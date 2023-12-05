NCAA Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Finals Set for ESPN Platforms
- All four No. 1 seeds (Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Wisconsin) to host Regionals, Dec. 7-9
ESPN platforms will continue its exclusive presentation of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship this weekend with the Regional Semifinals and Finals set at the four top-seeded host sites – Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Stanford and Wisconsin.
Regional Semifinal play gets underway Thursday, Dec. 7, with four matches on ESPN2 and four on ESPNU. Regional Finals spring into action on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m. ET, with all four matches airing on ESPNU. All 12 matches over the course of the weekend will also be simulcast on ESPN+.
Commentator teams calling the action from each location are as follows:
Nebraska:
- Play-by-play: Courtney Lyle
- Analyst: Holly McPeak – Three-time beach volleyball Olympian, third-winningest beach volleyball player of all-time
- Analyst: Katie George – 2015 ACC Player, Setter and Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Louisville
Pittsburgh:
- Play-by-play: Paul Sunderland
- Analyst: Jennifer Hoffman – All-American at Louisville
Stanford:
- Play-by-play: Eric Frede
- Analyst: Missy Whittemore – Three-time All-American at Florida
Wisconsin:
- Play-by-play: Sam Gore
- Analyst: Emily Ehman – Four-year Northwestern standout from 2016-19
2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Site
|Match
|Platform
|Thu, Dec. 7
|Noon
|Pittsburgh
|Regional Semifinals
Creighton vs. Louisville
Paul Sunderland, Jennifer Hoffman
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Nebraska
|Regional Semifinals
Georgia Tech vs. Nebraska
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|Regional Semifinals
Washington State vs. Pittsburgh
Paul Sunderland, Jennifer Hoffman
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|Nebraska
|Regional Semifinals
Arkansas vs. Kentucky
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Wisconsin
|Regional Semifinals
Penn State vs. Wisconsin
Sam Gore, Emily Ehman
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Stanford
|Regional Semifinals
Tennessee vs. Texas
Eric Frede, Missy Whittemore
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|Wisconsin
|Regional Semifinals
Purdue vs. Oregon
Sam Gore, Emily Ehman
|ESPNU
|11:30 p.m.
|Stanford
|Regional Semifinals
Arizona State vs. Stanford
Eric Frede, Missy Whittemore
|ESPNU
|Sat, Dec. 9
|4 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|Regional Finals
Winners of Creighton/Louisville vs. Washington State/Pittsburgh
Paul Sunderland, Jennifer Hoffman
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Nebraska
|Regional Finals
Winners of Arkansas/Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech/Nebraska
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Wisconsin
|Regional Finals
Winners of Purdue/Oregon vs.
Penn State/Wisconsin
Sam Gore, Emily Ehman
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|Stanford
|Regional Finals
Winners of Tennessee/Texas vs. Arizona State/Stanford
Eric Frede, Missy Whittemore
|ESPNU
* All 12 matches will also be simulcast on ESPN+