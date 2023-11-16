5 p.m. ET: Main Card | 2 p.m. ET: Undercard

To Subscribe to ESPN+ Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Nov. 18 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 5 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 2 p.m.

Main Event

The main event is headlined by a clash between top middleweight contenders as No. 10 UFC ranked Brendan Allen (22-5) faces off No. 13 Paul Craig (17-6). Allen enters his first scheduled UFC main event having earned five straight wins while Craig makes his second appearance at middleweight after scoring a victory over André Muniz in his divisional debut.

Co-Main Event

Welterweights Michael Morales (15-0) and Jake Mathews (19-6) meet in the co-main event. Morales looks to keep his undefeated record and continue climbing the rankings. Mathews comes in looking to showcase his UFC experience as he intends on stopping Morales’ momentum.

ESPN +, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.



@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 11/17 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Allen vs. Craig ESPN+ Sat. 11/18 2 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig (Main Card) 8 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Allen vs. Craig ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

5:00 PM Main Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig Co-Main Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews Undercard Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt Undercard Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre Undercard Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas Undercard Myktybek Orolbai vs. Uros Medic 2:00 PM Feature Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito Undercard Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson Undercard Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Denis Tiuliulin Undercard Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado Undercard Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander Undercard Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez Undercard Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta Undercard Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-