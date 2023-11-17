SEC Network’s TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood Drives into Dublin, Ga. on Tuesday, Nov. 21

The sixth season of the critically acclaimed TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood drives into Dublin, Ga. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET. The series revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities.

New this year, select episodes of TrueSouth are available on ESPN College Football’s YouTube channel, with all new episodes available on demand on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ immediately upon airing.

Episode Summary

TrueSouth drives into Dublin, Ga., a postcard small town off the interstate between Savannah and Macon, with a courthouse square hot dog joint, a seven-decade-old soul food café, and a big story to tell about what it takes to face down the toughest of foes.

Seven songs from GRAMMY Award-winner Jason Isbell form the backbone of this episode. His words inspire us, and so do the women of Dublin.

Two restaurants and one nonprofit anchor our story:

Miller’s Soul Food – Miller’s opened in 1955, the year of Rosa Parks, the year of Emmett Till. Stocked with fried pork chops, fresh-chopped greens, and hot water cornbread, the steam table here fuels the working people of Dublin. In 2015, Shenita Hunt came home to care for her parents and help run the family restaurant. She stayed to serve her community, and to tell the story of how, in the years after the Civil War, Black farmers bought land to cultivate futures.

Miller’s opened in 1955, the year of Rosa Parks, the year of Emmett Till. Stocked with fried pork chops, fresh-chopped greens, and hot water cornbread, the steam table here fuels the working people of Dublin. In 2015, Shenita Hunt came home to care for her parents and help run the family restaurant. She stayed to serve her community, and to tell the story of how, in the years after the Civil War, Black farmers bought land to cultivate futures. Minute Grill – Donna Shinholster, owner of the Minute Grill, grew up in this 1963 vintage spot, famous in Middle Georgia for tiny burgers, dressed with chili, and tucked in steamed buns. She’s beloved here for the food she serves. And for the lives she stewards. Donna often hires women in recovery from addiction. They stand tall behind the counter, light shining in their eyes. For the women of Dublin and surrounding towns, the Minute Grill is a place to gain strength in the midst of struggle.

Donna Shinholster, owner of the Minute Grill, grew up in this 1963 vintage spot, famous in Middle Georgia for tiny burgers, dressed with chili, and tucked in steamed buns. She’s beloved here for the food she serves. And for the lives she stewards. Donna often hires women in recovery from addiction. They stand tall behind the counter, light shining in their eyes. For the women of Dublin and surrounding towns, the Minute Grill is a place to gain strength in the midst of struggle. Promise of Hope – Dublin is the place we set this story of recovery. But this is not a Dublin story. This is a Southern story. Promise of Hope, founded in 1999, is a twelve-step recovery program that serves Dublin and surrounding towns. The staff here is kind and fierce and effective. 85% of the women who complete the Promise of Hope program are still sober five years later. Across the South, similar programs stand ready to serve our brothers and sisters in need. TrueSouth celebrates that deeply important work.

Season Summary

Season six began Oct. 10 in Hot Springs, Ark. in the Ouachita Mountains, as viewers fell in love with this odd and beautiful spa town and its cast of characters. On Oct. 24, TrueSouth drove the Black Belt of Alabama, to eat barbecue pig tails and make sense of a place where art drives change. On Nov. 7, TrueSouth floated into St Augustine, Fla., for fried shrimp and a deep dive into the culture and cultivation of datil peppers. Episode five, a behind-the-scenes road trip, returns Tuesday, Dec. 5, with stops for, among other eats, roasted oysters in Savannah, Ga.; ribeyes in Scott, Miss.; and gorditas in Little Rock, Ark.

Advance press screeners of TrueSouth: Season Six, Episode Four are available upon request: [email protected]

About TrueSouth

TrueSouth is a limited series on Southern food and culture, airing biweekly on SEC Network. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by two-time New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

The series, now in its sixth season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season’s featured places are Hot Springs, Ark., The Black Belt, Ala., St. Augustine, Fla., Dublin, Ga., and a special behind-the-scenes finale to finish out season six. Seasons 1-5 of TrueSouth are available in their entirety on ESPN+.

Music plays an integral role in TrueSouth’s storytelling via on-screen performances and on-screen credits. TrueSouth playlist on Spotify shares the full soundtrack and score of every season of TrueSouth.