NCAA Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Finals Set for ESPN Platforms

All four No. 1 seeds (Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Wisconsin) to host Regionals, Dec. 7-9

ESPN platforms will continue its exclusive presentation of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship this weekend with the Regional Semifinals and Finals set at the four top-seeded host sites – Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Wisconsin.

Regional Semifinal play gets underway Thursday, Dec. 7, with four matches on ESPN2 and four on ESPNU. Regional Finals spring into action on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m. ET, with all four matches airing on ESPNU. All 12 matches over the course of the weekend will also be simulcast on ESPN+.

Commentator teams calling the action from each location are as follows:

Nebraska:

Play-by-play: Courtney Lyle

Analyst: Holly McPeak – Three-time beach volleyball Olympian, third-winningest beach volleyball player of all-time

– Three-time beach volleyball Olympian, third-winningest beach volleyball player of all-time Analyst: Katie George – 2015 ACC Player, Setter and Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Louisville

Pittsburgh:

Play-by-play: Paul Sunderland

Analyst: Jennifer Hoffman – All-American at Louisville

Stanford:

Play-by-play: Eric Frede

Analyst: Missy Whittemore – Three-time All-American at Florida

Wisconsin:

Play-by-play: Sam Gore

Analyst: Emily Ehman – Four-year Northwestern standout from 2016-19

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Site Match Platform Thu, Dec. 7 Noon Pittsburgh Regional Semifinals Creighton vs. Louisville Paul Sunderland, Jennifer Hoffman ESPN2 2 p.m. Nebraska Regional Semifinals Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Semifinals Washington State vs. Pittsburgh Paul Sunderland, Jennifer Hoffman ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Nebraska Regional Semifinals Arkansas vs. Kentucky Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George ESPNU 7 p.m. Wisconsin Regional Semifinals Penn State vs. Wisconsin Sam Gore, Emily Ehman ESPN2 9 p.m. Stanford Regional Semifinals Tennessee vs. Texas Eric Frede, Missy Whittemore ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Wisconsin Regional Semifinals Purdue vs. Oregon Sam Gore, Emily Ehman ESPNU 11:30 p.m. Stanford Regional Semifinals Arizona State vs. Stanford Eric Frede, Missy Whittemore ESPNU Sat, Dec. 9 4 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Finals Winners of Creighton/Louisville vs. Washington State/Pittsburgh Paul Sunderland, Jennifer Hoffman ESPNU 6 p.m. Nebraska Regional Finals Winners of Arkansas/Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech/Nebraska Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George ESPNU 8 p.m. Wisconsin Regional Finals Winners of Purdue/Oregon vs. Penn State/Wisconsin Sam Gore, Emily Ehman ESPNU 10 p.m. Stanford Regional Finals Winners of Tennessee/Texas vs. Arizona State/Stanford Eric Frede, Missy Whittemore ESPNU

* All 12 matches will also be simulcast on ESPN+