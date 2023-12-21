ESPN Airing Holiday Storytelling Marathon on ESPN, ESPN2

ESPN will again air a holiday marathon, this time expanding across three days (Dec. 23-24, Dec. 31), featuring more than 25 hours of ESPN storytelling. The holiday marathon begins at 9 a.m. ET on Dec. 23 on ESPN2, followed by Dec 24 and Dec. 31 on ESPN.

Content throughout the three days include “The Last Dance” documentary, a full block of E60 content including the on-air debut of “Sacred Dog,” which was winner of the Best Showcase Documentary Feature Award in 2023 at the Soho Film Festival, and ESPN+ Original Content episodes from Inside the CFP, Eli’s Places, P.K.’s Places, Why Not Us: Howard Golf, and more.