Adam Ottavino to Join ESPN’s Baseball Tonight as Guest Analyst for Baseball Winter Meetings Shows

Adam Ottavino, a veteran Major League Baseball pitcher who is currently a free agent, will join ESPN’s Baseball Tonight as a guest analyst for its shows during the 2023 Baseball Winter Meetings. Ottavino most recently pitched for the New York Mets in 2023. Prior, he pitched for the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals.

Baseball Tonight will air nightly from December 4 through December 6 on ESPN2. The shows will emanate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios and feature interviews and updates from reporters on site in Nashville, Tenn. Phil Murphy will host Baseball Tonight with analyst Doug Glanville and analyst and National Baseball Hall of Fame sportswriter Tim Kurkjian.

ESPN MLB reporters, including Alden Gonzalez, Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers will be covering the Baseball Winter Meetings on site for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, Baseball Tonight and more.

The Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney podcast will also document and discuss the Baseball Winter Meetings. The podcast is available on all platforms.

Show Date Time (ET) Platforms Baseball Tonight Mon, Dec. 4 11:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN App Baseball Tonight Tue, Dec. 5 12 a.m. -12:30 a.m. (Midnight) ESPN2, ESPN App Baseball Tonight Wed, Dec. 6 12:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. (After Midnight) ESPN2, ESPN App

