ESPN+ and ESPNU Present the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s College Cup Championship on Monday at 6 p.m. ET

1 seed Florida State vs. No. 2 Stanford: Two undefeated teams in the title match for the first time in NCAA Division 1 Women’s Soccer Championship history

No. 1 seed Florida State and No. 2 Stanford will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division 1 Women’s College Cup championship match on Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPNU from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

On Monday, Florida State (20-0-1) vs. Stanford (20-0-4) will be the first NCAA Division I women’s championship game between unbeaten teams. Tied with three women’s soccer championship titles, Florida State and Stanford rank behind North Carolina as the second-most successful teams in the competition.

ESPN’s Jenn Hildreth (play-by-play), former US Women’s National Team midfielder Lori Lindsey (analyst), and Marion Crowder (field analyst) will call the match.

The Florida State Seminoles advanced to the title game with goals by Kaitlyn Zipay and Freshman Jordynn Dudley in a 2-0 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

This is the fourth straight College Cup appearance for the Seminoles as the team pursues its fourth title, having won three College Cup titles in 2014, 2018, and 2021.

The Stanford Cardinal defeated semifinalist BYU with goals by Allie Montoya and forward Maya Doms early in the game. The Cardinal won its third and last College Cup in 2019. This is their sixth College Cup Championship appearance.

For more information on the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Mon, Dec 4 6 p.m. No. 1 Florida St. vs. No. 2 Stanford

2023 Women’s College Cup Championship Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey, and Marion Crowder ESPN+, ESPNU

*Subject to change

\

Media contacts:

ESPN College Sports PR at [email protected]

Christine Calcagno at 959-216-8036; [email protected]