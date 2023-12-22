As SEC Fans Wait for Bowl-Bound Teams to Shine Bright, SEC Network Yule Log Returns – Wrapped with Programming Marathons Day & Night
SEC Network continues its annual holiday tradition and welcomes the SEC Network Yule Log on Christmas morning, extending the festive fan favorite once again to six hours this winter from 4-10 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 25.
The morning will be filled with both Christmas carols and collegiate cheer, as a playlist of Southeastern Conference school fight songs and holiday music accompany a cozy fireplace surrounded by your favorite SEC Network personalities.
Sing along with Marcus, Greg and Peter, open presents with Dari, snack on cookies with Paul and Laura, and enjoy the warmth of spending the day with your SEC Network family around a festive fire.
The 14 fight songs featured on the SEC Network Yule Log are:
- Yea Alabama
- Arkansas Fight War Eagle (Auburn)
- Orange & Blue (Florida)
- Glory, Glory (Georgia)
- On! On! U of K (Kentucky)
- Fight for LSU
- Hail State (Mississippi State)
- Forward Rebels (Ole Miss)
- Fight, Tiger (Missouri)
- Step to the Rear (South Carolina)
- Down the Field (Tennessee)
- Aggie War Hymn (Texas A&M)
- Dynamite (Vanderbilt)
Airing as a part of the network’s four-day holiday programming lineup are marathons of SEC Network staples TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood, SEC Storied, Southern Hoops and Saturdays in the South.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|SEC Network Programming
|Sat, Dec 23
|9 a.m.
|Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball Part One (1930-1959)
Presented by Pfizer
|10 a.m.
|Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball Part Two (1960-1970)
Presented by Pfizer
|11 a.m.
|Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball Part Three (1971-1979)
Presented by Pfizer
|Noon
|Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball Part Four (1980-1989)
Presented by Pfizer
|1 p.m.
|Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball Part Five (1990-1998)
Presented by Pfizer
|2 p.m.
|Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball Part Six (1998-2010)
Presented by Pfizer
|3 p.m.
|Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball Part Seven (2011-2022)
Presented by Pfizer
|4 p.m.
|MBB: Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama
|6 p.m.
|SEC in 60: Alabama
|7 p.m.
|2023 SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama
|10 p.m.
|SEC in 60: Alabama
|11 p.m.
|One for the Ages
|Sun, Dec 24
|Midnight
|Year of the Dawg
|1 a.m.
|2016 CFP National Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson
|4 a.m.
|MBB: Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama
|6 a.m.
|SEC Storied: Tigers United
|7 a.m.
|SEC Storied: The Sweat Solution
|7:30 a.m.
|SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story
|8:30 a.m.
|SEC Storied: Stacy’s Gift Presented by Dr Pepper
|9 a.m.
|Once Upon a Comeback
|10 a.m.
|SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs to Us
|11 a.m.
|SEC Storied: Abby Head on
|Noon
|Hold the Rope
|1 p.m.
|The All-American Cuban Comet
|2 p.m.
|No Experience Required
|3 p.m.
|SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie presented by Cooper Tire
|4 p.m.
|SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne
|5 p.m.
|SEC Storied: Maravich Presented by Diet Dr Pepper
|6 p.m.
|SEC Storied: Croom
|7 p.m.
|CATCH98 Presented by T-Mobile
|8 p.m.
|True Character
|9 p.m.
|Bart Starr: America’s Quarterback
|10 p.m.
|SEC Storied: The Book of Manning
|11:30 p.m.
|SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football
|Mon, Dec 25
|12:30 a.m.
|SEC Storied: The Believer
|2 a.m.
|SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt
|3 a.m.
|SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale
|4 a.m.
|SEC Network Yule Log
|6 a.m.
|SEC Network Yule Log
|8 a.m.
|SEC Network Yule Log
|10 a.m.
|TrueSouth: Birmingham Presented by YellaWood
|10:30 a.m.
|TrueSouth: Athens Presented by YellaWood
|11 a.m.
|TrueSouth: Nashville Presented by YellaWood
|11:30 a.m.
|TrueSouth: Shreveport Presented by YellaWood
|Noon
|TrueSouth: New Orleans Presented by YellaWood
|12:30 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Beaumont Presented by YellaWood
|1 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Hodgenville Presented by YellaWood
|1:30 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Memphis Presented by YellaWood
|2 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Oxford Presented by YellaWood
|2:30 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Brownsville Presented by YellaWood
|3 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Fort Benning Presented by YellaWood
|3:30 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Bowman Presented by YellaWood
|4 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Scott Presented by YellaWood
|4:30 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Lake Village Presented by YellaWood
|5 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Mobile Bay Presented by YellaWood
|5:30 p.m.
|TrueSouth: St. Louis Presented by YellaWood
|6 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Season Four, Episode Five Presented by YellaWood
|6:30 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Tompkinsville Presented by YellaWood
|7 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Madisonville Presented by YellaWood
|7:30 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Jackson Presented by YellaWood
|8 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Brunswick Presented by YellaWood
|8:30 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Season Five, Episode Five Presented by YellaWood
|9 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Hot Springs Presented by YellaWood
|9:30 p.m.
|TrueSouth: The Black Belt Presented by YellaWood
|10 p.m.
|TrueSouth: St. Augustine Presented by YellaWood
|10:30 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Dublin Presented by YellaWood
|11 p.m.
|TrueSouth: Season Six, Episode Five Presented by YellaWood
|11:30 p.m.
|2023 College Football Playoff National Championship
Presented by AT&T: TCU vs. Georgia
|Tue, Dec 26
|2:30 a.m.
|2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal: Georgia vs. Oklahoma
|5:30 a.m.
|2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
Presented by AT&T: Clemson vs. LSU
|8:30 a.m.
|2021 College Football Playoff National Championship
Presented by AT&T: Ohio State vs. Alabama
|11:30 a.m.
|Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football
– Part One: 1869-1932 Presented by Regions Bank
|1 p.m.
|Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football
– Part Two: 1933-1959 Presented by Regions Bank
|2:30 p.m.
|Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football
– Part Three: 1960-1970 Presented by Regions Bank
|4 p.m.
|Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football
– Part Four: 1971-1979 Presented by Regions Bank
|5:30 p.m.
|Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football
– Part Five: 1980-1989 Presented by Regions Bank
|7 p.m.
|Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football
– Part Six: 1990-1999 Presented by Regions Bank
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football
– Part Seven: 2000-2009 Presented by Regions Bank
|10 p.m.
|Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football
– Part Eight: SEC, SEC, SEC! Presented by Regions Bank