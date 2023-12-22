As SEC Fans Wait for Bowl-Bound Teams to Shine Bright, SEC Network Yule Log Returns – Wrapped with Programming Marathons Day & Night

SEC Network continues its annual holiday tradition and welcomes the SEC Network Yule Log on Christmas morning, extending the festive fan favorite once again to six hours this winter from 4-10 a.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 25.

The morning will be filled with both Christmas carols and collegiate cheer, as a playlist of Southeastern Conference school fight songs and holiday music accompany a cozy fireplace surrounded by your favorite SEC Network personalities.

Sing along with Marcus, Greg and Peter, open presents with Dari, snack on cookies with Paul and Laura, and enjoy the warmth of spending the day with your SEC Network family around a festive fire.

The 14 fight songs featured on the SEC Network Yule Log are:

Yea Alabama

Arkansas Fight War Eagle (Auburn)

Orange & Blue (Florida)

Glory, Glory (Georgia)

On! On! U of K (Kentucky)

Fight for LSU

Hail State (Mississippi State)

Forward Rebels (Ole Miss)

Fight, Tiger (Missouri)

Step to the Rear (South Carolina)

Down the Field (Tennessee)

Aggie War Hymn (Texas A&M)

Dynamite (Vanderbilt)

Airing as a part of the network’s four-day holiday programming lineup are marathons of SEC Network staples TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood, SEC Storied, Southern Hoops and Saturdays in the South.