p.m.). Lead men’s analyst Jay Bilas will be on the call both nights, alongside Dave O’Brien and reporter Kris Budden for Miami-Kentucky, then he will join Dan Shulman and Kris Budden for Duke-Arkansas.

2023 ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge (Nov. 28-29):

Date Time (ET) Platform Matchup Tue, Nov. 28 7 p.m. ESPN2 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire LSU at Syracuse Kevin Brown and Chris Spatola 7 p.m. ACC Network ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire No. 21 Mississippi State at Georgia Tech Wes Durham and Dan Bonner 7 p.m. SEC Network ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire Notre Dame at South Carolina Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw 7:30 p.m. ESPN ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire No. 8 Miami at No. 12 Kentucky Dave O’Brien, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden 7:30 p.m. ESPNU ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire Missouri at Pittsburgh Doug Sherman and Randolph Childress 9 p.m. ESPN2 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire NC State at Ole Miss Kevin Fitzgerald and Andraya Carter 9:30 p.m. ESPN ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire Clemson at No. 23 Alabama Jon Sciambi, Jay Williams and Angel Gray Wed, Nov. 29 7:15 p.m. ESPN ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire No. 10 Tennessee at No. 17 North Carolina Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Myron Medcalf 7:15 p.m. ESPN2 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire No. 14 Texas A&M at Virginia Dave Pasch and Cory Alexander 7:15 p.m. ESPNU ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire Florida at Wake Forest Anish Shroff and Richard Hendrix 9:15 p.m. ESPN ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire No. 7 Duke at Arkansas Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden 9:15 p.m. ESPN2 ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire Virginia Tech at Auburn John Schriffen and Daymeon Fishback 9:15 p.m. ACC Network ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire Georgia at Florida State Pam Ward and Mark Wise 9:15 p.m. SEC Network ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge presented by Continental Tire Boston College at Vanderbilt Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold

The Women’s Challenge features three Final Four teams from last season, including defending National Champion LSU and semifinalists South Carolina and Virginia Tech. In all, a combined 11 teams from the Top-25 will participate, including South Carolina (No. 1), LSU (No. 7), Ole Miss (No. 19), Tennessee (No. 20) and Mississippi State (No. 21) from the SEC, and NC State (No. 5), Virginia Tech (No. 9), Florida State (No. 15), Notre Dame (No. 18), Louisville (No. 22) and North Carolina (No. 24) from the ACC.

Matchups of note include Notre Dame at Tennessee (5 p.m., ESPN2) on Wednesday and a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thursday featuring South Carolina at North Carolina (7 p.m.) and Virginia Tech traveling to Baton Rouge to face the champion Tigers (9 p.m.).

The duo of Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli will be on the call twice during the women’s Challenge: Vanderbilt at NC State (Wed.) and South Carolina at UNC (Thurs.). Dave O’Brien and Rebecca Lobo are set to call the matchup of Women’s Final Four teams – Hokies vs. Tigers – in the marquee Thursday primetime window (9 p.m.) on ESPN.

2023 ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge presented by Dixie Ultra (Nov. 29-30):