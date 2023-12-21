ESPN And ABC NBA Game Viewership Up 16 Percent From Last Season

NBA game viewership across ESPN and ABC is up 16 percent from last season, according to Nielsen. The 29 game broadcasts are averaging 1,712,000 viewers, compared to 1,469,000 last year.

Game viewership across ESPN and ABC is also up 26 percent in the P18-34 demo and up 37 percent amongst Hispanic viewers from this time last season.

In addition, NBA Countdown – ESPN and ABC’s NBA pregame show – is averaging 664,000 viewers, which is the highest pre-Christmas audience average since 2018. It is up three percent from last year.

The NBA on ESPN continues on Friday, December 22, as the Golden State Warriors hosts the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. ET. The ESPN telecast is subject to local blackout restrictions in Golden State’s home market. Beth Mowins, analyst Stephanie White and reporter Andraya Carter will call the action.

-30-

ESPN media contact: [email protected] and [email protected].