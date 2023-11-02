9 p.m. ET: Main Card | 6 p.m. ET: Undercard

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis, live from Sao Paulo, Brazil this Saturday, Nov. 4 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 9 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 6 p.m.

Main Event

The main event is headlined by an intriguing heavyweight matchup between No. 9 UFC ranked Jailton Almeida (19-2) and No.10 and former title challenger Derrick Lewis (27-11). Surging Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Almeida is on a six-fight winning streak, including consecutive dominant finishes over Shamil Abdurakhimov and Jairzinho Rosenstruick. Lewis, who is the owner of the most knockouts in UFC history, is coming off a TKO victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291.

Co-Main Event

Welterweights Gabriel Bonfim (15-0) and Nicolas Dalby (22-4) collide in the co-main event. Undefeated Bonfim has posted consecutive first-round submission wins since kicking off his UFC career at Dana White’s Contender Series and looks to gain a seventh straight victory. Dalby has secured three wins over his last five appearances since returning to UFC as he intends on stopping Bonfim’s momentum.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 11/3 3:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Almeida vs. Lewis ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook ESPN2 Sat. 11/4 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 9 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis (Main Card) 12 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Almeida vs. Lewis ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

7:00 PM Main Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis Co-Main Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby Undercard Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes Undercard Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov Undercard Rodolfo Viera vs. Armen Petrosyan Undercard Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel 4:00 PM Feature Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky Undercard Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Undercard Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos Undercard Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas Undercard Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes Undercard Eduardo Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz Undercard Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese

