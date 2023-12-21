E:60ESPN FilmsESPN+
ESPN Airing Holiday Storytelling Marathon on ESPN, ESPN2
It will air Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31
ESPN will again air a holiday marathon, this time expanding across three days (Dec. 23-24, Dec. 31), featuring more than 25 hours of ESPN storytelling. The holiday marathon begins at 9 a.m. ET on Dec. 23 on ESPN2, followed by Dec 24 and Dec. 31 on ESPN.
Content throughout the three days include “The Last Dance” documentary, a full block of E60 content including the on-air debut of “Sacred Dog,” which was winner of the Best Showcase Documentary Feature Award in 2023 at the Soho Film Festival, and ESPN+ Original Content episodes from Inside the CFP, Eli’s Places, P.K.’s Places, Why Not Us: Howard Golf, and more.
|ESPN Holiday Marathon Storytelling Schedule
|Dec. 23: Films
|Time (ET)
|Content
|Platform
|9-11a
|This Magic Moment
|ESPN2
|11a-12p
|ESPN BET LIVE
|12-1p
|Jordan Rides The Bus
|1-2p
|The Last Dance – Episode 1
|2-3p
|The Last Dance – Episode 2
|3-4p
|The Last Dance – Episode 3
|4-5p
|The Last Dance – Episode 4
|5-6p
|The Last Dance – Episode 5
|6-7p
|The Last Dance – Episode 6
|7-8p
|The Last Dance – Episode 7
|8-9p
|The Last Dance – Episode 8
|9-10p
|The Last Dance – Episode 9
|10-11p
|The Last Dance – Episode 10
|Dec. 24: E60
|Time (ET)
|Content
|Platform
|1-2:30p
|The Great Imposter and Me
|ESPN
|2:30-3:30p
|Once Upon a Time in Anaheim
|3:30-5p
|The Crossover
|5-6p
|Sacred Dog (Debut)
|Dec. 31: ESPN+ Original Content
|Time (ET)
|Content
|Platform
|1-1:30p
|Inside the CFP – Episode 1
|ESPN
|1:30-2p
|Inside the CFP – Episode 2
|2-2:30p
|Eli’s Places – Walk-Ons (Chad Powers)
|2:30-3p
|P.K.’s Places – The Great Outdoors (Winter Classic)
|3-4p
|Bettor Days (Compilation)
|4-5p
|TUF – Season 31, Episode 1
|5-5:30p
|Why Not Us: Howard Golf – Episode 1
|5:30-6p
|Why Not Us: Howard Golf – Episode 2
|8:30-9p
|Inside the CFP – Episode 1
|9-9:30p
|Inside the CFP – Episode 2