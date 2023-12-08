WNBA Draft Lottery Special Live on ESPN this Sunday, December 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET

ESPN presents special coverage of the WNBA Draft Lottery Presented by State Farm this Sunday, December 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Live from the Bristol studios, the 30-minute show will be hosted by Andraya Carter, joined by former WNBA head coach and GM and 2023 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Carolyn Peck, and former professional player and head coach of the Connecticut Sun, Stephanie White.

Representatives from each of the four teams qualified for the 23rd annual WNBA Draft Lottery will be present in-studio including 2023 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston, Seattle Storm Head Coach Noelle Quinn, Los Angeles Sparks Head Coach Curt Miller, and Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Mercury and his daughter Jaime Ishbia.

The WNBA Draft Lottery special will explain the lottery process, preview the top prospects, and provide an in-depth Coach’s Corner breakdown featuring Coach Peck and Coach White. In addition, the show will serve as a preview to the NCAA’s UConn vs. North Carolina game set to air on ESPN following the show for which Peck and White will provide studio analysis.

The winner of the lottery will secure the top pick in WNBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm®, which is currently scheduled to take place on Monday, April 15.

Lottery odds are calculated based on the cumulative records of the past two regular seasons (2022 and 2023). With a cumulative record of 18-58, the Fever will have the most chances to land the top pick (442 out of 1,000) and are guaranteed at least the third pick.

Phoenix, which posted a combined record of 24-52 over the past two seasons, will have 276 chances out of 1,000 to win the top pick. Los Angeles, 30-46 in that same span, has the third-most chances (178). Seattle (33-43) has 104 chances.

##