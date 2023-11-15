PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Featured Group Coverage of The RSM Classic, Spots for 2024 on the Line

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET

Featured Groups include major champions, recent TOUR winners, past champions of The RSM Classic

Final event of the FedExCup Fall, last PGA TOUR LIVE event on ESPN+ in 2023

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present live coverage of The RSM Classic, the final event of the FedExCup Fall, at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET with one feed showcasing complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

The RSM Classic is the last of four PGA TOUR events streaming live on ESPN+ this fall, available only for ESPN+ subscribers.

The RSM Classic is the final opportunity for players to secure top-125 status, which allows them to enter all of the TOUR’s Full-Field Events and THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024.

Also, several other competitive consequences will be determined at The RSM Classic, including The Next 10 and DP World Tour Top 10.

Featured Groups this week include Camilo Villegas , last week's winner of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, as well as rising star Ludvig Åberg and The RSM Classic defending champion Adam Svensson .

, last week’s winner of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, as well as rising star and The RSM Classic defending champion . This week’s tournament field includes 80 TOUR winners, nine major champions and nine previous winners of The RSM Classic.

Featured Groups | Thursday, November 16

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Corey Conners / Cameron Young / Ludvig Åberg | 8:33 a.m. ET (Plantation Course, 10th Tee)

Corey Conners – Two-Time TOUR winner (2023, 2019 Valero Texas Open)

– Two-Time TOUR winner (2023, 2019 Valero Texas Open) Cameron Young – 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, top 10 in three majors over last two seasons

– 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, top 10 in three majors over last two seasons Ludvig Åberg – Former world No. 1 amateur, earned PGA TOUR membership in May 2023 by finishing No. 1 inS. national university ranking at Texas Tech.

Camilo Villegas / Russell Henley / Billy Horschel | 9:39 a.m. ET (Seaside Course, 1st Tee)

Camilo Villegas – Won last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, five-time TOUR winner

– Won last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, five-time TOUR winner Russell Henley – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Billy Horschel – Seven-time TOUR winner, 2014 FedExCup champion

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

Adam Svensson / J.T. Poston / Harris English | In progress (Seaside Course)

Adam Svensson – The RSM Classic defending champion

– The RSM Classic defending champion J.T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner

– Two-time TOUR winner Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | Friday, November 17

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Camilo Villegas / Russell Henley / Billy Horschel | 8:22 a.m. ET (Plantation Course, 10th Tee)

Corey Conners / Cameron Young / Ludvig Åberg | 9:39 a.m. ET (Seaside Course, 1st Tee)

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

Brian Harman / Chris Kirk / Brendon Todd | In progress (Seaside Course)

Brian Harman – No. 9 world ranking, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

– No. 9 world ranking, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner Chris Kirk – Five-time TOUR winner, 2013 The RSM Classic winner, 2023 PGA TOUR Courage Award Winner

– Five-time TOUR winner, 2013 The RSM Classic winner, 2023 PGA TOUR Courage Award Winner Brendan Todd – Three-time TOUR winner

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will resume at The Sentry from Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, on January 4-7, 2024.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Continuing its unprecedented level of extended and expanded coverage in 2023, this second calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ has presented fans with more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including 13 of the TOUR’s designated events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com..

