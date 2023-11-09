UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira | Saturday, Nov. 11

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, @ESPNMMA YouTube & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+, @ESPNMMA YouTube, & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC PPV action returns this weekend live from New York City with UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira. The event will be live from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, @ESPNMMA YouTube and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156. The Early Prelims will be available on ESPN+, @ESPNMMA YouTube and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Jiří Procházka collides with No. 3 Alex Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Procházka (29-3-1) returns to the Octagon with intentions of reclaiming the title and adding to his 25 knockout wins. Pereira (8-2) looks to become a two-division UFC champion by defeating Procházka in dominant fashion.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event will see No. 2 heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich clash with No. 4 Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight championship. Pavlovich (18-1) intends to deliver a shutout performance and add to his current six-fight win streak. Aspinall (13-3), with his 100 percent fight finish rate, is determined to take down a top contender with a statement win and clinch the interim title.

Additional PPV Card Highlight

Former strawweight champion, current No. 5 ranked contender and the only woman in UFC history to win a fight in three different weight classes, Jessica Andrade (24-12) faces No. 7 Mackenzie Dern (13-3) in a high-stakes matchup.

On The Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Joe Rogan and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 11/9 3:30 p.m. UFC 295 Press Conference: Prochazka vs. Pereira ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Fri.,

11/10 11:45 a.m. UFC 295 Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Prochazka vs. Pereira ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC 295 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Prochazka vs. Pereira ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Prochazka vs. Pereira ESPN2 Sat., 11/11 6 p.m. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira (Early Prelims) ESPN+, @ESPNMMA YouTube, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira Prelims presented by Modelo ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, @ESPNMMA YouTube, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 295 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Prochazka vs. Pereira ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira (Vacant) UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Co-Main Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall (Interim) UFC Heavyweight Championship Undercard Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern Undercard Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Undercard Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini 8:00 PM Feature Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa Undercard Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godínez Undercard Mateusz Rębecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts Undercard Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev 6:00 PM Feature Jared Gordon vs. Mark O. Madsen Undercard John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang Undercard Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas Undercard Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

