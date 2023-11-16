Combat SportsESPN+UFC
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, November 18, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
5 p.m. ET: Main Card | 2 p.m. ET: Undercard
To Subscribe to ESPN+ Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Nov. 18 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 5 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 2 p.m.
Main Event
- The main event is headlined by a clash between top middleweight contenders as No. 10 UFC ranked Brendan Allen (22-5) faces off No. 13 Paul Craig (17-6). Allen enters his first scheduled UFC main event having earned five straight wins while Craig makes his second appearance at middleweight after scoring a victory over André Muniz in his divisional debut.
Co-Main Event
- Welterweights Michael Morales (15-0) and Jake Mathews (19-6) meet in the co-main event. Morales looks to keep his undefeated record and continue climbing the rankings. Mathews comes in looking to showcase his UFC experience as he intends on stopping Morales’ momentum.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives
- Out Friday: Whose “0” will go? Ranking 17 undefeated fighters in UFC and Bellator (Brett Okamoto)
- Examining UFC’s future after 30 years of fights
- UFC Fight Night expert picks and best bets: How Brendan Allen can extend his win streak?
- MMA divisional rankings: Tom Aspinall leapfrogs the GOAT at heavyweight
On the call
-
-
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
-
@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 11/17
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook
|ESPNEWS
|5:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Allen vs. Craig
|ESPN+
|Sat. 11/18
|2 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|5 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig (Main Card)
|8 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Allen vs. Craig
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|5:00 PM
|Main
|Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
|Co-Main
|Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews
|Undercard
|Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt
|Undercard
|Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre
|Undercard
|Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas
|Undercard
|Myktybek Orolbai vs. Uros Medic
|2:00 PM
|Feature
|Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito
|Undercard
|Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson
|Undercard
|Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Denis Tiuliulin
|Undercard
|Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado
|Undercard
|Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander
|Undercard
|Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez
|Undercard
|Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta
|Undercard
|Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam
-30-