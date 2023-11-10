Soccer on ESPN Platforms: LALIGA, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and more

Exclusive Interview with Real Betis’ Midfielder Andrés Guardado Ahead of El Gran Derbi on La Peña de LALIGA Today at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes

LALIGA’s Real Madrid hosting Valencia CF, Saturday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga’s Harry Kane and FC Bayern München, Saturday on ESPN+

LALIGA’s Real Madrid vs. Valencia, FC Barcelona vs. Alavés

On Saturday, Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), Fernando Palomo, and Mario Kempes (Spanish) will call second ranked Real Madrid hosting Valencia CF at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.

Fuera de Juego and ESPN FC will stream special pregame, halftime, and postgame editions surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, Alavés visits FC Barcelona at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 10:15 a.m. ET. Mark Donaldson, Alex Pareja and pitchside reporter Gemma Soler (English), Ricardo Ortiz, Barak Fever and pitchside reporter Moisés Llorens (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN FC will stream special pregame, halftime, and postgame editions surrounding the match on ESPN+ beginning at 9:45 a.m. ET.



LALIGA Matchday 13 Schedule:

*Subject to change



La Peña de LALIGA with Exclusive Interview with Real Betis’ Midfielder Andrés Guardado

ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA returns on Friday at 2 p.m. ET with host Eduardo Biscayart, reporters Gemma Soler and Moises Llorens, and analyst Rodrigo Faez and features an exclusive interview with Andrés Guardado ahead of El Derbi de Sevilla (Sun, 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes). La Peña de LALIGA is also available on demand via ESPN+. Highlights include:

Diario de Bicicleta with Martin Ainstein featuring Real Betis’ Claudio Bravo

“A Pie de Campo” and “LALIGA en Números’’ featuring Real Sociedad’s Take Kubo

Bundesliga’s Key Matchups: VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund, FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, forward Niclas Füllkrug and Borussia Dortmund – currently ranked 4th in Bundesliga rankings – travel to MHP Arena in Germany to face third ranked VfB Stuttgart on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes. Derek Rae, analyst Lutz Pfannenstiel and pitchside reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt (English) and Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match.

Also that morning, Harry Kane and FC Bayern München host 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Allianz Arena in München.

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET, will whip around key matches – FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund, SV Darmstadt 98 vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 and FC Augsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim.

Bundesliga Matchday 11 Schedule:

*Subject to change



Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV Eindhoven and No. 2 AZ Alkmaar in action Sunday

Eredivisie’s top two teams – No. 1 PSV Eindhoven and No. 2 AZ Alkmaar – head into the weekend’s contests without losing this season. Sunday at 6:15 a.m. ET, PSV host PEC Zwolle at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands; and at 10:45 a.m. ET, AZ Alkmaar visit Feyenoord at De Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Both matches are exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie Schedule:

*Subject to change



Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

