Top Rank Presents World Championship Doubleheader: Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos and Emanuel Navarrete vs. Robson Conceição

Top Rank presented by AutoZone: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos will be presented live this Thursday, November 16, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, Shakur Stevenson will attempt to become a three-weight world champion when he takes on Dominican puncher Edwin De Los Santos for the vacant WBC lightweight world title.

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs), from Newark, New Jersey, earned a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics and debuted as pro in 2017. He won titles in two divisions in his first five years in the paid ranks. In 2019 he toppled Joet Gonzalez to win the vacant WBO featherweight world championship. From there, he captured the WBO junior lightweight title in 2021 and went on to add the WBC strap to his collection in 2022 with a 12-round decision over Oscar Valdez.

De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) is a hard-hitting southpaw from the Dominican Republic. He debuted in 2018 and notched his first 13 victories in his home country. In his U.S. debut, he suffered a razor-thin split decision loss to William Foster III. He hasn’t lost a fight since. This will be De Los Santos’ first shot at a world title.

In the world championship co-feature, Mexico’s Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete defends his WBO junior lightweight strap against Brazilian two-time world title challenger Robson Conceição.

Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) captured his first world title by defeating Isaac Dogboe for the WBO junior featherweight crown in December 2018. In February, Navarrete became a three-division champion by defeating Liam Wilson via ninth-round TKO for the WBO junior lightweight world title. Navarrete looks to make the second defense of his strap as the possibility of a title opportunity in a fourth weight division emerges on the horizon.

Conceição (17-2, 8 KOs) made history as Brazil’s first Olympic boxing gold medalist, turning pro under the Top Rank banner less than three months after the 2016 Rio Games. He’s made two valiant attempts at a world title, one in 2021 against Oscar Valdez and another in 2022 against Shakur Stevenson. Conceição will now get a third opportunity to call himself a world champion in the pro ranks.

The undercard, featuring a battle between unbeaten welterweights as well as a host of emerging prospects, streams exclusively on ESPN+ at 5:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 p.m. PT.

Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna.

Special Programming:

Prior to Thursday’s event, ESPN will air three special programs:

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Shakur Stevenson : a one-hour look back at Shakur’s greatest fight moments.

: a one-hour look back at Shakur’s greatest fight moments. Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos : a 30-minute all access preview inside both fight camps prior to Thursday’s battle.

: a 30-minute all access preview inside both fight camps prior to Thursday’s battle. Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco: a 30-minute interview between Shakur and former All-Pro NFL superstar, Chad Ochocinco Johnson.

Program Schedule (All times ET)

Date Program Network Time Mon., Nov 13 Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Tue., Nov 14 Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPN2 12:00 a.m. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Shakur Stevenson ESPNEWS 3:00 a.m. Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos 4:00 a.m. Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco 4:30 a.m. Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPN2 5:30 a.m. Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos 11:30 p.m. Wed., Nov 15 Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco ESPNEWS 12:00 a.m. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Shakur Stevenson 1:00 a.m. Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPN Deportes 2:00 a.m. Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco ESPN2 5:00 a.m. Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos 5:30 a.m. Thu., Nov 16 Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPNEWS 12:00 a.m. Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco 12:30 a.m. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Shakur Stevenson 1:00 a.m. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Best of Shakur Stevenson 8:00 a.m. Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco 9:00 a.m. Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos 9:30 a.m. Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos ESPN Deportes 10:00 p.m.

The programs will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App, on ESPN.com and on ESPN+.

Out Wednesday: How Shakur Stevenson became the most avoided boxer in the sport

ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles

Stevenson vs. De Los Santos (All Times ET)