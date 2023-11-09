UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira | Saturday, Nov. 11
Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV
10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event
8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, @ESPNMMA YouTube & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+, @ESPNMMA YouTube, & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
Subscribe to ESPN+ Here
UFC PPV action returns this weekend live from New York City with UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira. The event will be live from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, @ESPNMMA YouTube and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156. The Early Prelims will be available on ESPN+, @ESPNMMA YouTube and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.
Main Event
- Former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Jiří Procházka collides with No. 3 Alex Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Procházka (29-3-1) returns to the Octagon with intentions of reclaiming the title and adding to his 25 knockout wins. Pereira (8-2) looks to become a two-division UFC champion by defeating Procházka in dominant fashion.
Co-Main Event
- The co-main event will see No. 2 heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich clash with No. 4 Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight championship. Pavlovich (18-1) intends to deliver a shutout performance and add to his current six-fight win streak. Aspinall (13-3), with his 100 percent fight finish rate, is determined to take down a top contender with a statement win and clinch the interim title.
Additional PPV Card Highlight
- Former strawweight champion, current No. 5 ranked contender and the only woman in UFC history to win a fight in three different weight classes, Jessica Andrade (24-12) faces No. 7 Mackenzie Dern (13-3) in a high-stakes matchup.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives
- Friday: The 30 best fights in UFC history (Jeff Wagenheim)
- UFC 295 expert picks and best bets: Who will be the next 205-pound champ?
- Los peleadores latinos e hispanos que dejaron su marca en la revolución de UFC en su aniversario No. 30
- Los dos lados del ex campeón de UFC Alex Pereira: cómo ‘Poatan’ muestra su humor en las redes sociales
- UFC 295: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall by the numbers
- Inside Jiri Prochazka’s warrior path from soccer hooligan to UFC champion
- Quién tiene el mejor golpe entre Prochazka y Pereira y otras preguntas clave de cara a UFC 295
- UFC 295 Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira: cómo ver o stream el PPV, horario, cartelera, apuestas y más
- How does Jon Jones being out with an injury impact UFC 295, Stipe Miocic and the heavyweights?
On The Call
Jon Anik will call the action alongside Joe Rogan and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu.,
11/9
|3:30 p.m.
|UFC 295 Press Conference: Prochazka vs. Pereira
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|8 p.m.
|UFC: Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|Fri.,
11/10
|11:45 a.m.
|UFC 295 Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Prochazka vs. Pereira
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UFC 295 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Prochazka vs. Pereira
|ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Prochazka vs. Pereira
|ESPN2
|Sat.,
11/11
|6 p.m.
|UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira (Early Prelims)
|ESPN+, @ESPNMMA YouTube, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|8 p.m.
|UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira Prelims presented by Modelo
|ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, @ESPNMMA YouTube, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|10 p.m.
|UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
(English & Spanish)
|1 a.m.*
|UFC 295 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Prochazka vs. Pereira
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10:00 PM
|Main
|Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira
|(Vacant) UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall
|(Interim) UFC Heavyweight Championship
|Undercard
|Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
|Undercard
|Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
|Undercard
|Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
|8:00 PM
|Feature
|Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
|Undercard
|Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godínez
|Undercard
|Mateusz Rębecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
|Undercard
|Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
|6:00 PM
|Feature
|Jared Gordon vs. Mark O. Madsen
|Undercard
|John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
|Undercard
|Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas
|Undercard
|Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers
-30-
MEDIA CONTACTS
ESPN
Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]