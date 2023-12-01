SEC Network’s TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood Wraps Up Season Six with a Behind-the-Scenes Season Finale

The sixth season of the critically acclaimed TrueSouth Presented by YellaWood concludes with a special behind-the-scenes episode that tears across the region, from Florida to Georgia, through Alabama and Mississippi and Arkansas, on a scene-by-scene search for the stories that define the South. The TrueSouth season finale airs on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

New this year, select episodes of TrueSouth are available on ESPN College Football’s YouTube channel, with all new episodes available on demand on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ immediately upon airing.

Episode Summary

Host and writer John T Edge teaches a class on “Writing Place” for the Department of Writing and Rhetoric at the University of Mississippi. To students, he says things like: Pretend your head is a camera. Capture the scenes that add up to the story.

That idea drives the show, too: Our crew works to stay in scene, to let our viewers see and hear the South and its people, so that we can all better know the story of our region. This time out, we captured 13 scenes from our never-ending road trip, including:

Oyster dinner in the courtyard at The Grey, a luxe Savannah restaurant owned by Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano.

Drinks down the street at Pinkie Masters, where a poodle named Jac shows up most afternoons to drink with his owners, Eileen and Carl Funderburk.

Half-weenies and a reunion with Martha Gothard at the 14 th Street Grill in Phenix City, Ala.

Street Grill in Phenix City, Ala. Dinner of deep-fried Conecuh sausage, served by the half-pound basket at the bar above the Red Barn in Demopolis, Ala.

Lunch of Tony Luker’s perfectly-burned boloney on squishy white at the Jefferson County store in Jefferson, Ala.

Late night drinks and a fireside conversation at the Soggy Bottom Lodge, deep in the Alabama Black Belt.

Neckbones and greens and sweet potatoes with bluesman Bobby Rush at Bully’s in Jackson, Miss.

Family dinner of ribeyes and tamales at 5 ‘O Clock on Deer Creek in the community of Scott, in the Mississippi Delta.

A tribute to Jack Sonni, a great musician and great friend of the show, who played with Dire Straits in the 1980s and played on the street in front of Gioia’s Deli for our St. Louis episode.

A celebration of Rhoda Adams, the late and beloved pie-and-tamale queen of Lake Village, Ark.

A Mexican American feast in Little Rock, with a stop at Gorditas Paty for chicken mole with Patricia Alonso.

Chicken smeared with citrus and achiote, cooked over coals in the parking lot of a western wear store by Jordan Narvaez and crew of El Super Pollo.

Finally, a feast of tofu spring rolls and more at the Pho House in Hot Springs, served by Lewis Phan in tribute to our vegetarian crew member, Jeremy Davis, who has, for six seasons now, indulged our hunger for barbecue and burgers.

Season Summary

Season six began Oct. 10 in Hot Springs, Ark. in the Ouachita Mountains, as viewers fell in love with this odd and beautiful spa town and its cast of characters. On Oct. 24, TrueSouth drove the Black Belt of Alabama, to eat barbecue pig tails and make sense of a place where art drives change. On Nov. 7, TrueSouth floated into St Augustine, Fla., for fried shrimp and a deep dive into the culture and cultivation of datil peppers. On Nov. 21, we shared a big story about belief and perseverance from the little town of Dublin, Ga., with a searing soundtrack by Jason Isbell.

About TrueSouth

TrueSouth is a limited series on Southern food and culture, airing biweekly on SEC Network. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by two-time New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

The series, now in its sixth season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season’s featured places are Hot Springs, Ark., The Black Belt, Ala., St. Augustine, Fla., Dublin, Ga., and a special behind-the-scenes finale to finish out season six. Seasons 1-5 of TrueSouth are available in their entirety on ESPN+.

Music plays an integral role in TrueSouth’s storytelling via on-screen performances and on-screen credits. TrueSouth playlist on Spotify shares the full soundtrack and score of every season of TrueSouth.