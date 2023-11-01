Top Rank Presents Heavyweight Battle: Efe Ajagba vs. Joe Goodall

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank presented by AutoZone: Ajagba vs. Goodall will be presented live this Saturday, November 4, at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+ from Tahoe Blue Event Center in Lake Tahoe, Nevada

In the 10-round main event, Nigerian heavyweight Efe Ajagba hopes to take a giant leap towards a title opportunity when he faces Australian contender Joe Goodall.

Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs), a 2016 Olympian, is one of the division’s fiercest punchers. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder debuted in the paid ranks in July 2017 and notched six first-round knockouts in his first eight fights. The 29-year-old will make his third appearance of 2023, following a decision win over Stephan Shaw in January and a disqualification victory against Zhan Kossobutskiy in August.

Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) made his pro debut in 2018. He stopped five of his first six opponents before fighting to a majority draw against Christian Ndzie Tsoye in August 2018. In his latest outing in July, he scored his most impressive victory yet, a sixth-round TKO against Stephan Shaw in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, Raymond “Danger” Muratalla takes on unbeaten Mexican fighter Diego Torres.

Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) made his pro debut in 2016 in Mexico. The 26-year-old has stopped 12 of his last 13 opponents. Torres (18-0, 17 KOs) is a 26-year-old powerhouse who began his pro career in 2019 and unleashed a streak of 13 knockout victories.

Undercard action, also streaming on ESPN+, begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT and features the Top Rank debut of heavyweight prospect Brandon Moore, as well as an all-undefeated junior lightweight showdown between Henry Lebron and William Foster III.

Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) will take on Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round fight. Lebron (18-0, 10 KOs) and Foster (16-0, 10 KOs) will collide in a 10-rounder.

Calling the action will be Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna.

Ajagba vs. Goodall (All Times ET)