10 p.m. ET: Main Card | 7:30 p.m. ET: Undercard

To Subscribe to ESPN+ Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

The last UFC Fight Night of 2023 is this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Dec. 9 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 10 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Main Event

The main event is headlined by an electric bantamweight matchup between ranked fighters Song Yadong (20-7) and Chris Gutierrez (20-5). No. 7 UFC ranked Song looks to build on his fifth-round stoppage win over Ricky Simon back in April and deliver an impressive finish over Gutierrez. No. 15 Gutierrez makes his first main event appearance following a unanimous decision win over Alatangheili at the end of October as he aims to make it to the Top 10 and close out the year with a second straight win.

Co-Main Event

In the co-main event, light heavyweights collide as Anthony Smith (37-18) faces off Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-5). Former title challenger and staple in the Top 10, Smith is determined to halt Rountree’s win streak. Roundtree, who was originally scheduled to compete last weekend in Austin, returns to the octagon aiming to secure his fifth straight victory.

ESPN+, ESPN.com , ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the call

John Gooden will call the action joined by Paul Felder and Laura Sanko. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 12/8 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook ESPN2 5:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Gutierrez ESPN+ Sat. 12/9 7:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez (Main Card) 1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Gutierrez ESPN+

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez Co-Main Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Undercard Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey Undercard Tim Elliott vs. Sumudaerji Undercard Junyong Park vs. Andre Muniz 7:30 PM Feature Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset Undercard HyunSung Park vs. Shannon Ross Undercard Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa Undercard Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger Undercard Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez Undercard Rayanne Amanda vs. Talita Alencar

For More Information on ESPN+