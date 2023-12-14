ESPN’s SportsCenter to Provide Comprehensive Coverage of Shohei Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers Introductory Press Conference Today within its 6 p.m. ET Show

ESPN’s SportsCenter will provide comprehensive coverage of Shohei Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers introductory press conference today within its 6 p.m. ET show. The full press conference will be available to watch live on the ESPN App. The Dodgers will introduce Ohtani after signing him to the largest player contract in sports history.

ESPN recently announced it will televise Major League Baseball’s two-game Seoul Series on March 20 and 21, marking Ohtani’s first two regular-season games with the Dodgers. They are the first MLB regular-season games to ever be played in Korea.

In addition, the documentary Shohei Ohtani: Beyond The Dream, which made its debut on November 17, is streaming on ESPN+.

