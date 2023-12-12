ESPN Platforms Present the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals and Championship, Dec. 14 & 17

Semifinals Set to Air on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 14

Championship Broadcast Live on ABC for the first time on Sunday, Dec. 17

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship concludes this week live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. No. 1 Pittsburgh will face No. 1 Nebraska in the first semifinal on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. ET, followed 30 minutes later by No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 Wisconsin. Both matches will air on ESPN and will be streamed on ESPN+.

For the first time, ABC is home to the Championship match, broadcasting live on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. Sunday’s Championship will also be streamed on ESPN+. This is the third NCAA women’s championship to be broadcast on ABC, joining women’s basketball and women’s gymnastics.

Game action for all three matches will be called by play-by-play commentator Courtney Lyle, alongside analysts Holly McPeak and Katie George. This is the second straight year the trio will be on the call for the final rounds of the tournament. Eric Frede and Missy Whittemore will handle on-site studio coverage between semifinal matches.

ESPN has the action in Tampa covered from every angle, including exclusive and behind-the-scenes coverage. In addition to the traditional main telecast and the ESPN+ stream, an alternate “High End Zone” viewing option will be available on ESPN+ for the semifinals and the Championship, giving fans the option to watch the match from the end zone angle.

Leading up to first serve at 3:20 p.m., Frede and Whittemore will preview the match on-site starting at 3 p.m. on ABC.

The National Semifinals boast programs that have won a combined nine national titles. The Longhorns return to the semifinals for the 11th time in the last 16 seasons in pursuit of the program’s fourth national championship and second straight. The last team to win back-to-back titles was Stanford (2018-19). Pittsburgh is making its third consecutive trip to the National Semifinal, while five-time national champion Nebraska is returning for the 17th time overall and the first time since 2021. The Badgers are making their first appearance in the National Semifinals since 2021, when the program clinched its first national title.

ESPN platforms are the broadcast home of 31 NCAA Championships, running from mid-November through the end of June.

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Thu, Dec 14 7 p.m. No. 1 Pittsburgh vs. No. 1 Nebraska

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George ESPN

ESPN+ ** TBD* No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 Wisconsin

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George ESPN

ESPN+ ** Sun, Dec 17 3 p.m. NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George ABC

ESPN+ ** 5:30 p.m. NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Trophy Ceremony ESPN+

* The second semifinal will start 30 minutes after the completion of the first semifinal

** There will be two streams available on ESPN+ (Traditional Simulcast and High End Zone angle)