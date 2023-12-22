ESPN Inc.: 2023 in Review

Even before the best Monday Night Football audience in a quarter-century registered its 29 million viewers on November 20, ESPN’s 2023 had been a notable success story. Two special presentations of NHL and NFL games – “NHL Big City Greens Classic,” and “Toy Story Funday Football” – were critical and viewership successes and went right to the heart of purposefully expanding younger audiences.

Live events, storytelling, impact journalism, buzz-worthy studio shows and breaking news coverage were again hallmarks of the daily output from ESPN. Similarly, new business and content investments like ESPN BET and bringing the Pat McAfee Show to ESPN platforms reinforced the company’s leadership position.

All-time records were set for ESPN Digital, the ESPN App and the ESPN Fantasy App, and ESPN on TikTok became the platform’s most-followed brand overall with more than 44 million followers.

