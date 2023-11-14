Monday Night Football Delivers 17.7 Million Viewers for Broncos-Bills, Another Weekly Record in the ESPN Era

MNF Up 38% in Week 10 and Up 16% Season-to-Date

ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills (November 13, 8:15 p.m. ET) delivered more than 17.7 million viewers and set another weekly ESPN MNF record in the season of superlatives around the television franchise.

ESPN’s Most-Watched MNF Week 10 Game

The audience of 17,728,000 viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and NFL+) is ESPN’s most-watched Week 10 MNF game in the ESPN era (2006 – present) and up 38% year-over-year (Washington – Philadelphia). Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2) generated 1.12 million viewers, the show’s 25th consecutive episode with more than a million viewers. More highlights:

The audience peaked at 19.8 million viewers late in the first half (9:30 – 9:45 p.m. In the final full quarter hour (11:15 – 11:30 p.m.), 18.5 million viewers were watching. Most-Watched Program: Broncos-Bills was most-watched program on television and led in all key demos.

Monday Night Football Remains on Record Pace for the Season

For the season, Monday Night Football is on a record pace, now averaging 15.6 million fans a game – the best in ESPN’s MNF era and up 16% year-over-year. Leading into Week 10, Monday Night Football had already reached 101 million fans (11 linear games).

More on the NFL on ESPN STRONG mid-season viewership performance, including studio shows, can be found here

