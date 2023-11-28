SEC Network Sets the Stage with Wall-to-Wall SEC Championship Game and Postseason Programming, Nov. 30 – Dec. 3

Four days of championship and postseason coverage from Charlotte and Atlanta

Darius Rucker performs live on Marty & McGee as part of T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert

Full Championship Saturday slate with studio programming kicking off at noon

SEC Network’s programming surrounding the 2023 SEC Championship Game includes more than 14 hours of coverage from Atlanta, originating from SEC Network sets at Dr Pepper SEC FanFare at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) in Building B and on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS), as well as Thursday and Sunday programming from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios.

Coverage begins Thursday, Nov. 30 at 1:30 p.m. ET with the coaches’ press conferences on SEC Now, hosted by Dari Nowkhah. Viewers will hear from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, as well as Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey, heading into the conference championship matchup. Immediately following is The Paul Finebaum Show from the Queen City at 3 p.m., before SEC Network packs up programming en route to Atlanta.

SEC This Morning kicks off on-site coverage Friday, Dec. 1, with Peter Burns and Chris Doering live from the Georgia World Congress Center’s Building B from 8-11 a.m. on SEC Network and Sirius XM channel 374. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville is ready to roll at 3 p.m. from Paul Finebaum’s set at the GWCC, which will include #FinebaumFriday guest appearances by Commissioner Sankey, SEC Network personalities Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper, Benjamin Watson and Doering, SEC Legends Knowshon Moreno & Marcus Lattimore, actor and comedian Roy Wood Jr., comedian Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson, among others.

At 7 p.m., Laura Rutledge sits down with both Smart and Saban for SEC Now: SEC Championship Coaches Show Presented by Regions at 7 p.m., immediately followed by SEC Now closing out Friday’s programming from Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. Nowkhah will anchor the evening coverage from the GWCC with his SEC Football Final crew of Doering and Benjamin Watson, alongside fellow analysts Takeo Spikes and Matt Stinchcomb.

Championship Saturday kicks off at noon with Marty & McGee from the Georgia World Congress Center, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. The duo will showcase a live performance from Darius Rucker as part of the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert, as well as welcoming Commissioner Sankey to the set.

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper provides all the pre-game analysis, stories and highlights Georgia and Alabama fans need to get ready for kickoff, featuring Rutledge navigating the game-day discussions with Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, Tim Tebow, Finebaum, Smith and McGee. The three-hour show will begin at Dr Pepper SEC FanFare at the GWCC at 1 p.m. and shift to the field set at MBS at 3 p.m. for the final hour. Additional guests for Marty & McGee and SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper will be announced throughout the week.

SEC Network has viewers covered post-game with Rutledge returning to the desk for SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors at 8 p.m., joined by SEC Nation castmates Tebow, Harper and Rodgers. Sunday night following a full slate of Selection Day programming across ESPN platforms, Nowkhah hosts SEC Now: Bowl Special at 6 p.m., welcoming Doering, Spikes and Stinchcomb into SEC Network’s Charlotte studios to showcase and evaluate the SEC squads selected to the postseason.

SEC Network and ESPN Welcome SEC Fans Home to ESPN Platforms

SEC Network and ESPN marketing are teaming up to usher fans into the soon-to-be exclusive home of SEC football. An all-SEC backyard will be set up in the GWCC with homes representing each ESPN platform that will present SEC programming – ESPN, ABC, SEC Network and ESPN+. Fan activities in Atlanta include tailgate games such as cornhole and giant Jenga, photo booths, meet-and-greet opportunities with SEC Network on-air personalities, branded giveaways to show your SEC fandom, and more.

Additional SECN Highlights:

SEC Championship Preview Show presented by T-Mobile (Thursday, noon) Hosts Skubie Mageza and Harry Lyles Jr. preview Saturday’s matchup, joined by guests Elle Duncan of SportsCenter and Darius Rucker . The digital offering will stream on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

SEC Inside: Football Championship (Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.) Taking viewers behind the scenes, SEC Inside follows Southeastern Conference teams as they prepare for the week’s opponent. The show is shot in cinematic style delivering unique vantage points and sound from the sidelines. This episode will showcase the week leading up to the SEC Championship Game and the action from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

SEC Network will showcase an evergreen SEC Now: Bowl Season Preview throughout the month of December, hosted by Alyssa Lang

SEC Network social and digital will have full coverage from Atlanta, including exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights, digital content on SECNetwork.com and more.

SEC NETWORK PROGRAMMING – 2023 SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME