ESPN Airing Holiday Storytelling Marathon on ESPN, ESPN2

E:60ESPN FilmsESPN+

ESPN Airing Holiday Storytelling Marathon on ESPN, ESPN2

It will air Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31

Photo of John R. Manzo John R. Manzo Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago

ESPN will again air a holiday marathon, this time expanding across three days (Dec. 23-24, Dec. 31), featuring more than 25 hours of ESPN storytelling. The holiday marathon begins at 9 a.m. ET on Dec. 23 on ESPN2, followed by Dec 24 and Dec. 31 on ESPN.

Content throughout the three days include “The Last Dance” documentary, a full block of E60 content including the on-air debut of “Sacred Dog,” which was winner of the Best Showcase Documentary Feature Award in 2023 at the Soho Film Festival, and ESPN+ Original Content episodes from Inside the CFP, Eli’s Places, P.K.’s Places, Why Not Us: Howard Golf, and more.

ESPN Holiday Marathon Storytelling Schedule
Dec. 23: Films
Time (ET) Content Platform
9-11a This Magic Moment ESPN2
11a-12p ESPN BET LIVE
12-1p Jordan Rides The Bus
1-2p The Last Dance – Episode 1
2-3p The Last Dance – Episode 2
3-4p The Last Dance – Episode 3
4-5p The Last Dance – Episode 4
5-6p The Last Dance – Episode 5
6-7p The Last Dance – Episode 6
7-8p The Last Dance – Episode 7
8-9p The Last Dance – Episode 8
9-10p The Last Dance – Episode 9
10-11p The Last Dance – Episode 10
Dec. 24: E60
Time (ET) Content Platform
1-2:30p The Great Imposter and Me ESPN
2:30-3:30p Once Upon a Time in Anaheim
3:30-5p The Crossover
5-6p Sacred Dog (Debut)
Dec. 31: ESPN+ Original Content
Time (ET) Content Platform
1-1:30p Inside the CFP – Episode 1 ESPN
1:30-2p Inside the CFP – Episode 2
2-2:30p Eli’s Places – Walk-Ons (Chad Powers)
2:30-3p P.K.’s Places – The Great Outdoors (Winter Classic)
3-4p Bettor Days (Compilation)
4-5p TUF – Season 31, Episode 1
5-5:30p Why Not Us: Howard Golf – Episode 1
5:30-6p Why Not Us: Howard Golf – Episode 2
8:30-9p Inside the CFP – Episode 1
9-9:30p Inside the CFP – Episode 2

 

Tags
Photo of John R. Manzo John R. Manzo Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago
Photo of John R. Manzo

John R. Manzo

Based in New York City, John Manzo is a Communications Manager for ESPN with a focus on ESPN BET, sports betting, consumer marketing and corporate citizenship. He is a Michigan native, Detroit sports fan and proud Central Michigan University graduate.
Back to top button