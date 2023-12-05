NCAA Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Finals Set for ESPN Platforms

  • All four No. 1 seeds (Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Wisconsin) to host Regionals, Dec. 7-9

ESPN platforms will continue its exclusive presentation of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship this weekend with the Regional Semifinals and Finals set at the four top-seeded host sites – Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Wisconsin.

Regional Semifinal play gets underway Thursday, Dec. 7, with four matches on ESPN2 and four on ESPNU. Regional Finals spring into action on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m. ET, with all four matches airing on ESPNU. All 12 matches over the course of the weekend will also be simulcast on ESPN+.

Commentator teams calling the action from each location are as follows:

Nebraska:

  • Play-by-play: Courtney Lyle
  • Analyst: Holly McPeak – Three-time beach volleyball Olympian, third-winningest beach volleyball player of all-time
  • Analyst: Katie George – 2015 ACC Player, Setter and Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Louisville 

Pittsburgh:

  • Play-by-play: Paul Sunderland
  • Analyst: Jennifer Hoffman – All-American at Louisville 

Stanford:

  • Play-by-play: Eric Frede
  • Analyst: Missy Whittemore – Three-time All-American at Florida

Wisconsin:

  • Play-by-play: Sam Gore
  • Analyst: Emily Ehman – Four-year Northwestern standout from 2016-19

2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Site Match Platform
Thu, Dec. 7 Noon Pittsburgh Regional Semifinals

Creighton vs. Louisville

Paul Sunderland, Jennifer Hoffman  

 ESPN2
  2 p.m. Nebraska Regional Semifinals

Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George  

 ESPN2
  2:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Semifinals

Washington State vs. Pittsburgh

Paul Sunderland, Jennifer Hoffman 

ESPNU
  4:30 p.m. Nebraska Regional Semifinals

Arkansas vs. Kentucky

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George 

ESPNU
  7 p.m. Wisconsin Regional Semifinals

Penn State vs. Wisconsin

Sam Gore, Emily Ehman

ESPN2
  9 p.m. Stanford Regional Semifinals

Tennessee vs. Texas

Eric Frede, Missy Whittemore

 ESPN2
  9:30 p.m. Wisconsin Regional Semifinals

Purdue vs. Oregon

Sam Gore, Emily Ehman

 ESPNU
  11:30 p.m. Stanford Regional Semifinals

Arizona State vs. Stanford

Eric Frede, Missy Whittemore

 ESPNU
Sat, Dec. 9 4 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Finals

Winners of Creighton/Louisville vs. Washington State/Pittsburgh

Paul Sunderland, Jennifer Hoffman 

ESPNU
  6 p.m. Nebraska Regional Finals

Winners of Arkansas/Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech/Nebraska

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George 

ESPNU
  8 p.m. Wisconsin Regional Finals

Winners of Purdue/Oregon vs.

Penn State/Wisconsin

Sam Gore, Emily Ehman

 ESPNU
  10 p.m. Stanford Regional Finals

Winners of Tennessee/Texas vs. Arizona State/Stanford

Eric Frede, Missy Whittemore

ESPNU

* All 12 matches will also be simulcast on ESPN+

