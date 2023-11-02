Combat SportsESPN+UFC
UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis
Live from Sao Paulo, Brazil: Saturday, November 4, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
9 p.m. ET: Main Card | 6 p.m. ET: Undercard
To Subscribe to ESPN+ Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis, live from Sao Paulo, Brazil this Saturday, Nov. 4 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 9 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 6 p.m.
Main Event
- The main event is headlined by an intriguing heavyweight matchup between No. 9 UFC ranked Jailton Almeida (19-2) and No.10 and former title challenger Derrick Lewis (27-11). Surging Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Almeida is on a six-fight winning streak, including consecutive dominant finishes over Shamil Abdurakhimov and Jairzinho Rosenstruick. Lewis, who is the owner of the most knockouts in UFC history, is coming off a TKO victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291.
Co-Main Event
- Welterweights Gabriel Bonfim (15-0) and Nicolas Dalby (22-4) collide in the co-main event. Undefeated Bonfim has posted consecutive first-round submission wins since kicking off his UFC career at Dana White’s Contender Series and looks to gain a seventh straight victory. Dalby has secured three wins over his last five appearances since returning to UFC as he intends on stopping Bonfim’s momentum.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives
- ‘When he hits you, it’s different’: What it’s like facing the KO power of Derrick Lewis
- Out Thursday: Expert picks and best bets: Almeida vs. Lewis
- ESPNDeportes.com – Feliz Halloween: los peleadores más aterradores actualmente en el UFC – ESPN
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.
@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 11/3
|3:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Almeida vs. Lewis
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook
|ESPN2
|Sat. 11/4
|6 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|9 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis (Main Card)
|12 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Almeida vs. Lewis
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7:00 PM
|Main
|Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
|Co-Main
|Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
|Undercard
|Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes
|Undercard
|Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
|Undercard
|Rodolfo Viera vs. Armen Petrosyan
|Undercard
|Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
|4:00 PM
|Feature
|Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
|Undercard
|Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Undercard
|Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
|Undercard
|Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
|Undercard
|Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
|Undercard
|Eduardo Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
|Undercard
|Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese
-30-