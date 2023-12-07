Combat SportsUFC
UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, December 9, on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation
10 p.m. ET: Main Card | 7:30 p.m. ET: Undercard
The last UFC Fight Night of 2023 is this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Dec. 9 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the main card at 10 p.m. ET and Prelims beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Main Event
- The main event is headlined by an electric bantamweight matchup between ranked fighters Song Yadong (20-7) and Chris Gutierrez (20-5). No. 7 UFC ranked Song looks to build on his fifth-round stoppage win over Ricky Simon back in April and deliver an impressive finish over Gutierrez. No. 15 Gutierrez makes his first main event appearance following a unanimous decision win over Alatangheili at the end of October as he aims to make it to the Top 10 and close out the year with a second straight win.
Co-Main Event
- In the co-main event, light heavyweights collide as Anthony Smith (37-18) faces off Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-5). Former title challenger and staple in the Top 10, Smith is determined to halt Rountree’s win streak. Roundtree, who was originally scheduled to compete last weekend in Austin, returns to the octagon aiming to secure his fifth straight victory.
On the call
- John Gooden will call the action joined by Paul Felder and Laura Sanko. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 12/8
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Gutierrez
|ESPN+
|Sat. 12/9
|7:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez (Main Card)
|1 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Song vs. Gutierrez
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10:00 PM
|Main
|Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez
|Co-Main
|Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
|Undercard
|Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey
|Undercard
|Tim Elliott vs. Sumudaerji
|Undercard
|Junyong Park vs. Andre Muniz
|7:30 PM
|Feature
|Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset
|Undercard
|HyunSung Park vs. Shannon Ross
|Undercard
|Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa
|Undercard
|Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger
|Undercard
|Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez
|Undercard
|Rayanne Amanda vs. Talita Alencar