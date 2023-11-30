UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan
Live from the Moody Center in Austin, TX: Saturday Dec. 2, on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation)
4 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation)
UFC action resumes this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 2. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the prelims starting at 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event
- 4 ranked UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush faces off against No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan in the main event. Dariush (22-5-1) intends to add to his eight first-round finishes and defeat Tsarukyan in impressive fashion. Tsarukyan (20-3) aims to continue his ascent in the rankings with a victory over the veteran Dariush.
Co-Main Event
- High-level strikers, No. 12 ranked UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner and No. 13 Bobby Green, collide in the co-main event. Turner (13-7) intends to deliver a show-stealing performance and extinguish Green’s momentum. Green (31-14-1) returns to the Octagon looking to deliver another highlight-reel finish and add to his 11 knockouts.
V Week at ESPN – UFC “Fight Like Hell Night” in Honor of Stuart Scott
It’s the 17th annual V Week at ESPN, when the company dedicates content and programming to drive awareness and raise funds for the V Foundation. For a fifth year, ESPN and UFC have teamed to dedicate a telecast as “Fight Like Hell Night” in honor of the late Stuart Scott. The original idea came in a discussion with the UFC of how to support the V Foundation. The marriage of Stuart’s unforgettable “Fight like hell” quote from his ESPY speech paired with his love of the UFC and MMA came together perfectly. Fight Like Hell Night will feature Stuart Scott-related content and vignettes on the battle against cancer by UFC athletes. To learn more, please visit www.V.org/UFC.
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former middleweight Champion Michael Bisping and former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 12/1
|4:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook
|ESPNEWS
|Sat. 12/2
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan (Prelims)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan Presented by Modelo (Main Card)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7:00 PM
|Main
|Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
|Co-Main
|Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green
|Undercard
|Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
|Undercard
|Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
|Undercard
|Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
|Undercard
|Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
|4:00 PM
|Feature
|Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila
|Undercard
|Zachary Reese vs. Cody Brundage
|Undercard
|Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki
|Undercard
|Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa
|Undercard
|Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria
|Undercard
|Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden
|Undercard
|Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
