Three-Time GRAMMY Winner Darius Rucker to Headline T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert Dec. 2

Diamond-certified, three-time GRAMMY award-winning superstar Darius Rucker will headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on Dec. 2, ahead of the SEC Championship game. Rucker, whose hit songs include “Wagon Wheel,” “Alright,” “Beers and Sunshine” and more, will take the stage in Building B of the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta during the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare. The concert kicks off at noon ET and will be featured live during the SEC Championship edition of Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper.

Rucker shared, “I always say there are two times of the year: football season and waiting for football season. I’ve loved getting to be part of College GameDay all year and I can’t think of a better way to finish off the season than at the SEC Championship. See y’all there!”

The Dr Pepper SEC FanFare event features games, interactive events, pep rallies and displays for fans of all ages. This epic fan experience is free and open to the public with no ticket required on Friday, Dec. 1 from 1-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Besides Marty & McGee’s live telecast, the event will also be the site for the live telecast of SEC Nation which will begin at 1 p.m. For fans who cannot attend in-person, Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper is live from noon – 1 p.m. on SEC Network. For more information, visit SECsports.com.

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can head to the T-Mobile space at SEC FanFare for the chance to snag VIP passes to the concert in the T-Mobile Magenta Zone, offering stage-front views, complimentary device charging stations and more.

This special performance from Darius Rucker will highlight music from his numerous chart-topping and critically acclaimed albums, including his latest release, Carolyn’s Boy, which is named for his late mother and arrived Oct. 6 to rave reviews. In addition to the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert, fans can also catch Rucker overseas as his Starting Fires Tour embarks on a European run in early 2024 ahead of a full summer of North American touring with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates on the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their 2x Diamond-certified debut, Cracked Rear View.

For more information, visit www.dariusrucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.

About Darius Rucker

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide including their Double Diamond-certified (21x Platinum) debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) version of “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. His brand-new album Carolyn’s Boy , featuring his latest No. 1 hit “Beers And Sunshine” and recent single “Fires Don’t Start Themselves,” is available everywhere now.

As a lifelong philanthropist and reigning CMA Foundation Humanitarian of the Year, Rucker co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. and has raised over $3.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. In addition, Rucker has advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tenn. Rucker is also an avid sports fan, especially when it comes to SEC football and his beloved USC Gamecocks. His Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics apparel line featuring all NFL and MLB teams as well as select NCAA teams is available at Fanatics.com, and he is part of the Music City Baseball investment group working to bring an MLB team to Tennessee while also serving as a partner at the MGC Sports & Entertainment agency.